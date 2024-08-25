  1. Home
27-yr-old NRI dies of dehydration in Saudi desert after GPS failure; body found 4 days later

News Network
August 25, 2024

A 27-year-old non-resident Indian and his Sudanese colleague died of dehydration and exhaustion in Saudi Arabia's Rub' al Khali desert.

Mohammad Shehzad Khan, a resident of Karimnagar, had been working in Saudi Arabia for three years with a telecommunications company.

The incident took place when Shehzad accompanied by his Sudanese colleague lost his way in the desert after his GPS lost signal. Shehzad's phone battery also died, leaving the two unable to call for help.

Soon, their vehicle also ran out of fuel, and the two men ran out of food and water in the searing heat. Being stranded in the dangerous Empty Quarter part of the desert is almost a guarantee of death.

The Rub' al Khali, which stresses over 650 kilometres, is well-known for its harsh conditions and spans across Saudi Arabia's southern regions and into neighbouring countries.

Even though the two fought to survive, the temperatures were extreme and dehydration and exhaustion took over. Their bodies were discovered on Thursday, four days after they ventured into the desert, lying next to their vehicle in the sand dunes.

The car they had been driving had stalled, which had led them to wander in the dessert. Their bodies were found on a prayer mat, according to the Free Press Journal.

Sources in Shehzad's family told online news platform Siasat Daily, they would prefer to maintain their total privacy at this grief-stricken hour.

Information on Shehzad's colleague, who was a Sudanese national, has not been found.

Comments

News Network
August 24,2024

Udupi: A young woman was allegedly drugged and raped after being kidnapped in Karkala town of Udupi district, police said on Saturday.

Police have arrested two persons in the case and registered a case under sections of abduction and rape of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Udupi superintendent of police Dr Arun K said that the arrested accused have been identified as Altaf and Xavier Richard Quadros. As per the preliminary investigation the survivor woman and accused Altaf, knew each other from past three months through Instagram and hail from the same locality.

Altaf had allegedly called the woman on Friday afternoon and asked her to meet him. When the victim arrived at the decided spot, she was allegedly kidnapped in a vehicle. Two of Altaf’s friends also joined him. Later, Altaf forced the woman to drink alcohol and raped her. The accused had allegedly spiked the drink.

After committing the crime the accused had dropped the victim home, the SP said.

"The rape accused Altaf and another person identified as Savera Richard Kardosa who supplied beer bottles to the accused, have been arrested and their vehicles have been seized. The victim has been shifted to KMC Manipal Hospital for treatment. The legal procedures will be completed as per the law and further action would be initiated in the case," the SP stated.

He added that on social media, false news regarding the incident which was not in the complaint filed with the police and the medical report is being spread.

“We will investigate who is behind spreading the false news about the case and initiate action," he warned.

The case has been registered under Sections 135, 64, 3(5) of the BNS Act.

The statement of the victim would be recorded before the court and legal action would be initiated against the accused, the SP stated.

News Network
August 18,2024

Bengaluru: A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the early hours of Sunday by an unknown biker whom she had hitchhiked, a senior police officer said.

According to the Additional Commissioner of Police (East Zone) Raman Gupta, the woman, who is a final year degree student in a city college, was returning home to Hebbagodi after a get-together in Koramangala.

"A man from whom she had taken a 'lift' made a criminal assault and raped her. We have registered a rape case and started an investigation," Mr Gupta told reporters here.

He said prima facie it appeared she had gone for a get-together in Koramangala.

"There is only one suspect. The man who gave her a lift is suspected to be the rapist and our investigations are on," the officer said.

According to Mr Gupta, he and other police officers visited the spot and spoke to the victim and her relatives.

"We gathered all the information and have formed five teams. We are carrying out the investigation further and soon the culprit will be arrested," he added.

News Network
August 17,2024

Belagavi: Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said that the issue of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigning with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot permitting his prosecution does not arise. All ministers and MLAs of Congress were with the chief minister.

Hebbalkar told reporters here on Saturday that Siddaramaiah has not done any wrong and has been accused of the MUDA 'scam' by the BJP. "The saffron party is known to misuse the office of Governor and Raj Bhavan for political gains," the minister said.

"They are making conspiracies for dislodging governments led by opposition parties," the Congress leader further alleged.

She said Siddaramaiah was in politics for over four decades and does not have any stigma attached to him. Investigations into the MUDA 'scam' were in progress, and before the report coming out, the governor gave permission for prosecution, the minister noted, adding that it has made things clear that this move is a 'political witchunt'.

The permission to prosecute the CM will not have any bearing on the government and Siddaramaiah will complete his tenure, she added.

