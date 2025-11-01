  1. Home
NRI youth accidentally shot dead during police operation in Saudi Arabia

News Network
November 1, 2025

Jharkhand.jpg

A young Indian expatriate worker from Jharkhand was tragically killed in Saudi Arabia after being caught in a crossfire between local police and suspected liquor smugglers.

The victim, Vijay Kumar Mahato (around 25 years old) of Dudhapania village in Giridih district, had been working for the past nine months with Hyundai Engineering and Construction as a tower line fitter. According to reports, he had gone to a work site to collect materials on the instructions of a senior company official when police opened fire during an anti-smuggling operation.

Vijay, who happened to be passing through the area, was accidentally struck by a police bullet. He was rushed to hospital with injuries but succumbed on October 24.

Shortly before his death, Vijay sent a WhatsApp voice message to his wife, Basanti Devi, saying he had been hurt in a crossfire. His family initially believed he was recovering, unaware that he had already died.

“He told his wife he was caught in a crossfire and injured,” said Sikander Ali, a social activist who works on migrant worker issues. “The exchange of fire reportedly took place between Jeddah police and an extortion gang linked to the illegal liquor trade.”

Ali said the family learned about his death only after the company informed them on October 24.

Efforts Underway to Repatriate the Body

Following the incident, Dumri MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato wrote to the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, demanding an impartial probe into the circumstances of Vijay’s death.

In his letter, the legislator urged the embassy to ensure a thorough investigation and expedite arrangements to bring back the body. He also called for legal and financial assistance to be extended to the bereaved family.

Officials from Jharkhand’s Labour Department said they are coordinating with Indian authorities in Saudi Arabia to repatriate the remains.

“We immediately contacted the Indian Embassy and are in touch with Jeddah police to complete the formalities,” said Shikha Lakra, Team Leader at the Migrant Control Cell.

Call for Compensation

Social worker Sikander Ali said he had also alerted the state labour department and Giridih district administration to support the family and seek compensation from Saudi authorities.

Vijay is survived by his wife Basanti Devi, two sons — Rishi Kumar (5) and Roshan Kumar (3) — his father Suryanarayan Mahato, and mother Savitri Devi.

News Network
October 21,2025

gazabomb.jpg

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the regime’s military showered the besieged Gaza Strip with 153 tons of bombs on Sunday, in a brazen admission to violating a ceasefire agreement between the occupying entity and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Netanyahu made the acknowledgment at the opening of the Israeli parliament (Knesset)’s winter session on Monday as he faced repeated interruptions from opposition lawmakers protesting his cabinet’s policies and its deliberate prolonging of the war in Gaza.

Claiming that the fierce bombardment was due to the killing of Israeli occupation forces following the US-sponsored truce deal, Netanyahu said, “During the ceasefire, two soldiers fell… We struck them with 153 tons of bombs and attacked dozens of targets across the Gaza Strip.”

Confirming the heavy bombardment campaign, the Gaza government media office reported 80 Israeli ceasefire violations since the agreement came into effect on October 10, which resulted in 97 Palestinians killed, including 44 on Sunday alone, and 230 others injured.

The Tel Aviv regime earlier claimed that the strikes served as retaliation for a Hamas attack that killed two Israeli soldiers in an explosion in the southern city of Rafah. This is while the Palestinian resistance group refuted any involvement and reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

US officials later revealed the blast was caused by an Israeli settler bulldozer that hit unexploded ordnance.

The first phase of the US-brokered ceasefire, which kicked off on October 10, was aimed at bringing an end to Israel’s assault, a partial withdrawal of its troops to a so-called yellow line along Gaza’s borders, and a modest increase in humanitarian aid.

The deal also saw Hamas releasing last Monday all living captives, as well as the remains of 12 of the 28 dead Israeli captives.

In return, Israel freed 2,000 Palestinian detainees and returned 15 Palestinian bodies for every one dead Israeli captive returned.

Since the onset of the Israeli genocidal war in October 2023, the occupying regime has claimed the lives of at least 68,216 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and injured 170,361 others, and reduced Gaza to ruins, drawing global outrage as well as calls for accountability.

Moreover, at least 10,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the coastal strip.

News Network
October 22,2025

Guruhindu.jpg

Chitradurga: A nine-year-old boy was brutally kicked and beaten up by a ‘guru’ (teacher) at the Sanskrit Vedadhyayan Residential School, run by the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department, at Nayakanahatti of Chitradurga district. The only mistake of the homesick boy, Tarun, was to call his grandmother.

The incident occurred in February this year, but came to light a couple of days ago.

The video, shot by another student at the school, shows the teacher, Veeresh Hiremath, first hitting the boy with a stick. He then threatens the boy, saying, “If you call from any other number, you will not be allowed to live.”

The teacher then goes on to knock the boy to the ground and kick him in the stomach.

After the video went viral, Veeresh had gone missing. The police traced him to Kalaburagi, arrested him and brought him to Chitradurga. The school is affiliated to Guru Thipperudraswamy temple, whose executive officer Gangadharappa filed a complaint against Veeresh.

Tarun quit the school after the incident and is now continuing his studies at his hometown. Additional Deputy Commissioner BT Kumaraswamy said, “We have registered the complaint against the teacher, who was appointed by Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department. He has since been suspended from service.”

DC T Venkatesh, too, said, “After receiving information from the tahsildar and executive officer of the temple, action was taken against the accused teacher.” The school imparts Vedic and Sanskrit education to students after regular classes and school hours.

The students are provided with food and accommodation by the temple. Soon after the video went viral, information was gathered from the tahsildar, Child Development Scheme Officer, BEO, DDPI and the Executive Officer of the temple, the DC said. Last February, when the incident occurred the school had around 30 students and the strength has come down to four now. Action has been taken to hand over these children to the District Child Protection Unit, he added.

The temple executive officer did not inform the district administration of the incident and was lax in performing his duties. A show-cause notice has been issued to him, the DC said.

A report has been sent to the government, giving details of the incident, he added.

