8-year-old NRI boy found dead in neighbour’s car in Sharjah

News Network
July 4, 2021

Sharjah, July 4: A missing eight-year-old Non-resident Indian boy was found dead in a neighbour’s car in Al Nassiryah area in Sharjah following an “extensive” search for him.

The boy’s family had lodged a missing person’s report with Al Gharb police station earlier in the day.

The search led to a neighbour’s car where the boy was found dead. The car belonged to a woman, police said.

The woman was shocked to see the boy motionless in her car and immediately reported the issue to the police.

The police operation room immediately sent a patrol and ambulance. The body was moved to the forensic laboratory for autopsy.

The case is now with Public Prosecution. Investigations are on to find out how the boy got into the car and why.

News Network
June 28,2021

Srinagar, June 28: Militants shot dead a special police officer and his wife in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, while their daughter suffered injuries, officials said.

The ultras barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad at Hariparigam in the Awantipora area of the district around 11 pm and opened fire on the family, they said.

They were rushed to a local hospital where the SPO and his wife Raja Begum succumbed to injuries. Their daughter Rafia has been shifted to a hospital here for treatment.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants. 

News Network
June 27,2021

Mangaluru, Jun 27: Former Chief Minister and JD-S leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday appealed to the Kerala government not to change the names of Manjeshwara and other villages.

In a tweeter he said that the Kerala government should preserve their original Kannada name.

He said it has come to his notice that the Kerala government has begun the process of changing the Kannada names of Manjeshwara in Kasargodu district and some of the villages there.

Before beginning the process of changing the name, I would like bring to the notice of the government that Kasaragodu is also an area of Karnataka. Kasargodu is a symbol of linguistic harmony. Though there are an equal number of Kannada & Malayalam speakers in Kasargodu, they are living on a mutually supportive and inspirational basis.

Also, they have never been confused about language. We need to maintain this in the future. In today's age of politics with feelings, it is imperative to maintain language cohesion.

Thus, I feel that it is the duty of both the states to preserve the legacy of Kannadigas. "I request the Government of Kerala to preserve the original name of the village as well," he added.

It may be mentioned here that JD-S has won two assembly seats in Kerala polls held in May.

News Network
June 27,2021

Bengaluru, June 27: In a first in Karnataka, a rare Covid-19 complication affecting the brain has been detected in a 13-year-old child, the SS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre here said on Sunday. Called acute necrotising encephalopathy of childhood (ANEC), the complication was found in the child belonging to Hoovinahadagali.

The child had been infected with Covid-19 and had recovered but later developed ANEC, Dr N K Kalappanavar, the director of the institute, said.

"Till now, we have been thinking that multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) was the only post- Covid complication. Hereafter, we have to watch out for ANEC," he said. According to him, this is the first instance of ANEC as post-Covid complication has come to his notice in the State.

The 13-year-old had very high antigen, which indicates that the child had infections.

The director of the hospital said the child is recovering now. He said ANEC could prove fatal if not detected and treated in time.

He added that the treatment is expensive as one injection costs between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1 lakh.

