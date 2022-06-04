  1. Home
  2. Woman held for theft in temples across coastal Karnataka

News Network
June 4, 2022

Mangaluru, June 4: The police have arrested a woman and seized ornaments worth Rs 3.08 lakh, that she had stolen from a devotee at Southadka Sri Ganapathi Temple in Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada district in April.

The arrested accused is Bheemavva alias Nagamma,63, a resident Kushtagi Chawl of Gadag-Betageri of Gadag district. 

SP Rishikesh Sonawane said that the accused was involved in several theft cases reported at various temples in Murudeshwara, Bhatkal, Subrahmanya and other places.

News Network
May 29,2022

Managluru, May 29: The south-west monsoon has set in over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The south-west monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, May 29, against the normal date of onset of June 1, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

It is likely to enter Karnataka’s coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi within a day or two.

The south-west monsoon is considered the lifeline of India's agri-based economy.

Earlier, the IMD had forecast onset over Kerala on May 27 with help from remnants of Cyclone Asani that struck the Bay of Bengal a fortnight ago. The forecast had a model error of four days. 

The weather office declares the onset of monsoon over Kerala if 60 per cent of 14 weather stations in Kerala and Lakshadweep receive 2.5 mm or more rainfall for two consecutive days, aided by favourable windfield and outgoing longwave radiation. 

News Network
May 23,2022

Priyanka-Gandhi.jpg

Bengaluru, May 23: Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Monday said the party's national General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has agreed to campaign and spend time in the state, for the Assembly elections next year.

The KPCC chief's sudden New Delhi visit came amid talks about differences between him and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah regarding probable candidates recommended to the high command for upcoming MLC polls in the state. Shivakumar said he had come to the national capital for party work and the final list of candidates is likely to be announced by this evening.

Tomorrow is the last date to file nominations for the June 3 polls to seven seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council to be elected by MLAs and all the three major political parties in the state -- Congress, BJP and JD(S)-- are yet to announce their candidates. "Everyone will have the desire that their leader should come to their state, but as of now it has not been discussed," Shivakumar said in response to a question about several state leaders insisting that Priyanka Gandhi contest the Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he said, "We have said that she should spend time for the state during elections (assembly polls) and she has agreed to it. She has said that she will campaign in the state...no discussion has taken place regarding Rajya Sabha tickets."

This comes amid speculation that a section of the Karnataka Congress leaders, including Shivakumar, wants Priyanka Gandhi to contest the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls from the state, as they feel it may benefit the party during the Assembly polls, due next year. Shivakumar had recently said the party wants Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to "concentrate on the south, where elections are coming up".

Stating that he and Siddaramaiah together had submitted a list of candidates to the high command for MLC polls, Shivakumar said, "We have given our opinion and the high command will decide. There were more than 200 aspirants for the two seats, so there is a difficulty, there are also people who have the required qualification and ability but have not asked for tickets, they too had to be considered."

He said, the list should be finalised and announced mostly by this evening, as tomorrow is the last day to file nominations "We have taken care of all aspects including social justice while recommending names," he added.

The election is necessitated as the term of office of seven members is set to expire on June 14. The seats will be falling vacant, due to the retirement of MLCs -- Laxman Sangappa Savadi and Lahar Singh Siroya of BJP; Ramappa Timmapur, Allum Veerabhadrappa, Veena Achaiah S of Congress; and H M Ramesha Gowda and Narayana Swamy K V of JD(S).

According to official sources, in this election, each MLC candidate will require a minimum of 29 votes to win, and on the basis of the minimum votes required and tallying it with the strength of each party in the Legislative Assembly, the BJP will be able to win four seats, Congress two and JD(S) one.

Responding to a question as to whether senior party leader and former Minister S R Patil is a probable candidate for the Rajya Sabha election, Shivakumar said, "party will decide regarding his candidacy...at the party's recent 'Chintan Shivir' (in Jaipur) it was decided that new faces should be given an opportunity from top to bottom level, so considering all aspects the high command will take a call."

Regarding his sudden Delhi visit, he said he had come here to collect election forms and also to participate in a meeting regarding organising state-wide yatras and state-level 'Chintan Shivirs' as decided during the Jaipur meet. 

News Network
June 1,2022

Mangaluru, June 1: The police have arrested six more persons in connection with the video of two persons riding on a bike without helmets, holding the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) flag and abusing the police, that went viral recently.

The arrested are: Safwan (26) from Gurpur, who recorded the video which went viral, Abdul Salam (23) from Gurpur working as an auto driver, Mohammed Hunaiz (23) from Suralpady working as a mason, Mohammed Sahil (23) from Gurpur working as a bus driver, Mohammed Falah (20) from Gurpur working as an auto driver, and Abdul Latif (31) from Inoli working in a bakery in Mysuru.

With this the total number of arrests in the case has risen to 15. 

Earlier, nine were arrested in the same case including six from Mangaluru police. They are: Naushad Inoli (28) who works in a bakery in Bengaluru; Hyder Ali Inoli (27) who works in a juice centre in Mysuru (These two are said to be the ones who allegedly abused the cops); Mohammed Sayyed Afrid (23) from Pandeshwar; Basheer (40), from Konaje, Zuber (32); from Inoli and Jaleel (25) from Puttur (These four were picked from Mysuru and Bengaluru on charge of harbouring the accused).

When the police team led by PSI Krishna had been to Madiwala police limits to nab those directly involved in the incident, the accused along roommates allegedly tried to obstruct the police personnel and tried to push an officer and facilitate escaping of Naushad. A case has been registered in Madiwala police station in this regard and Mohammed Yasin (25) Afrid Sag (19) and Mohamed Tufail (19) were arrested.

Mangaluru City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters on Tuesday that an investigation was initiated by the officials of the Mangaluru South sub-division and under the supervision of DCP (law and order) Hariram Shankar after Kankanady Town police registered a case against unidentified motorists, including two-wheeler riders, pillion riders, a car driver and others for allegedly abusing police personnel who were posted at Kodekkal Kannur check-post set up during SDPI convention held on the outskirts of the city on May 27.

According to police, the accused also tried to run over a constable on duty. Police claimed that they examined more than 180 CCTV cameras before zeroing on the accused.

Shashi Kumar said preliminary investigation revealed that 11 youth directly involved in the incident had met before the incident and was an alleged attempt to get instant fame and recognition, drawing inspiration from the Kerala boy who shouted provocative slogans.

Within minutes of the incident, the video had gone viral on social media platforms. Despite knowing this, four accused had sheltered them. Those directly involved were reportedly planning to mobilise money and remain underground till they get anticipatory bail. They were planning to move towards Mysuru or Kerala. After the incident, they had a discussion with their friends about the incident who in turn advised them to remain low. 

