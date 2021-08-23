  1. Home
  2. Another woman from Karnataka stranded in Saudi Arabia reaches home safe

Another woman from Karnataka stranded in Saudi Arabia reaches home safe

News Network
August 23, 2021

After much effort by Riyadh based pro-bono lawyer and social worker, Adv. P A Hameed Padubidri along with senior resident and Dammam-based community worker, Yaseen Kalburgi, Dr. Ekhlaq, Polyclinic Jeddah, and active intervention of the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Jeddah- especially of Mohammed Shahid Alam IFS, Consular General and his subordinates, one more distraught lady from Karnataka Mrs Jahidha Hussain Khan landed in Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on August 21. Then she reached her hometown Maddoor in Mandya district. 

She was there in Jeddah for about 7 months under the CGI shelter awaiting her departure after she left her Vakeel (visa office agent) & came to Jeddah seeking the help of the CGI. 

Background

Jahidha hails from economically poor family. She herself decided to work in Saudi Arabia for the better livelihood. One of her relatives facilitated visa for her from Mumbai agent. After obtaining the visa, she arrived in Saudi Arabia in 2020 to work as a housemaid on agreement visa for a Saudi family in Madinah. She was happy and comfortable in the Saudi house without any problem. 

However, after working for about 10 months, she expressed her inability to work with her Kafeel (Sponsor) due to her health condition. She was unable to work there. The sponsor, identified as Ahmed Al-Suhaimi and his family, persuaded her to revisit her ideas of going back to India. They promised that they would provide her with all medical facilities, but she didn't heed their requests.

Finally, her Kafeel considered her request and had given her a flight ticket, exit visa to return to India & also surrendered her to the local passport office (Jawazaath) to make sure that he was free from any further legal obligation & liability. 

Her Kafeel demanded the money from the local visa agent based in Madinah, who hired Jahidha from Mumbai agent to work for Mr. Al-Suhaimi. It's said that the Kafeel spent around 18000 Saudi Arabian Riyals to bring her to the KSA. 

In lieu of it, the Madinah agent planned to release her surrendered by the Kafeel from the Jawazaat showing the valid documents to the Jawazaath & caused her to work for him at his house. Although she refused to go with him initially, but she agreed to work for him upon the assurance of the Jawazaath personnel. 

Due to her ailment and his growing jobation at her, she couldn't continue at his house & finally, she got to the CGI Jeddah in Feb 2021 for seeking help. 

Involvement of social workers 

activists.jpg

Adv. P A Hameed Padubidri and Yaseen Kalburgi

Mrs. Jahidha was sheltered in an accommodation provided by the CGI Jeddah. It's almost more than 6 months since she was there in the accommodation in solitary when one Mrs. Sabiha came there. 

Sabiha from Tumakuru in Karnataka, who was harassed by her actual Kafeel in AlQurayath and was cheated by him sending her from Al-Qurayath to the King Abdulaziz International Airport as if she was provided with the flight ticket & exit visa, but actually not. Then she was advised to take the help of Jeddah CGI & was given with the same room upon advice of Adv. Padubidri.

Accordingly, both Sabiha and Jahidha were together in the same room for around one month. Then Mrs Jahidha's situation was known by Adv. Padubidri & others through Sabiha. It caused them to jump into action.

Initially, Adv.Padubidri and Yaseen Kalburgi directly contacted her Kafeel in Madinah requesting him to facilitate her to go on exit. 

The CGI also dived into active intervention including meeting the Kafeel & finally, with the good combined exerts, she got final exit as well as Tarheel (Deportation center) formalities. She touched down her home with a full relief of sighs.

Adv. Padubidri thanked CG Shahid IFS and other CGI officers for their active intervention. He also remembered the full efforts & supports of the CGI officers like VC, Mr Thakur, Faizal, Khayamuddeen. 

He also conveyed his gratitude to good Samaritans like Yaseen Kalburgi, Khobar, a social worker/senior resident, Mustaq Bengaluru, Jubail, a philanthropist, Basheer Sagar, one more philanthropist in Khobar, & Dr. Ekhlaq Mumbai in Jeddah & few others in Jeddah.

After reaching her hometown, Mrs. JAHIDHA sincerely thanked to all the concerned, especially Shahid IFS, Adv Padubidri & Yaseen Kalburgi for their efforts in getting her to her hometown.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 12,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 12: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the government has instructed the health department to hold paediatric camps across the state post detection of coronavirus cases among children.

