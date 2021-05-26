  1. Home
  2. Two NRI women from Karnataka being tortured by sponsor in Saudi Arabia; official intervention sought

Two NRI women from Karnataka being tortured by sponsor in Saudi Arabia; official intervention sought

coastaldigest.com news network
May 27, 2021

KSAwoman.jpg

Riyadh, May 27: Two NRI women from Karnataka, who are reportedly being exploited by their sponsor in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for over a couple of years, are looking for help from the authorities.

Davanagere’s Fairoza Banu and Tumakuru’s Sabiha were duped by Sikandar and Nayaz Ahmed of their localities respectively who sent them to Saudi Arabia through a Mumbai based agent after promising attractive salaries. While Fairoza reached the Kingdom two years ago, Sabiha had landed there three years ago. Both the women hail from financially poor background and to support their families they had been doing menial jobs before were tricked to leave the country.

After the plight of these two women, who are being treated as bonded labourers, came to light, a couple of NRI activists are trying to help them to return home.  

Saudi-based social worker and pro bono advocate P.A.Hameed Padubidri has lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission of Saudi Arabia besides approaching the India Embassy to exert pressure on the authorities concerned to intervene in the issue. Yaseen Gulbrga, a social worker based in Dammam, is also striving to help the stranded women. It was he who managed to trace the women in the remote area in the Kingdom as they had been literally cut off from the rest of the world.  

In his letter to the rights panel, Mr Padubidri said Fairoza and Sabiha were brought on visit visa (with the validity of 90 days not allowed to work) to Saudi Arabia by one Sa'ad Rahil Mukhlef Al-Anazi, a Saudi, holding National ID No.1-0197-7522-8-1. He is presently residing at Al-Qurayat on King Faisal-8521area and his contact No. 0557521451.

“Al-Anazi compelled Fairoza to go to Sakakah to work as a housemaid for a Saudi family while Sabiha was retained at his house to work as a housemaid though she was sent for another family for sometimes. When they were reluctant to go to other places to work, he behaved harshly with them by giving torture and beating with sticks. Till now, he continued to harass them mentally and physically and kept them illegally by violating the visa rules of the KSA,” he said. 

“They have no Iqama nor any valid document nor their own passports. Both are not given salaries for 7 and 9 months respectively. Their passports are taken by him. He kept them unlawfully against their wills and wishes without sending them to India despite of their continuous requests and cries. Fairoza's mother also passed away around four months ago, but all their cries went in vain.”

“When they asked for their salaries, he is used abusive words and pushed Sabiha to the wall. As Fairoza is working for others, she is physically free from his harassment, but he is giving her tortures over phones very often. He completely violated their basic human rights and dignities and keeping them under constant threats and misbehavior,” revealed Mr Padubidri. 

Mr Padubidri urged the authorities to take appropriate action as per the Saudi Arabian law against the accused and free the two women.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 25,2021

oxygen.jpg

Mangaluru, May 25: An Indian Navy vessel "INS SHARDUL" carrying 11 liquid oxygen tankers, 1,200 oxygen cylinders and two semi-trailers with liquid oxygen arrived at the New Mangalore Port on Tuesday.

The consignment was sent by the Indian Community Support Group of Kuwait.

Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DCP Hariram Shanker, ACP Mahesh Kumar, Coast Guard Commander Venkatesh, Indian Red Cross Society, DK District unit Chairman Shantharam Shetty, Indian Red Cross Society Karnataka State Management Committee Member Yatish Baikampady and others received the consignment.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 22,2021

wewe.jpg

Bengaluru, May 22: An Oxygen Express train piloted by an 'All Female Crew' arrived in the city with 120 metric tonnes of medical oxygen from Jamshedpur.

The 7th Oxygen Express to Karnataka has arrived in Bengaluru from Tatanagar (Jamshedpur) on Friday. This Oxygen Express train piloted by an all female crew will ensure continued supply of oxygen for Covid-19 patients in the State," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on Saturday.

According to Railway officials, the 8th Oxygen Express also reached Bengaluru from Jamnagar in Gujarat, carrying 109.2 metric tonnes of the life-saving gas early this morning. The state government has sought 1,200 metric tonnes of oxygen daily in view of rising Covid cases in the state.

Karnataka has reported 32,218 Covid infections and 353 related deaths on Friday taking the total infections and fatalities to 23.67 lakh and 24,207 respectively. 

 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 20,2021

Bengaluru, May 20: Karnataka has reported 28869 fresh cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of people infected from the pandemic, so far in the state to 2335524 on Thursday.

According to official sources, the state had recorded the fresh death of as many as 548 people in the last 24-hours, taking the total number fatalities from the pandemic so far in the state to 23854.

The sources said that while the state capital Bengaluru reported highest number of 289 deaths due to the covid-19 disease, followed by 37 in Bengaluru Rural district, 22 in Ballari, 23 in Hassana, 21 in Tumakuru,17 in Shivamogga, 16 in Mysuru and 11 in Kalaburagi district.

While as many as 52257 covid-19 patients, got discharged from various hospitals, after being completely cured from the pandemic, there exists as many as 534954 active cases in the state.

The sources also said that while as many as 120711 people had undergone the COVID-19 tests in the last 24-hours, the Positivity rate for the day accounted for 23.91 per cent and the Case. Fatality rate stood at 1.89 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 926 covid-19 cases and eight deaths. Udupi recorded 809 cases and six deaths.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.