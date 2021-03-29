  1. Home
  2. Mogaveers Association Kuwait holds 5th AGBM; Jaya Kotian is new president

March 29, 2021

Kuwait: The fifth annual general body meeting of Mogaveers Association Kuwait (MAK) was conducted virtually through Zoom on March 5th 2021. Mr.Suresh Salian who was an excellent host for the day welcomed all the MAK members to the event. As is customary and traditional, the proceedings of the MAK AGM commenced with Kuwait & Indian National Anthem followed by a prayer song sung by Master Kanishk.

The lighting of the lamp was done by the President Mr. Rajesh Mendon & Convener Mr. Ramesh Kidiyoor.

The General Secretary, Mr. Dhananjaya S. Salian read the Annual Report of the activities of the association for the year 2020. While the Treasurer 

Mr. Lakshmeesh Salian read out the financial report for the year, both of which were approved by the members.

Scholarship of INR.10,000 was given to Miss Pranitha D Salian daughter of active member Mr. Dinakar C. Salian who has scored 92% in S.S.L.C. 2020.
Some of the major events of 2020 are as follows MAK organized its Fourth indoor, National level Volleyball & Throw Ball Tournament under the title of “MAK Champion Trophy 2020” which was held on 25th Feb American International School, Maidan Hawally, Kuwait.

As part of the welfare project Scholarships were given to first three meritorious students of Mogaveera Management Schools of India.

1) Mahalaksmi English Medium School, The names of the top 3 students as follows Prasheel L. Suvarna, Sudeeksha, Bavith L Suvaran Uchila  2) Sagar Vidya Mandir, Beach Road, Padubidri. The names of students as follows Unnathi H Puthran, Prapthi, Anshul A Salian. 

Also INR.10,000 was given to Master Rishab Puthran Son of active member Mr.Srinivas Puthran who has scored 95.36% in S.S.L.C. 2019.

President Mr.Rajesh Mendon welcomed all the members & thanked everyone for their continued support during his tenure. He also assured that he would also support & work towards the betterment of the committee & requested everyone to provide continuous support even for the upcoming year.

Convener Mr.Ramesh Kidiyoor urged all the members to come forward showcase their talent and increase the visibility of the Assocation in Kuwait & take the association to the next level.

The returning officer, Mr.Sachidanad Suvarna announced the new managing committee for the year 2021. The group unanimously elected Mr.Jaya Kotian as the president.

The officer bearers for 2021 are as follows:
President               :   Mr. Jaya Kotian, Kinnimulki,Udupi
Vice President        :   Mr.Kishore Kotian,Udupi
General Secretary   :   Mr. Dhananjaya S Salian, Malpe
Treasurer                      :  Mr. Lakshmeesh Salian,Malpe
Cultural Secretary         :  Mr. Prashanth Kunder ,Malpe
Sports Secretary            :  Mr.Nithin Suvarna, Thottam,Malpe
P.R.O & Welfare officer  : Mr.Kiran Kumar, Boloor

Mr. Rajesh Mendon would be the Chief Co-ordinator.

The managment committee members introduced themselves, thanked and assured all the members for rendering their best service during their tenure.

Newly Elected President, Mr. Jaya Kotian in his speech thanked all the members for electing him as president & giving this opportunity. He urged all the members to stay safe in this tough time of pandemic & assured everyone of continued support from the committee.

Executive committee of 20  members were announced By the President who are as follows Dr. Vikyath Boloor, Sachidanand Suvarna, Mrs. Poonam Mendon,  Suresh Salian, Nishanth Salian, Pundarisha Kanchan, Mrs. Ranjitha Pundarish, Divakar J. Kotian, Manoj Amin, Punithraj Salian, Santhosh Karkera, Shrinivas Puthran, Manjunath G Mogaveer, Purandhar Manchi, Ramesh Kunder, Rakshith Suvarna, Kaushik Kanchan, Santhosh (Sanu) Kunder, Girish Salian, Kusuma Girish.

Below Welfare Projects would continue as informed by the President

-Death Grant of IRS. 1,00,000/- in case of death of any active member, financial help will be provided to next of kin of the deceased.

