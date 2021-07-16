  1. Home
  2. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje holds meeting with Udupi DC over rain situation

News Network
July 16, 2021

Udupi, July 16: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Friday held a meeting with the deputy commissioners of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru and reviewed the situation in both the districts following heavy rains.

In the meeting held through video conference, the Minister asked the officials to take up immediate relief work in the calamity-hit areas.

Shobha, who is also an MP from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, asked the officials to visit all rain-damaged areas and shift people residing in low-lying areas to safer areas.

She also asked officials to keep a contingency plan ready to face any challenge.

Coastal and Malnad regions in Karnataka have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days.

News Network
July 6,2021

Bengaluru, July 6: Amid continued speculation about the constituency from where he will contest the 2023 assembly polls, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday reaffirmed he will contest from the Badami segment that he currently represents.

Heaping praise on the people of Badami for accepting him, who had come from Mysuru and electing as their MLA in the 2018 polls, the former Chief Minister said he will always be indebted to them.

"You have come here asking me to contest the next election from Badami..have I ever said that I will not contest from Badami? It is true that people are inviting me to contest from other constituencies like Koppal, Chamarajpet, Kolar, like you out of respect," Siddaramaiah said.

Addressing his followers and party workers, who had come from Badami, he said the election is still one year and ten months away and he has already said in the state assembly, about contesting the next polls from Badami and won't go back on it.

"I'm the legislator from Badami constituency and as per the wish expressed by all of you and the people I will once again contest from Badami," he declared, amid cheers of his supporters, who even called him the next Chief Minister.

There have been speculations within the party for some time now that the leader of the opposition, who represents Badami in north Karnataka, may return to his home turf of the old Mysuru region or somewhere in Bengaluru for the next general election.

His loyalist and Chamarajpet legislator B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, who has been openly projecting him as CM face for the next assembly polls causing some differences within the party, has even offered to vacate the constituency for the Congress Legislature Party leader.

Pointing out that Zameer Ahmed Khan has been asking him to contest from his Chamarajpet constituency in Bengaluru, as it is closer, Siddaramaiah maintained that he has never said he will contest from Chamarajpet or Kolar or Koppal.

"I had come from Mysuru, you the people of Badami have accepted and elected me. With what margin I won is not the question, despite me visiting Badami only twice ahead of elections, you elected me.. can I contest from elsewhere without asking you?" he said.

Siddarmaiah has already announced that he will not contest again from the Chamundeshwari assembly constituency in Mysuru, where he had tasted defeat during the May 2018 assembly polls.

Siddarmaiah, the then sitting Chief Minister, had lost in Chamundeshwari to JD(S) G T Deve Gowda by a margin of over 36,042 votes.

He, however, won Badami, the other constituency from where he had contested, defeating BJPs Sriramulu by a margin of just 1,696 votes.

Noting that he had to face defeat in Chamundeshwari in Mysuru from where he had won five times, as some political leaders got together against him out of malice, Siddaramaiah said, it is the people of Badami who trusted him, though he had come from elsewhere and got him elected.

"I can't forget the people of Badami.How much ever I thank you it will be less," he said, pointing out that the only disadvantage is he cannot meet the people of the constituency on a daily basis as he will have to attend the duties of the Leader of Opposition and that of the party in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. When his supporters cried out there were no shortcomings despite his absence and they want him as their legislator again, Siddaramaiah said, "you the people of Badami have never complained, but there should not be any dereliction of duty from my side.I have done whatever I can and will continue to do whatever needs to be done for the constituency." Making his debut in the Assembly in 1983, Siddaramaiah had got elected from Chamundeshwari on a Lok Dal Party ticket.He has won five times from this constituency and tasted defeat thrice.

After neighbouring Varuna became a constituency in 2008 following delimitation, Siddarmaiah represented it till he vacated the seat for his son Dr Yatindra in the 2018 assembly polls last year and went back to his old constituency of Camundeshwari.

Ahead of the May 2018 assembly polls, Siddaramaiah had said it would "most likely" be his last election.

Earlier, during the 2013 assembly polls too, he had said that it was his last election and went on to become chief minister after the polls.

It is no secret that Siddaramaiah is nursing his ambition to become chief minister for a second term if the party wins the next assembly polls in 2023.

With State Congress President D K Shivakumar too having similar ambitions, it has triggered a game of one-upmanship between the two leaders.

News Network
July 15,2021

Bengaluru, July 15: Defending former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's administration, KPCC President D K Shivakumar stated that the Congress leader had implemented 95% of the promises made in the party's manifesto during the assembly polls and thus remained true to words. "Let state BJP President come for a debate on this," he dared. 

He was reacting to state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel's allegations on Siddaramaiah's administration on Thursday. He said that Siddaramaiah, who took charge as chief minister on Basava Jayanti, had fulfilled most promises made during the polls and he had given good administration. "But musical chair contest is going on for the chief mister post within BJP," he taunted. 

Referring to the fuel price hike, he said the party staged the first phase of protest against it recently. "Common people would suffer further if the price is not reduced.  The discussions on the next level of agitation are going on at the national level," he said. He added that he would hold a meeting with state leaders soon, and also made it clear that the party would intensify its agitation.  

He said that many communities are in deep trouble due to the pandemic and lockdown. "People of many communities including Banjara are in deep trouble. But the government is not bothered about them," he said. He is visiting tandas to know their woes.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 14,2021

Mangaluru /Madikeri, Jul 14: With heavy rains lashing the catchment area of River Kumaradhara in Karnataka, the inflow of water to the river increased and the bathing ghat at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple was inundated on Wednesday.

The intermittent rainfall in Dakshina Kannada and in the catchment area of the river had increased the water level. The river is in spate.

With the increase in water level and submerging of the bathing ghat, the devotees visiting Kukke Subrahmanya Temple were allowed to carry out ‘theerthasnana’ on the bank of the river itself.

A vented dam near the bathing ghat in Subrahmanya too has been inundated. Home Guards and police personnel have been stationed at the bathing ghat to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

In the meantime, intermittent rain continued to lash the district. Since April 1, 3,694 electricity poles and 194 transformers have been damaged in the district.

About 50.45-km road and five culverts too have been damaged following rain since April in the district. A total of 62 houses were fully damaged and 332 houses have been partially damaged in the district since April.

Meanwhile, Kodagu district administration has issued an orange alert with heavy rains expected during the next two days. The rains lashing out since last two days with normal life affected.

With previous three years of experience the district administration already taken all precautionary measures across the district besides NDRF team deployed at sensitive places particularly in hilly regions.

