  2. Will continue as Karnataka CM for next two years, says 78-yr-old BSY

News Network
June 11, 2021

Bengaluru, June 11: BJP national general secretary Arun Singh's statement ruling out his replacement has given him "more strength", Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday and asserted that he will work for the development of the state during the remaining two years of the term.

The 78-year-old Lingayat strongman also said his responsibility has increased because of the trust shown in him by the BJP high command.

"Arun Singh who is Karnataka in-charge has said that there is no question (of leadership change).. it doesn't arise and that Yediyurappa will remain (CM) for the next two years and complete the term-- where does that question arise," Yediyurappa said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting with officials and public representatives from the district, he said, "it has been clarified that Yediyurappa will continue for the remaining two years and with the cooperation of everyone I will focus on development and tour across the state and will make honest efforts to do a good job." 

Amid speculation about leadership change in Karnataka, Singh, who is BJP's national general secretary in-charge of the state, on Thursday had ruled out replacing the Chief Minister and asserted that Yediyurappa will continue in the top post.

Yediyurappa in response to a question said that Singh's statement has given him "more strength".

"Hundred per cent, when our Karnataka in-charge has said there is no change for the remaining two years and good work is happening under my leadership, my responsibility has increased. I will put more effort and honestly work for the next two years, and try to live up to the trust shown in me by PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah (Home Minister)," he added.

Speculation has been rife for some time now that efforts were on, by a section of the ruling BJP to exert pressure for unseating Yediyurappa. Some BJP legislators are said to be pushing for convening a legislature party meeting, citing some decisions taken by the government, it is functioning, handling of the Covid-19 crisis and alleged instances of corruption, among others. Amid speculation, Yediyurappa had recently said he will continue in the top post as long as the BJP high command has confidence in him, and he had no confusion about it.

Earlier too there has been intense speculation in some quarters that the BJP high command is mulling leadership change in Karnataka in the days to come considering Yediyurappa's advancing age.

Though the BJP had officially rejected outright such speculation in the past, it refuses to die down, with some within the party like senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal giving credence to it with his statements, setting repeated deadlines for Yediyurappa's exit.

News Network
June 3,2021

Mangaluru, June 3: Mangaluru East police arrested four men on charge of sharing derogatory posts against VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell and women members of Durgavahini on social media.

The arrested youth were identified as Bhavani Shankar (32) from Sullia, Naushad (27) from Bajal, Ravi alias Tikki Ravi (38) from Kavoor and Jayakumar (33) from Dharegudde. 

The four arrested had reportedly circulated derogatory posts on Sharan Pumpwell and women members on WhatsApp groups.

During the interrogation, they said that they had forwarded the messages received by them. The police will look into the origin of the messages, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar added.

News Network
June 10,2021

Bengaluru, June 10: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday unveiled an unlock plan that will kick in from June 14 in 19 districts where some relaxations have been given, but 11 districts with a high Covid-19 positivity rate will remain under lockdown sans concessions.

The government has brought back night curfews everyday and during weekends to keep a check on the spread of the infection.

The daily curfews will be in place from 7 pm till 5 am, whereas on weekends, it will start at 7 pm Friday till 5 am Monday. The curfews will be applicable in all the districts.

Keeping in mind livelihoods and the economy, the government has allowed auto rickshaws and cabs to ply till 7 pm whereas, all industries have been allowed to resume operations with 50 per cent staff.

Citizens can shop for essentials and alcohol from 6 am till 2 pm and this includes street vendors.

There are no restrictions on inter-district travel, Yediyurappa specified. 

Construction activities and related shops - cement and steel - will be permitted to function. Government offices will continue to function with a strength of 50 per cent, Yediyurappa added. 

"This has been done based on the recommendations of the technical advisory committee," Yediyurappa said. "We will be able to provide more relaxation if the pandemic situation comes under more control."

According to Revenue Minister R Ashoka, this unlock plan was designed to help auto/cab drivers and provide relief to industries. "This is a mini-lockdown," he said.

However, 11 districts including Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, Chamarjanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu, Mandya and Belagavi will remain under a lockdown until June 21 with no relaxations. "The deputy commissioners and ministers in charge will have the liberty to take additional measures in these districts," Yediyurappa said.

Earlier, the government said it will unlock only those districts where the positivity rate is below 5 per cent. However, this was not the sole criterion because districts that will unlock continue to have a positivity rate above 5 per cent. "We took an average of many factors - positivity rate, active cases, recoveries, the situation in the neighbouring districts and local factors," Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, the Covid-19 Task Force chairperson, said.

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa reviewed eight districts with a high positivity rate. In Chikmagalur, for example, Yediyurappa found the rate to be 25 per cent with an average of only 6.1 contacts of an infected person traced.

Yediyurappa also expressed concern over higher caseload in rural areas than in urban centres of seven of the eight districts, with Mysuru being an exception.

Highlights

* Essential shops and liquor shops open from 6 am to 2 pm.

* Parks to be open from 5 am to 10 am.

* Autos, taxis permitted with maximum 2 passengers till 7 pm. No buses.

* Curfew between 7 pm and 5 am on weekdays.

* Weekend curfew to start 7 pm on Friday until 5 am on Monday.

* No prohibition on inter-district travel.

* Industries will function with 50% strength, garment factories at 30%.

* Construction activities can resume.

News Network
June 5,2021

Bengaluru, June 5: At least 43 of around 35,000 depositors that are struggling to get their hard-earned money back from the Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha (SGRSBN) have passed away in last one and half years. 

In January 2020, the Reserve Bank of India, had invoked Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 along with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, after a scam worth Rs 1,400 crore had come to light. 

According to official sources, at least 43 depositors died since then without getting their money back. While some of them died due to covid-19, some others due to other reasons. 

The RBI had also imposed a withdrawal limit of Rs 35,000 citing the bank’s bad loans. The ceiling was raised to Rs 1 lakh later.

Satish Karanth, a mechanical engineer and resident of Kathriguppe, lost his 56-yearold wife Savithri Karanth in March due to breathing issues. “The bank assured good interest rates. We trusted the bank as it was run by our community people. We invested Rs 1 crore, including my mother’s Rs 20 lakh. Now, she despairs every day over the lost money and I don’t know how to console her,” he said.

Vijay Gururaj, a Nagarbhavi resident, said his mother Gayathri Gururaja had deposited Rs 6 lakh. “She was dependent on the interest money for her medical expenses. She was not happy to take money from us. After her deposit was stuck, she became depressed. On March 18, while heading to a hospital, she met with a road accident and died. She did not find peace in her death but was worried about losing money,” said Vijay, an accountant.

Online protest

Hit by Covid-19, the depositors have called for an online protest. It will be organised on Facebook Live — https:// www.facebook.com/SGRSBNDepositors/ — at 8pm on June 6.

Harish Venkataramaiah, a depositor leading the protest, said there has been no development in the last one-andhalf-year with regard to the money. 

“Initially, the heads promised to revive the bank but later an administrator was appointed by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Karnataka but that was also of no use. People who defaulted on their loans have been roaming free and the poor depositors are paying a heavy price for it,” he rued.

The bank’s case of irregularities was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is yet to file a chargesheet. A police official said the CID had collected data of the victims but later Covid-19 situation slowed down the probe.

