BCF Iftar Meet 2025: A Celebration of Unity and Community Service

Dubai: The Bearys Cultural Forum (BCF), one of the most prominent overseas Kannada community service organizations, hosted a grand Iftar gathering at Al Zahiya Banquet Hall, Dubai. The event witnessed an overwhelming participation of approximately 1,400 Non-Resident Kannadigas (NRKs), reinforcing a strong sense of unity, spirituality, and interfaith harmony.

The gathering was presided over by BCF President Dr. B.K. Yusuf and BCF Founder-Patron Dr. Thumbay Moideen. The occasion was further dignified by the esteemed presence of the Honorable Consul General of India for Dubai and Northern Emirates, Shri Satish Kumar Sivan, along with Al Haj Taha Bafaki Tangal and Janab Al Haj Asgarali Tangal.

Several key figures played an instrumental role in organizing the event, including BCF General Secretary Dr. Kapu Mohammed, BCF Iftar Committee Chairman Janab Abdul Lathif Mulky, Vice Chairman Janab Afeeq Hussain, Key Office Bearer Janab Aslam Karaje, and BCF Advisory Board Members Janab Ibrahim Gadiyar and Janab Aboosalih M. Hussain. The event was also graced by distinguished guests such as Janab Ameeruddin S.I., Janab Rizwanullah Khan (Executive President, Emirates Glass), Janab K.M. Ashraf, Shri Praveen Amarnath, Advocate Khalil, Janab Salman Abdul Khader, Janab Mazhar Syed Beary (Bearys Group), Janab Khaleq Ali, Janab Shaikh Muzaffer (Founder President, AIM India Forum), Janab Ashraf Shah Manthoor (President, Karnataka Islamic Centre), Janab Noor Ashfaq, and Janab Basheer Kinnigoli Moolur.

A host of BCF office bearers, including Janab Yakub Dewa, Janab Iqbal Mefa, Janab Usman Moolur, Janab Nawaz Kotekar, Janab Niyaz Farangipete, Janab Ashraf Sathikal, Janab Suleman Moolur, Janab Rafiq Mulky, Janab Lathif, Janab Rahman Sajpa, Janab Ameer Halyangadi, Janab Samad Beerali, and Janab Riyaz Suratkal, along with BCF Women's Wing President Mrs. Mumtaz Kapu and other active women members, significantly contributed to the success of the event.

The program commenced with a Qira’ath and an Islamic discourse by Janab Ashraf Sathikal, followed by a heartfelt Dua by Janab Al Haj Thaha Bafakhi Thangal.

On this occasion, BCF honored Shri Satish Kumar Sivan for his distinguished presence and significant contributions. Additionally, Mr. Shaikh Muzaffer, Founder President of AIM India Forum, received an appreciation award in recognition of his outstanding service to the community.

In his address, Shri Satish Kumar Sivan acknowledged BCF’s exceptional efforts in community service and praised the patriotic spirit and dedication of Non-Resident Kannadigas (NRKs) towards the welfare of society. BCF President Dr. B.K. Yusuf elaborated on BCF’s vision and past contributions, while BCF Iftar Committee Chairman Janab Abdul Lathif Mulky extended gratitude to the volunteers and attendees. BCF Steering Committee Chairman Janab M.E. Moolur announced the upcoming BCF Annual Convention in Mangalore this August, encouraging widespread participation. Additionally, Janab Rizwanullah Khan emphasized the importance of community service and selfless dedication.

The event concluded with a special vote of thanks by Janab Suleman Moolur, acknowledging the contributions of all organizers and attendees. Guests, including dignitaries and women participants, were presented with special gifts as tokens of appreciation. The Iftar was served in an exceptionally well-organized manner, featuring exquisite traditional dishes, symbolizing the essence of unity and humanitarian values.

The BCF Iftar Meet 2025 stands as a testament to the cultural richness, communal harmony, and service-oriented spirit of the Kannada diaspora in the UAE.