Speaking to media persons at Mangaluru airport, Bommai said the camps will not only detect COVID-19 cases, but also check malnutrition and other problem.

The Health Department will conduct the camps in affiliation with the Education Department. “It will be conducted in a big way,” he said.

Bommai said officials of the departments of revenue, health, women and child welfare and education have been directed to organise health camps in schools and PHCs to improve health of children on a warfooting and take necessary steps to improve their immunity.

Incidentally, Karkala MLA and Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar had initiated a particular drive in this regard in his constituency in Udupi district in July.

The Chief Minister arrived in Mangaluru on a two-day go to to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. He was accompanied by Health and Family Welfare Minister Sudhakar, Energy Minster V Sunil Kumar and Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

Later, Bommai inaugurated the new ICU unit of the Medicine Division at the Wenlock District Office in Garaga.

CM Bommai will chair a meeting on Covid-19 containment measures. After chairing the meeting, he will leave for Udupi and lay the foundation stone for a 250-bed District Government Hospital.

Thereafter, he will hold a Covid-19 meeting in Udupi district at the District Office Complex. Later, CM Bommai will return to Mangaluru for an overnight stay. On Friday, 13 August morning, he will visit areas on the Karnataka-Kerala bordr to check containment measures.

As many as 500 children have tested positive for Covid-19 during the first ten days of August in Bengaluru, creating a worrisome situation for parents.

According to a health bulletin, 88 children between the age group of 0 to 9 years and 305 children between the age of 10 to 19 years have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The health department has considered this development as alarming situation and has already started initiating strict measures to contain the contagion.

Parents have been advised to vaccinate themselves with two doses of Covid first and then monitor their children properly.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 21,2021

tracks1.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 21: Two women were crushed to death by a train when they were crossing the railway track at Mahakali Padpu in the city today morning.

The victims have been identified as Vasanthi (50) and Prema (48), both local residents. They were reportedly taking the rolled beedies to be delivered to the beedi branch.

It is suspected that the women failed to notice the approaching train which was coming from Kerala to Mangaluru. Both of them died on the spot.

The mortal remains were shifted to Wenlock hospital for post-mortem. Railway police visited the spot and undertook investigation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 10,2021

phogat.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 10: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday "temporarily suspended" star grappler Vinesh Phogat for indiscipline during her forgettable Tokyo Olympics campaign and also issued notice to young Sonam Malik for misconduct.

It has been learnt that Vinesh, who crashed out of the Tokyo Games in the quarterfinals after a crushing defeat by 'fall', has been given time till August 16 to reply to the notice that mentioned indiscipline on three counts.

Vinesh, who had travelled to Tokyo from Hungary where he had trained with coach Woller Akos, had refused to stay at the Games Village and train with the other Indian team members.

She also did not wear the name of the official sponsors of the Indian contingent, Shiv Naresh, and chose to wear a Nike singlet during her bouts.

"This is gross indiscipline. She has been suspended temporarily and barred from all wrestling activities. She can't compete in any national or other domestic event until she files a reply and WFI takes a final decision," a WFI source told PTI.

"WFI was pulled up by IOA why can't they control their athletes. IOA is issuing a notice to WFI in this regard," the source added.

The officials who were in Tokyo told PTI that Vinesh had created ruckus when she was allotted a room near those of her Indian team-mates -- Sonam, Anshu Malik and Seema Bisla -- arguing that she might contract coronavirus since these wrestlers travelled to Tokyo from India.

"She did not train with any of the Indian wrestlers. It appeared as if she had come with the Hungary team and had nothing to do with the Indian contingent.

"One day her timing clashed with the training timings of the Indian girls and she chose not to train at the same arena with them," the official added.

"This is not acceptable. This is not how senior wrestlers are supposed to behave."

Vinesh had entered the Games as a top medal contender but ended up suffering defeat by fall against Belarus' Vanesa.

The 19-year old Sonam has been given a notice for misconduct.

"These kids think, they have become star wrestlers and are entitled to do anything. Before leaving for Tokyo either Sonam or her family are supposed to collect their passport from the WFI office.

"But she ordered SAI officials to collect on her behalf. This is not acceptable. They have achieved nothing and are showing attitude. This will not be accepted," the official added.

Sonam also returned without a medal from her debut Olympics.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.