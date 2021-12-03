  1. Home
  2. Stars Riyadh emerge Champions of Karavali Volleyball Tournament-2021

Media Release
December 4, 2021

Karavali Welfare Association Riyadh, KSA conducted their First ever MEGA Sports Event, VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT on 26th Nov 2021 at Istirah Safwah, Riyadh, after the Gloomy Days of Covid19.

It was a Grand Event attended by a good number of spectators from all over Saudi Arabia and participated by 12 teams from Riyadh & Eastern Province of KSA. The Event was inaugurated by the President of KWAR, Nazeer Ahmed and Ex-President Rajesh Kumar, by welcoming all the participating teams and the enthusiastic spectators.

The game started on a SUNNY afternoon of Friday and the matches played till early morning of Saturday.

The First match was between Arabco v/s Abu Sarmeel Club Teams and Abu Sarmeel Team got victorious by a margin of 2 Sets to 1.

The second match was between Battagram Kings v/s Exera Jubail and Exera Jubail won with 2 sets to 0.

The third match was between Stars v/s Smashers and Stars won with 2 sets to 0.

The fourth match was between Riyadh Shahid Club v/s Hadi Hazzazi and Hadi Hazzazi won with 2 sets to 0.

The fifth match was between Kudla Brothers v/s Desire and Desire won with 2 sets to 1.

The sixth match was between Azeez Friends v/s Friends Dammam and Friends Dammam won with 2 sets to 1.

The First Quarter Final match was between Abu Sarmeel Club v/s Desire and Abu Sarmeel won with 2 sets to 1 and reached Semi-Final.

The Second Quarter Final match was between Stars v/s Hadi Hazzazi and Stars won with 2 sets to 0 and reached Semi-Final.

The first Semi-Final match were between: Abu Sarmeel Club v/s Exera Jubail and Exera Jubail won with a victorious margin of 2 sets to 1.

The second Semi-Final match were between: Friends Dammam v/s Stars and Stars won with a victorious margin of 2 sets to 0.

The semifinal matches were a treat to watch.. All the Teams played to the Spirit of the Game and Two well fought teams reached the Finals. They were STARS RIYADH and EXERA JUBAIL

The Final Match was played early Morning of Saturday at 01:00 am, surrounded with Cool Breeze  and ardent supporters of both Teams. After the Superb Turnaround and midst of a cheering crowd the STARS Team emerged as “CHAMPIONS” of KWARs mega VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT.

Mr. Jay & Mr. Rodel were the official referee for the entire tournament. And the scoring was done by Jayakar & Nelson. Rajesh & Sherief were commentators for the entire event with their hilarious commentary, which kept the audience intact…

The Executive Members of MASA Dammam were also attended the event and supported us in all ways.

Al-Kabeer Foods, served their variety of snacks throughout the event, and all the spectators enjoyed the delicious snacks. 

Soon after the final match, prize distribution ceremony was held. Nazeer Ahmed President of KWAR inaugurated the ceremony, in the presence of all the Executive Committee Members of KWAR.

The glittering Trophies, Medals and Gifts were distributed for the outstanding players as following:

In between the games, the sponsors and donors were felicitated with flower bouquet by the President, Nazeer Ahmed for their contribution and support for the tournament. 

KWAR takes this opportunity to thank all our Sponsors, Donors, Well-Wishers, Participated Teams and all the members who over-whelmingly supported us to make this Event a Grand Success. 

Special thanks to our Main Sponsors:– 
Gulfwest Company Ltd.,  ASQ International Food & Beverages Services Pvt. Ltd., Sagar Indian Family Restaurant, 
Candle Light Pest Control, Taj Mahal Restaurants, Red Table Restaurant, E-Gate Logistics, Wider Universal Co., 
Al-Kabeer Foods, Guthu Restaurant, OTE Trading Co., Al-Marai, Paramount Engineering & Constructions; and huge contributions from individual Donors.

KWAR also thanks its Members and The Executive Committee Members who tirelessly helped to conduct the Tournament and its Great Success.  KWAR also Thanks Everyone who are directly or indirectly helped to see this Event to happen in Reality.

