  39-yr-old NRI from Kerala wins Rs 4 crore from Mahzooz draw in Dubai

News Network
March 31, 2021

Dubai, Mar 31: An India expatriate from Kerala living in Oman is now Dh2million (around Rs 4 crore) richer after becoming the solo winner of the second-tier prize in the latest ‘Mahzooz’ draw in Dubai.

Antony, 39, who is originally from Cochin, matched five out of six winning numbers (9-10-16-17-34-36) last Saturday, making him Mahzooz’s fourth millionaire this year. The prize was rolled over to Dh2M after no one won the second prize during the March 20 draw. The first prize of Dh50M is also yet to be won.

Antony, who works as lab technician and a resident of Oman for 16 years, said: “It was incredible winning a big amount of money. When I got the email, I just couldn’t believe it. I never thought that I would get this kind of money in my lifetime.”

Now that luck has shone on him, Antony said he will pay it forward. He said: “I am a good man and I plan to do good with this money, both for my family and for my community. I have some bank loans I want to close but after that, I want to give money to people back in India.”

“I feel blessed and am very grateful to Mahzooz,” said Antony, adding: “From the very first time I read about Mahzooz in the newspaper, I was interested. I have gotten three numbers before and won Dh35 a few times but never thought something this big would come my way. Everyone has been coming up to me and asking about Mahzooz so I’ve been helping them register and showing them how to participate.”

The next Mahzooz draw is scheduled on Saturday (April 3) at 9pm (UAE time). Entry price is Dh35. Entrants can participate by registering at Mahzooz website.

News Network
March 18,2021

New Delhi, Mar 18: Just to renew the registration of your more than 15-year-old car you may have to shell out Rs 5,000, which is nearly eight times higher than what you pay now. This is expected to come to force from October, 2021.

Similarly, the charges for registration renewal of old bikes would be Rs 1,000 compared to the current fee of Rs 300. Obtaining a fitness renewal certificate for a 15 year plus bus or truck would be Rs 12,500, which is nearly 21 times higher than what is paid now.

The road transport ministry has issued a draft notification proposing this hike, which is part of the overall plan to roll out the vehicle scrappage policy.

According to the proposal, delay in renewing registration of private vehicles would attract Rs 300 to Rs 500 penalty per month while delay in renewal of fitness certificate for commercial vehicles would attract daily penalty of Rs 50.

As the government has started announcing new proposals to phase out old polluting vehicles, questions are being raised whether the government will approach the NGT and Supreme Court to review the ban on 10 and 15 year old diesel and petrol vehicles in Delhi and its adjoining areas.

“If the government is bringing a policy to phase out old polluting vehicles, then it should be uniform for the entire country. Therefore, there is a need for the government to go back to the SC and NGT seeking review of the order,” said consumer activist Anil Sood.

It also remains to be seen whether the government would exempt the old vehicles running on electric and alternate fuel from this proposed hike.

The increase in renewal of registration and fitness certificates is likely to discourage people from keeping their old vehicles. In the case of private vehicles, the owners need to get the RC renewed every five year after 15 years. Similarly, the fitness certificate renewal is mandatory every year once a commercial vehicle attains eight years.

To create adequate facilities for scrapping vehicles that fail to pass the fitness test, the road transport ministry has also come out with a draft norm for setting up of registered vehicle scrapping centres.

According to the proposal, the vehicle owner will be free to take the old vehicle to any scrapping centre in the country and he/ she can transfer the scrapping certificate to anyone to get any incentive for buying a new vehicle. It says the scrapping centre will have to verify the actual ownership of vehicles before accepting them for scrappage. “The scrap value that the company will give to the vehicle owner will be market driven. We will not set any price for this,” said an official.
 

Agencies
March 19,2021

Mumbai, Mar 19: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mandated that malls can only allow those with a negative Covid-19 report and Rapid Antigen Testing facilities will be compulsory in shopping malls across Mumbai.

According to reports, this will come into effect from March 22.

Maharashtra’s daily tally crossed the 25,000-mark on Thursday — a record high since the outbreak of the viral pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

In the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), the cases crossed the 5,000 mark. On Thursday, the state recorded 25,833 cases and 58 deaths taking the progressive total to 23,96,340 and 53,138, respectively.

The total number of active cases has climbed to 1,66,353. In Mumbai, the total cases reported were 2,877 while for the MMR, it was 5,019.

News Network
March 31,2021

Dubai, Mar 31: One of the pioneer private sector educators of the UAE, Mariamma Varkey, passed away at her son's Dubai residence on Wednesday morning. She was 90.

The matriarch of the Varkey family, along with her late husband KS Varkey, founded Dubai's first private school, Our Own English High School, in 1968.

She was bed-ridden for several years.

She is survived by her son Sunny Varkey, Chairman of the GEMS group — the world's largest school operator — and daughter Susan Mathews.

The Dubai Mar Thoma Parish has offered "heartfelt condolences" to the bereaved family members. Mariamma Varkey was one of "our senior most members", the parish said.

