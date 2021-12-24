Udupi expat wins labour case in Saudi Arabia

After more than a year's legal struggle in Riyadh court, an expatriate worker from coastal Karnataka won the labour case against his previous company, where he was working as an Accountant.

Melwyn Menezes, hailing from Kalyanapura in Udupi district, was working as an accountant in a company based in Riyadh since for years. Melwyn, along with other employees of the company, was not being paid of his monthly salary and other perks for more than a year. Despite of his repeated requests, the company didn't heed his grievances nor there was any indication of the salary payment.

Melwyn contacted Adv. P.A. Hameed Padubidri, a Riyadh-based Social worker & pro-bono lawyer & legal adviser for the help. Mr Padubidri provided him all-out supports & assistance including legal & moral supports.

Mr Padubidri also advised him to approach the court by appointing a Saudi Advocate to claim the outstanding salaries and other perks. Finally an advocate, Dr. Breik Ayed Al-Qarni, was appointed to represent Melwyn's case in the labour court.

After hearing of both parties (the court hearings were held to via online) for more than a year, the court ordered the company to pay Melwyn an amount of Saudi Riyals 1,90, 000. Accordingly, the company deposited the cheque for the said amount & the court handed over it to Melwyn just a couple of weeks ago.

Meanwhile, he got his sponsorship transferred from the company in question to a new company.

"Really the court decree gave me an immense pleasure & I am fully content with this; if anyone is denied of their legal rights by his sponsor or others, then I am very confident that courts in the KSA will definitely provide justice if approached....

"Melwyn thanked Mr Padubidri for his timely help, support & legal advices. Actually, I would have relinquished my claims for the amount by thinking about a lengthy legal procedure in the courts. But it became possible for me to approach the court only with the help & proper advice of Mr Padubidri, so I am very much thankful to him for his all-out supports. So also, to my lawyer Dr. Breik Al-Qarni, who represented my case effectively & efficiently in the court..." Melwyn said after receiving the court decree.