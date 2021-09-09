  1. Home
  2. Weekend curfew withdrawn in Udupi; other restrictions to continue

News Network
September 10, 2021

Udupi, Sep 10: The district administration has decided to withdraw weekend curfew in Udupi with immediate effect.

“As per the recommendation of the technical committee, weekend curfew has been cancelled with immediate effect in the district. All other covid related restrictions will continue” said Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao in a video message.

“Wearing masks and social distancing is compulsory. I request everyone to take vaccines. Travel between Kerala and Karnataka should be postponed till October. Students and others are requested to postpone their travel schedule till October 2021.

“Public should join hands with administration to make Udupi Covid-free district,” he said.

Among the other restrictions, the night curfew will continue from 9 pm to 5 am, pubs are not allowed to operate, public gathering for all social, cultural, political, and religious occasions is prohibited, stadiums are allowed to open, marriages can be held with a maximum of 400 guests, tahsildar’s permission is must for all the functions, temples, churches, mosques are allowed to open, 100% occupancy is allowed in public transport and cinema halls and multiplexes are allowed to function with 50% occupancy.

News Network
August 28,2021

Mysuru, Aug 28: The Mysuru City Police have successfully nabbed five of six accused in connection with a case related to robbery and gang rape of a college girl near Chamundi Hill.

Police arrested the accused from Tamil Nadu. The accused also includes a 17-year-old boy.

The gang had raped the girl on August 24 after assaulting her male friend.

The police arrested them based on technical evidence.

Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) said that all the accused were labourers, including an electrician and a driver.

The officer said the accused had demanded Rs 3 lakh from the students before raping her.

"There is no question whether it was accidental or planned. Rape is rape," he said, adding that Mysuru is the safest city even today. 

The police did not get any information from the girl as she still needs to fully recover. 

As per the primary investigation, the accused have not blackmailed the victims.
 

News Network
September 3,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 3: Karnataka reported 1,220 fresh Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Friday, pushing the total number of infections to 29,53,064 and the toll to 37,380.

The day also saw 1,175 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,97,254.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of cases (319), as the city saw 202 discharges and eight deaths, the highest in the state.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 18,404, a health department bulletin said.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.68 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.55 per cent.

Behind Bengaluru Urban in the number of deaths was Dakshina Kannada (4) and Uttara Kannada (2), followed by others. Of the fresh cases in districts, Dakshina Kannada again followed Bengaluru Urban with 232, Udupi had 150, Mysuru 86, Hassan 81, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,38,834, followed by Mysuru 1,76,344 and Tumakuru 1,19,370.

Bengaluru Urban was on top among discharges too with 12,15,103, followed by Mysuru 1,72,999 and Tumakuru 1,17,594. Cumulatively a total of 4,39,94,470 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,79,227 were on Friday alone. 

News Network
August 30,2021

Mysuru, Aug 30: Shocking details are coming out in the investigation of the Mysuru gang-rape case. The accused, as per police sources, have told them that they were encouraged by the fact that after committing crimes, including molestations in Mysuru, no complaint was ever lodged against them by the victims.

The gang-rape which took place on August 24 in Mysuru made national headlines. The accused dragged a college-going girl while she was with her male friend to an isolated place near the Chamundi foothills. They attacked her friend and demanded a ransom of Rs 3 lakh. The police arrested five accused on Saturday (August 28) from Tamil Nadu, including a juvenile and are investigating the crime. The victim, who came to study from Maharashtra, has not recorded her statement as she still continues to be in mental trauma.

However, the free run of the accused could be halted after a woman, who lost her cell phone lodged a complaint two years ago, sources said.

Sources also said that the detection of the criminals was possible as one of their victims had lodged a miscellaneous complaint for mobile robbery. The woman has asked the police to retrieve the SIM card. She had mentioned in the complaint that she did not want the handset as it was too old, sources add.

After the gang-rape case, the investigators have collected all the information of robbery cases in the city and matched details. One of the accused was using the cell phone and it was traced as an IMEI number was available with the police, sources said.

The police have produced the accused before the court and have taken them into custody. Their medical tests have also been conducted. The accused have told police that they presumed Mysuru to be the safest city to commit crimes as none of their victims dared to lodge a police complaint.

Sources said the accused have confessed to the investigating team that they thought this gang-rape case victim would also not lodge a police complaint. The gang-rape accused have confessed to having committed many cases of road robberies and molestations in Mysuru.

Police sources said, one of the accused rapists was jailed for murdering the father of a girl he loved in Tamil Nadu. Another accused turned psycho after being dumped by three of his girlfriends and indulged in molestation and sexual assaults on gullible women and girls all through.

Meanwhile, the parents of a few accused persons in Tamil Nadu were not found to have any clue on the crime their sons had committed.

The investigating team is expected to take the accused rapists to the scene of crime to conduct spot investigation on Monday. Further investigation is on.