KWAR also thank Mr. Haneef, Mr. Jagadeesh Belchada and group for their wholehearted support for all the ground arrangements of this event. 

KWAR strives hard for the unity and strength as well as the welfare of the people from Karavali region, which will not be possible without the support of all members and their families. 

News Network
November 23,2021

Shivamogga, Nov 23: KPCC Spokesperson Kimmane Ratnakar predicted that former chief minister B S Yediyurappa will quit BJP and build KJP again. The Bommai-led government in Karnataka may collapse.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, he said, the Central leaders of BJP are ignoring Yediyurapppa. So, the former chief minister will focus on strengthening KJP in the state by quitting BJP. 

Criticising Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra, he said, BJP leader has become home minister for Thirthahalli assembly constituency and not for the state. Besides, Jnanendra is busy in registering cases against his political rivals in the constituency.

He also alleged that the home minister is contributing to the increase in criminal cases by supporting his supporters. Illegal sand mining and other activities are rampant in the constituency. BJP workers take pride in saying that the home minister is their leader. But in reality, people of the constituency are feeling embarrassed to say that the home minister is from Thirthahalli. 

Referring to legislative council polls, he said, Congress candidate R Prasanna Kumar will emerge victorious in the polls again. In the previous polls, JD(S)was in the second spot. Now, Madhu Bangarappa has embraced Congress from JD(S) and this is likely to prove beneficial for Congress.

He also demanded the Centre to provide compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of farmers who died during the agitation against farm laws.

Congress leaders N Ramesh, S P Dinesh, Veda Vijay Kumar, Kalagodu Ratnakar, Yamuna Range Gowda, District Social Media President Praveen Kumar and others were present in a press conference.

News Network
December 1,2021

New Delhi, Dec 1: The government on Wednesday decided not to resume scheduled international flights from December 15, less than a week after announcing the decision in the wake of rising concerns over the Covid variant Omicron.

Aviation watchdog DGCA said the effective date for resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services will be notified in due course. Scheduled international flights remain suspended since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest move also comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 27 asked officials to review the plans for easing international travel restrictions amid concerns over Omicron.

In a circular on Wednesday, DGCA said that in view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new Variants of Concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders.

"...an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The watchdog also referred to its circular issued on November 26 wherein it was decided that scheduled international flights will resume from December 15.

On November 28, a day after the Prime Minister's directions regarding the easing of international travel curbs, the government had said the decision to resume the services will be reviewed.

While no cases of Omicron have been reported in India so far, the authorities have put in place stricter norms for international passengers.

On November 29, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the situation was being closely monitored and reviewed in consultation with other ministries regarding "any further decision" on resuming scheduled international passenger services.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Scindia had said the decision to resume the flights from December 15 was taken after recognising the increased vaccination coverage across the globe, changing nature of the pandemic and considering the health protocols, which have been put in place for international arrivals.

"However, in view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being closely monitored and reviewed in consultation with other Ministries, with regard to taking any further decision on the issue," the minister had said.

Currently, international passenger flights are being operated under bilateral air bubble arrangements with various countries in a restricted manner.

As of November 24, India had formalised air bubble arrangements with 31 countries.

News Network
November 29,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 29: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made it clear that there is no proposal before the government for a lockdown in the state.

Speaking to media persons on Monday during his private visit to the city, he said people need not panic and that the government was not in favour of a lockdown. "There is no need to declare holiday for schools and colleges. But the government would keep a close watch over the rise in cases and take steps to contain the spread of the virus," he said.

He also claimed that the government was taking steps to contain the spread of Omicron variant. "Those who are entering the state from overseas are being examined. A strange symptom has been found in a person who came from South Africa and the sample has been sent to Indian Council of Medical Research laboratory for testing. The report is awaited," he added.

Following the rise in number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala, all travellers coming from the state are being screened for the viral infection.

With the South African variant of coronavirus posing fresh threats, the administrations of the districts bordering Maharashtra have upped the vigil at the checkposts. 

