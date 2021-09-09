Weekend curfew withdrawn in Udupi; other restrictions to continue

Udupi, Sep 10: The district administration has decided to withdraw weekend curfew in Udupi with immediate effect.

“As per the recommendation of the technical committee, weekend curfew has been cancelled with immediate effect in the district. All other covid related restrictions will continue” said Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao in a video message.

“Wearing masks and social distancing is compulsory. I request everyone to take vaccines. Travel between Kerala and Karnataka should be postponed till October. Students and others are requested to postpone their travel schedule till October 2021.

“Public should join hands with administration to make Udupi Covid-free district,” he said.

Among the other restrictions, the night curfew will continue from 9 pm to 5 am, pubs are not allowed to operate, public gathering for all social, cultural, political, and religious occasions is prohibited, stadiums are allowed to open, marriages can be held with a maximum of 400 guests, tahsildar’s permission is must for all the functions, temples, churches, mosques are allowed to open, 100% occupancy is allowed in public transport and cinema halls and multiplexes are allowed to function with 50% occupancy.