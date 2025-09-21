  1. Home
  2. Waves of Change: Ullal Beach Cleanup Inspires Collective Action for a Greener Coast

Waves of Change: Ullal Beach Cleanup Inspires Collective Action for a Greener Coast

News Network
September 21, 2025

Ullalbeach.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 21: The Make A Change Foundation, led by its Founder and Chairman Suhail Kandak, spearheaded a large-scale beach cleaning initiative at Ullal Beach on Sunday, uniting hundreds of volunteers in a powerful display of community spirit and environmental stewardship.

The programme drew enthusiastic participation from students, youth groups, NGOs, local residents, and environmental activists, all working shoulder-to-shoulder to restore the coastal stretch. By the end of the drive, several tonnes of plastic bottles, discarded fishing nets, wrappers, and other non-biodegradable waste had been collected, sorted, and directed towards recycling or safe disposal — leaving Ullal Beach visibly rejuvenated.

“This is not just about cleaning a beach for a day,” said Suhail Kandak. “It is about building a long-term culture of responsibility towards nature. Our aim is to inspire citizens, especially young people, to become change-makers in preserving the environment.”

The event was not limited to cleaning alone. Awareness talks on sustainable waste management, cultural performances, and eco-friendly activities turned the initiative into a community-wide celebration of sustainability. Locals welcomed the effort, stressing its importance in protecting marine ecosystems and ensuring a cleaner, safer environment for future generations.

The Make A Change Foundation, which has been active across Karnataka in areas such as environmental protection, youth empowerment, education, and social justice, reaffirmed its commitment to expanding such initiatives across Dakshina Kannada. Upcoming programmes include further clean-up drives and awareness campaigns.

The foundation extended thanks to volunteers, partner organisations, and local authorities for their support. The initiative was backed by Yenepoya Institutions, Janapriya Hospital, Dream Deal Group, and MFC Group of Hotels.

Ullalbeach2.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 12,2025

Bengaluru: The Congress government in Karnataka is weighing a decision on whether to upload details of all unencumbered Waqf properties to the Union government’s newly launched UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development) portal, developed under the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The Act mandates a centralised portal for real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of Waqf properties. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s administration had earlier opposed the Bill, even passing a resolution against it in the Assembly in March.

However, on Thursday, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Waqf Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan held discussions on uploading property details.
“A direction has come from the Union government on making entries of Waqf properties in the centralised portal. This will be examined. We have asked the Revenue and Minority Welfare secretaries to discuss it,” Gowda said.

Sources said Khan urged Gowda to instruct revenue officials to facilitate uploading. “The State government feels there’s no harm in uploading details of legally clear Waqf properties,” a source added.

Karnataka has 48,148 Waqf properties, including mosques, madrasas, khabrastans, Idgahs, Dargahs, and Ashoorkhanas. The Board faces 4,173 cases of encroachment, spanning 12,458 acres and 2.39 crore sq ft. So far, only 185 cases of encroachment have been cleared, recovering 371 acres.

In December 2024, Minister Khan told the Assembly that the State Waqf Board once held 1.28 lakh acres, but only 36,000 acres remain today. Large chunks were lost to the Karnataka Inam Abolition Act (47,263 acres), the Karnataka Land Reforms Act (23,620 acres), government acquisitions (3,000 acres), and private encroachments (17,969 acres) — with 95% of usurpers being Muslims themselves.

The BJP, which had launched a sharp campaign during the Waqf (Amendment) Bill debate, had accused the Congress government of allowing farmlands to be wrongly marked as Waqf property.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 11,2025

parameshwar.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 11: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has landed in controversy after being spotted at an event reportedly organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP’s student wing.

The event marked the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Abbakka, the 16th-century Tuluva queen of the Chowta dynasty who resisted Portuguese invaders and is often hailed as one of India’s earliest women freedom fighters.

Reacting to criticism, Parameshwara clarified on Tuesday that he had not “consciously” attended any ABVP function. “I am a true Congressman and will die as a Congressman. People have known my politics for 35 years… my ideological commitment to Congress is unquestionable. I don’t have to prove it again and again,” he told reporters.

Explaining further, he said: “When I went to Tiptur for a review meeting, a procession was passing through. I learnt it was in honour of Rani Abbakka. I stopped and paid tribute. That was not an ABVP programme, and I didn’t know who the organiser was.”

The explanation came after BJP leaders accused him of playing “soft Hindutva” politics. BJP’s Pradeep Bhandari mocked the Congress for “bleeding leaders” who are unhappy with Rahul Gandhi’s “anti-India rhetoric.”

He also linked the row to a previous controversy when Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar sang the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem in the Assembly last month, sparking criticism within the Congress. Though Shivakumar apologised, the incident reflected the factional rift in the state unit of the party.

Congress MLA H.D. Ranganath later defended Shivakumar, saying: “It is about saluting the land that gave you birth. There is nothing wrong.” But party insiders admit the issue underscored ongoing tensions over Shivakumar’s chief ministerial ambitions.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 21,2025

quarry.jpg

Bantwal, Sep 21: A young man lost his life in a tragic accident after falling into a stone quarry at Kanchinadka Padav in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Ameer (23), son of Umar, a resident of Sutrabail in Ullal taluk. Ameer, who was unmarried, had gone to Sajipa Mooda village for work along with other laborers on September 20.

After completing the day’s work, he reportedly fell into a half-covered red pit near the worksite. Local residents and police rushed to the scene, but Ameer was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident to determine how the fall occurred.

The incident has raised concerns about safety measures at quarry and construction sites in the region.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.