-Financial help (Health Grant) of IRS. 25,000/- will be given to the members in case of serious health issues or permanent disability or severe injury due to accident.

- Merit Cum Means Scholarship- Children of MAK members residing in Kuwait or India would be awarded Scholarship of IRS. 10,000/- for 10th Standard Students & IRS. 20,000 for 12th Standard Students.

Scholarship for Mogaveera Management School in India

President, Mr. Jaya Kotian also announced that scholarship of IRS. 7,000/- , IRS. 5,000/- & IRS. 3,000/- would be awarded to the First three Meritorious students respectively for the year of 2020-2021, for the following schools of the Mogaveera Community

Mahalaksmi English Medium School, Uchila

Sagar Vidya Mandir,Beach Road, Padubidri

Convenor Mr.Ramesh Kidiyoor congratulated the New Committee members  & also urged everyone to get innovative & strengthen the members of the community In Kuwait & always be United. He also announced that a contribution of Rs.1,00,000 would be made towards the renovation of Sri Mahalaxmi Temple Uchila from MAK.

Melodious songs were sung by Mr.Suresh Salian & Mr. Jaya Kotian.

In her vote of thanks Mrs. Poonam Mendon expressed her gratitude to each and every member who supported to make the event successful.

March 18,2021

A white gunman was charged with killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage parlours in an attack that sent terror through the Asian American community, which has increasingly been targeted during the coronavirus pandemic.

A day after the shootings, investigators were trying to unravel what might have compelled 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long to commit the worst mass killing in the US in almost two years.

Long told police that Tuesday’s attack was not racially motivated. He claimed to have a “sex addiction,” and authorities said he apparently lashed out at what he saw as sources of temptation. But those statements spurred outrage and widespread scepticism given the locations and that six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent.

The shootings appear to be at the “intersection of gender-based violence, misogyny and xenophobia,” state Rep. Bee Nguyen said, the first Vietnamese American to serve in the Georgia House and a frequent advocate for women and communities of colour.

 Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said that regardless of the shooter’s motivation, “it is unacceptable, it is hateful and it has to stop.”

Authorities said they didn’t know if Long ever went to the massage parlors where the shootings occurred but that he was heading to Florida to attack “some type of porn industry.”

“He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction, and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places, and it’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate,” Cherokee County sheriff’ Capt. Jay Baker told reporters.

Sheriff Frank Reynolds said it was too early to tell if the attack was racially motivated — “but the indicators right now are it may not be.”

The Atlanta mayor said police have not been to the massage parlours in her city beyond a minor potential theft. “We certainly will not begin to blame victims,” Bottoms said.

The attack was the sixth mass killing this year in the US, and the deadliest since the August 2019 Dayton, Ohio, shooting that left nine people dead, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

It follows a lull in mass killings during the pandemic in 2020, which had the smallest number of such attacks in more than a decade, according to the database, which tracks mass killings defined as four or more dead, not including the shooter.

The killings horrified the Asian American community, which saw the shootings as an attack on them, given a recent wave of assaults that coincided with the spread of the coronavirus across the United States. The virus was first identified in China, and then-President Donald Trump and others have used racially charged terms to describe it.

The attacks began when five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor near Woodstock, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Atlanta, authorities said. Four died: 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels, 44-year-old Daoyou Feng and 49-year-old Xiaojie Tan, who owned the business.

Yaun and her husband came to the spa on a date, her mother, Margaret Rushing, told WAGA-TV. Yaun leaves behind a 13-year-old son and 8-month-old daughter.

Her half-sister, Dana Toole, said Yaun’s husband locked himself in a room and wasn’t injured.

“He’s taking it hard,” Toole said. “He was there. He heard the gunshots and everything. You can’t escape that when you’re in a room and gunshots are flying — what do you do?”

The manager of a boutique next door said her husband watched surveillance video after the shooting and the suspect was sitting in his car for as long as an hour before going inside.

They heard screaming and women running from the business, said Rita Barron, manager of Gabby’s Boutique.

The same car was then spotted about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away in Atlanta, where a call came in about a robbery at Gold Spa and three women were shot to death. Another woman was fatally shot at the Aromatherapy Spa across the street.

