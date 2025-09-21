Waves of Change: Ullal Beach Cleanup Inspires Collective Action for a Greener Coast

Mangaluru, Sept 21: The Make A Change Foundation, led by its Founder and Chairman Suhail Kandak, spearheaded a large-scale beach cleaning initiative at Ullal Beach on Sunday, uniting hundreds of volunteers in a powerful display of community spirit and environmental stewardship.

The programme drew enthusiastic participation from students, youth groups, NGOs, local residents, and environmental activists, all working shoulder-to-shoulder to restore the coastal stretch. By the end of the drive, several tonnes of plastic bottles, discarded fishing nets, wrappers, and other non-biodegradable waste had been collected, sorted, and directed towards recycling or safe disposal — leaving Ullal Beach visibly rejuvenated.

“This is not just about cleaning a beach for a day,” said Suhail Kandak. “It is about building a long-term culture of responsibility towards nature. Our aim is to inspire citizens, especially young people, to become change-makers in preserving the environment.”

The event was not limited to cleaning alone. Awareness talks on sustainable waste management, cultural performances, and eco-friendly activities turned the initiative into a community-wide celebration of sustainability. Locals welcomed the effort, stressing its importance in protecting marine ecosystems and ensuring a cleaner, safer environment for future generations.

The Make A Change Foundation, which has been active across Karnataka in areas such as environmental protection, youth empowerment, education, and social justice, reaffirmed its commitment to expanding such initiatives across Dakshina Kannada. Upcoming programmes include further clean-up drives and awareness campaigns.

The foundation extended thanks to volunteers, partner organisations, and local authorities for their support. The initiative was backed by Yenepoya Institutions, Janapriya Hospital, Dream Deal Group, and MFC Group of Hotels.