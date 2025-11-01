NRI youth accidentally shot dead during police operation in Saudi Arabia

A young Indian expatriate worker from Jharkhand was tragically killed in Saudi Arabia after being caught in a crossfire between local police and suspected liquor smugglers.

The victim, Vijay Kumar Mahato (around 25 years old) of Dudhapania village in Giridih district, had been working for the past nine months with Hyundai Engineering and Construction as a tower line fitter. According to reports, he had gone to a work site to collect materials on the instructions of a senior company official when police opened fire during an anti-smuggling operation.

Vijay, who happened to be passing through the area, was accidentally struck by a police bullet. He was rushed to hospital with injuries but succumbed on October 24.

Shortly before his death, Vijay sent a WhatsApp voice message to his wife, Basanti Devi, saying he had been hurt in a crossfire. His family initially believed he was recovering, unaware that he had already died.

“He told his wife he was caught in a crossfire and injured,” said Sikander Ali, a social activist who works on migrant worker issues. “The exchange of fire reportedly took place between Jeddah police and an extortion gang linked to the illegal liquor trade.”

Ali said the family learned about his death only after the company informed them on October 24.

Efforts Underway to Repatriate the Body

Following the incident, Dumri MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato wrote to the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, demanding an impartial probe into the circumstances of Vijay’s death.

In his letter, the legislator urged the embassy to ensure a thorough investigation and expedite arrangements to bring back the body. He also called for legal and financial assistance to be extended to the bereaved family.

Officials from Jharkhand’s Labour Department said they are coordinating with Indian authorities in Saudi Arabia to repatriate the remains.

“We immediately contacted the Indian Embassy and are in touch with Jeddah police to complete the formalities,” said Shikha Lakra, Team Leader at the Migrant Control Cell.

Call for Compensation

Social worker Sikander Ali said he had also alerted the state labour department and Giridih district administration to support the family and seek compensation from Saudi authorities.

Vijay is survived by his wife Basanti Devi, two sons — Rishi Kumar (5) and Roshan Kumar (3) — his father Suryanarayan Mahato, and mother Savitri Devi.