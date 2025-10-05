  1. Home
From Ullal to Academia: U.T. Khader to Be Conferred Honorary Doctorate by Bengaluru University

News Network
October 5, 2025

Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, former MLC and veteran social worker D. Madegowda, and noted agri-entrepreneur Dr. T.B. Prasanna, Founder and Managing Director of J.P. Agri Genetics Pvt. Ltd., will be conferred honorary doctorates during the 60th Annual Convocation of Bengaluru University.

The convocation ceremony is scheduled for October 8 at 11:30 a.m. at the Central College campus on Palace Road. Karnataka Governor and University Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot will preside over the event.

Padma Shri awardee Dr. Prahlada Rama Rao, former Director of the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), will deliver the convocation address as the chief guest, while Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar will also grace the occasion.

About U.T. Khader

A law graduate (B.A., LL.B.) and the son of late MLA U.T. Fareed, U.T. Khader began his public life through the NSUI, Youth Congress, and Seva Dal. Representing the Ullal Assembly constituency (now part of Mangaluru), he has been elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly five consecutive times.

Over the years, Khader has held key ministerial portfolios including Health, Food and Civil Supplies, Housing, and Urban Development. In 2023, he made history by becoming the first Muslim Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Beyond politics, Khader is a passionate sports enthusiast. He is the founder and president of the Mangalore Riders Club and has represented Karnataka and India in motocross racing, earning several accolades during his student years.

News Network
September 23,2025

Mangaluru: The newly formed All Badria Alumni Association has launched an ambitious Vision 2028 roadmap to strengthen and elevate the historic Badria Educational Institutions (BEI) as the institution approaches its centenary year.

At the association’s first general body meeting held on September 19, city-based entrepreneur Sajid Ahmed A.K. was unanimously chosen President. In his inaugural address, he reflected on Badria’s legacy of inclusivity and resilience.

“Badria has always welcomed students whom others turned away, opening its arms to nurture them into capable individuals,” Mr. Sajid said. 

“When the institution stood by us in our time of need, it is now our duty to stand by Badria. If we collectively strive, I believe the day will come when Badria grows into a university and even establishes a medical college.”

Office-Bearers of the All Badria Alumni Association
President: Mr. Sajid Ahmed A.K.
Vice President: Mr. Shamsuddin
General Secretary: Mr. Hasan Shaheed
Treasurer: Mr. Khaleel ur Rahman
Joint Secretary: Mr. Fahad P.B.
A Legacy of Nearly a Century

Founded in 1928 as a modest school with just grades one to five, Badria Educational Institutions have grown into a comprehensive network spanning nursery to first-grade college. Upholding its founding motto, “Education for All,” the institution has shaped generations of learners across coastal Karnataka.

Vision for the Future

The alumni’s Vision 2028 initiative aims to restore Badria’s reputation as one of the region’s most respected centers of learning while charting a forward-looking path for expansion.

As the countdown to its 100-year milestone in 2028 begins, alumni and stakeholders are uniting behind a shared aspiration: to see Badria reach new heights in academia, community service, and institutional excellence. 

News Network
September 23,2025

Belagavi, Sep 23: An incident of beef vigilantes torching a truck allegedly transporting cow meat has come to light in Belagavi district of Karnataka. The incident occurred at Ainapura village near Kagawad town on Monday night and came to light on Tuesday.

Police have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged illegal transportation of what is claimed to be cow meat and have detained 10 others on charges of arson and robbery.

According to police, the meat was being transported from Kudachi town in Raibag taluk to Hyderabad city in Telangana state.

Preliminary investigations suggest that local residents stopped the vehicle at Ainapura village, dragged the driver out, thrashed him, and locked him up before handing him over to the police.

Subsequently, the cow vigilantes set fire to the truck, which was carrying about seven quintals of meat. They alleged that although they had intercepted the truck and reported the matter, the police failed to reach the spot in time. The villagers claimed they called the police helpline at 9.30 P.M., but the jurisdictional Kagawad police only arrived at 11.30 P.M.

Meanwhile, the cow vigilantes torched the truck along with the meat. Following preliminary investigations, police detained 10 villagers on charges of arson, robbery and atrocity. Security has been tightened in Ainapura village.

The Kagwad police have also arrested three persons in connection with illegally transporting meat. Acting swiftly, the main accused in connection with the case has been arrested from Kalaburagi city. The accused are booked under the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The Kagawad police have taken up further investigation.

News Network
October 5,2025