Long was arrested hours later by Crisp County deputies and state troopers. He refused to stop on a highway and officers bumped the back of his car, causing him to crash, Sheriff Billy Hancock said.

Officers found Long thanks to help from his parents, who recognised him from surveillance footage posted by authorities and gave investigators his cellphone information, which they used to track him, said Reynolds, the Cherokee County sheriff.

President Joe Biden said the FBI briefed him and noted that Asian Americans are concerned about a recent rise in violence, which he has previously condemned.

 “I think it is very, very troublesome, but I am making no connection at this moment to the motivation of the killer,” Biden said in the Oval Office.

Vice President Kamala Harris expressed support to the Asian American community after the “tragic” shooting and offered condolences to the victims’ families.

“We’re not yet clear about the motive. But I do want to say to our Asian American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people,” said Harris, the first Black and South Asian woman in that position.

Nico Straughan met Long when he moved to the area in seventh grade, saying Long brought a Bible to school every day and was “super nice, super Christian, very quiet.”

 “I don’t know what turn of heart he might have had, but he went from one of the nicest kids I ever knew in high school to being on the news,” Straughan said. “I mean, all my friends, we were flabbergasted.”

March 26,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 26: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that an aspirant had paid a huge amount to the BJP high command for a ticket in the bypoll to the Basavakalyan assembly constituency

Speaking at a press meet here, Kumaraswamy said that this was the reason behind the brewing disgruntlement among the local BJP workers. As it was a money matter, the BJP has not yet announced its candidate for the Basavakalyan segment, he charged.

Clarifying that the regional party will not be fielding its candidate in the Maski assembly by-poll, Kumaraswamy said the party will go all out to ensure the victory of the JD(S) candidate in Basavakalyan.

"A person from the minority community has been fielded to give a befitting answer to the Congress and Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah who is publically questioning the secular credentials of the party. They are spreading canards to make people belonging to the Muslim community oppose the regional party," he charged.

Expressing his displeasure over problems of the common people being dodged and not discussed in the recently concluded Legislative session, the JD(S) leader said that both the national parties wasted time discussing the "worthless" sex scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. 

Kumaraswamy also advised the girl embroiled in the scandal to meet the Speaker and appeal to him to give her protection.

The Union government is destroying democracy by wresting the powers given to the states. The state government has no money even for committed expenditure, Kumaraswamy said.

Those who came to power from the back door failed to bring the state's share from the Centre, he added.

March 21,2021

New Delhi, Mar 21: The Serum Institute of India (SII) has told Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Morocco that further supplies of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will be delayed due to surging demand at home and as it works through a capacity expansion, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The news comes as India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, is being criticised domestically for donating or selling more doses than inoculations conducted at home, despite reporting the most number of coronavirus infections after the United States and Brazil.

India is currently seeing a second surge of cases, taking its total to about 11.6 million.

The latest delays, first reported by The Times of India daily, came to light days after Britain said it would have to slow its Covid-19 vaccine roll-out next month as SII was likely to deliver more doses later than expected.

SII has supplied half of the 10 million doses recently ordered by Britain.

Brazil has already received 4 million doses from SII, Saudi Arabia 3 million doses and Morocco 7 million, according to India's foreign ministry https://www.mea.gov.in/vaccine-supply.htm. The three countries had ordered 20 million each.

SII, the single-biggest maker of vaccines, declined to comment. It has partnered with AstraZeneca, the Gates Foundation and the Gavi vaccine alliance to make up to a billion doses for poorer countries.

The source, who declined to be identified, said SII was working on expanding its monthly production to 100 million doses by April/May, from 60 million to 70 million now, suggesting supplies could improve then.

SII was originally supposed to sell vaccines only to middle- and low-income countries, mainly in Asia and Africa, but production issues at other AstraZeneca facilities forced it to ship to many other countries as well on the British company's behalf.

India has so far donated 8 million doses and sold nearly 52 million doses to a total of 75 countries, mainly the AstraZeneca shot made by SII. India has administered more than 44 million doses since starting its immunisation campaign in the middle of January. 

