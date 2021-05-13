  1. Home
Weekend curfew withdrawn in Dakshina Kannada; essentials allowed from 6am to 9am

coastaldigest.com news network
May 13, 2021

Mangaluru, May 13: The district administration of Dakshina Kannada has withdrawn the stringent weekend curfew it had imposed couple of weeks ago to control the spread of covid-19.

In a communiqué, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V stated that there would not be complete lockdown in Dakshina Kannada during the weekends and rather would follow the same restrictions as applicable on the weekdays till May 24.

Purchase of essential items will be available in the district from 6 am to 9 am on Saturdays and Sundays as well.

News Network
May 4,2021

Bengaluru, May 4: A startling fact that emerged out of the Chamarajanagar tragedy is the absence of an oxygen bottling plant in several districts. As many as nine districts of Karnataka - Gadag, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Bidar, Yadgir, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Mandya and Udupi rely on neighbouring districts for oxygen in the absence of a dedicated plant.

This increased dependency on neighbouring districts has led to uncertainty in supply as logistical issues like distance, time, condition of oxygen tankers and breakdowns have affected the timely delivery of oxygen. 

Chitradurga, for example, relies on oxygen supply on Davangere. Chitradurga DHO Dr Palaksha C L, said, "We have a storage capacity of 6,200 litres at the district hospital. Even then we need oxygen refilling every alternate day from Southern Gases in Davangere. We've got 60 jumbo cylinders and another 90 donated by NGOs."

Surprisingly, Yadgir district hospital gets 2,500 litres of oxygen all the way from Chennai. The oxygen is transported from Praxair company in Chennai to Ballari and then to Yadgir, said district health officer Dr Indumati Kamshetty. "The entire district needs 5,000 litres per day. While private hospitals get it from the Kalaburagi district, we get it twice a week from Chennai via Ballari. We do not have the luxury of waiting till some hours of oxygen is left so we get a refill when there's a buffer stock of two to three days as it takes days to travel and reach here," she said.

Mandya District Health Officer Dr Manche Gowda said they rely on Mysuru for the supply. While Mandya Medical College has a 13 kilolitres capacity, Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences has another 13 kilolitres, Sanjo Hospital has two kilolitres storage. "We get a refill three to four times a day if there's a requirement. While the government hospitals alone require 350 jumbo cylinders, we need 500 per day," Gowda said.

Karnataka's oxygen allocation has been increased from 802 metric tonnes per day to 865 metric tonnes per day. But the state requires 1,471 tonnes of oxygen. A total of 675 metric tonnes of oxygen out of 815 produced in the state go to the consumers in the state, the rest 140 tonnes are sent to other states. Karnataka also procures 130 tonnes from other states.

April 30,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 30: The Adani Group’s move to exorbitantly hike the parking fee at Mangauru International Airport from May 1 has triggered criticism by passengers and vehicle drivers. 

Mangalureans took to social media to express their rage against the Adani group’s avarice amidst pandemic. The group had taken over the operations and management of the Airport in July 2019 for next 50 years from the Central government. 

As per new parking tariff, coach buses and trucks will be charged Rs 300 for half an hour and Rs 500 for two hours. So far the parking fee was Rs 70 for 30 minutes.

Mini buses and tempos are now supposed to pay Rs Rs 200 and Rs 350 for half an hour and two hours parking respectively. So far  the parking fee for half an hour was Rs 60.

Hired taxis will have to pay Rs 60 instead of the earlier Rs 55 for parking while commercial cars have to pay Rs 90. Two wheeler parking price has been increased from Rs 15 to Rs 20. 

Here are new parking fees: 

air.jpg

 

News Network
May 6,2021

Bengaluru, May 6: Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje have favoured a lockdown in Karnataka, where covid-19 cases touched the 50,000-mark in the highest single-day tally yesterday.

“Given the situation today, there’s a need to think about it seriously,” Gowda said, on the imposition of a full lockdown.

“In Maharashtra, because of a full lockdown, cases in Mumbai fell from 10,000 to 2,000. The Supreme Court has also observed that Mumbai-type lockdowns should be done in different parts of the country where cases are more,” Gowda pointed out. “In my opinion, we need to save lives before livelihoods. So, we need to do whatever it takes to save lives on priority.”

Gowda also said that Covid-19 cases were on the rise in the districts after strict lockdown-like measures were enforced in Bengaluru. “Cases are spreading in rural areas,” he said. “We need the same seriousness in the districts as we did in Bengaluru,” he said, lauding Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for giving district ministers full authority to take measures.

The clamour for a lockdown is growing in Karnataka. At present, Karnataka’s 2-week ‘close down’ will end at 6 am on May 12.

Shobha Karandlaje said: “The current janata curfew isn’t helping bring cases under control. If people continue moving about like this with marriages and other functions going on, the virus will spread faster,” she said.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar lamented that the janata curfew was not effective. “I don’t have to tell you how the janata curfew is being followed in the real sense. It’s not as we expected. I appeal to people, the government alone can’t do it and we need you to cooperate. If cases came down in Mumbai, why not in Bengaluru?” he said.

Yediyurappa has said that he was awaiting instructions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on imposing a full-fledged lockdown.

