8-year-old NRI boy found dead in neighbour’s car in Sharjah

Sharjah, July 4: A missing eight-year-old Non-resident Indian boy was found dead in a neighbour’s car in Al Nassiryah area in Sharjah following an “extensive” search for him.

The boy’s family had lodged a missing person’s report with Al Gharb police station earlier in the day.

The search led to a neighbour’s car where the boy was found dead. The car belonged to a woman, police said.

The woman was shocked to see the boy motionless in her car and immediately reported the issue to the police.

The police operation room immediately sent a patrol and ambulance. The body was moved to the forensic laboratory for autopsy.

The case is now with Public Prosecution. Investigations are on to find out how the boy got into the car and why.