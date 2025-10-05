From Ullal to Academia: U.T. Khader to Be Conferred Honorary Doctorate by Bengaluru University

Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, former MLC and veteran social worker D. Madegowda, and noted agri-entrepreneur Dr. T.B. Prasanna, Founder and Managing Director of J.P. Agri Genetics Pvt. Ltd., will be conferred honorary doctorates during the 60th Annual Convocation of Bengaluru University.

The convocation ceremony is scheduled for October 8 at 11:30 a.m. at the Central College campus on Palace Road. Karnataka Governor and University Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot will preside over the event.

Padma Shri awardee Dr. Prahlada Rama Rao, former Director of the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), will deliver the convocation address as the chief guest, while Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar will also grace the occasion.

About U.T. Khader

A law graduate (B.A., LL.B.) and the son of late MLA U.T. Fareed, U.T. Khader began his public life through the NSUI, Youth Congress, and Seva Dal. Representing the Ullal Assembly constituency (now part of Mangaluru), he has been elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly five consecutive times.

Over the years, Khader has held key ministerial portfolios including Health, Food and Civil Supplies, Housing, and Urban Development. In 2023, he made history by becoming the first Muslim Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Beyond politics, Khader is a passionate sports enthusiast. He is the founder and president of the Mangalore Riders Club and has represented Karnataka and India in motocross racing, earning several accolades during his student years.