  2. BCF Iftar Meet 2025: A Celebration of Unity and Community Service

BCF Iftar Meet 2025: A Celebration of Unity and Community Service

Media Release
March 15, 2025

bcfi11.jpg

Dubai: The Bearys Cultural Forum (BCF), one of the most prominent overseas Kannada community service organizations, hosted a grand Iftar gathering at Al Zahiya Banquet Hall, Dubai. The event witnessed an overwhelming participation of approximately 1,400 Non-Resident Kannadigas (NRKs), reinforcing a strong sense of unity, spirituality, and interfaith harmony.

The gathering was presided over by BCF President Dr. B.K. Yusuf and BCF Founder-Patron Dr. Thumbay Moideen. The occasion was further dignified by the esteemed presence of the Honorable Consul General of India for Dubai and Northern Emirates, Shri Satish Kumar Sivan, along with Al Haj Taha Bafaki Tangal and Janab Al Haj Asgarali Tangal.

Several key figures played an instrumental role in organizing the event, including BCF General Secretary Dr. Kapu Mohammed, BCF Iftar Committee Chairman Janab Abdul Lathif Mulky, Vice Chairman Janab Afeeq Hussain, Key Office Bearer Janab Aslam Karaje, and BCF Advisory Board Members Janab Ibrahim Gadiyar and Janab Aboosalih M. Hussain. The event was also graced by distinguished guests such as Janab Ameeruddin S.I., Janab Rizwanullah Khan (Executive President, Emirates Glass), Janab K.M. Ashraf, Shri Praveen Amarnath, Advocate Khalil, Janab Salman Abdul Khader, Janab Mazhar Syed Beary (Bearys Group), Janab Khaleq Ali, Janab Shaikh Muzaffer (Founder President, AIM India Forum), Janab Ashraf Shah Manthoor (President, Karnataka Islamic Centre), Janab Noor Ashfaq, and Janab Basheer Kinnigoli Moolur.

A host of BCF office bearers, including Janab Yakub Dewa, Janab Iqbal Mefa, Janab Usman Moolur, Janab Nawaz Kotekar, Janab Niyaz Farangipete, Janab Ashraf Sathikal, Janab Suleman Moolur, Janab Rafiq Mulky, Janab Lathif, Janab Rahman Sajpa, Janab Ameer Halyangadi, Janab Samad Beerali, and Janab Riyaz Suratkal, along with BCF Women's Wing President Mrs. Mumtaz Kapu and other active women members, significantly contributed to the success of the event.

The program commenced with a Qira’ath and an Islamic discourse by Janab Ashraf Sathikal, followed by a heartfelt Dua by Janab Al Haj Thaha Bafakhi Thangal.

On this occasion, BCF honored Shri Satish Kumar Sivan for his distinguished presence and significant contributions. Additionally, Mr. Shaikh Muzaffer, Founder President of AIM India Forum, received an appreciation award in recognition of his outstanding service to the community.

In his address, Shri Satish Kumar Sivan acknowledged BCF’s exceptional efforts in community service and praised the patriotic spirit and dedication of Non-Resident Kannadigas (NRKs) towards the welfare of society. BCF President Dr. B.K. Yusuf elaborated on BCF’s vision and past contributions, while BCF Iftar Committee Chairman Janab Abdul Lathif Mulky extended gratitude to the volunteers and attendees. BCF Steering Committee Chairman Janab M.E. Moolur announced the upcoming BCF Annual Convention in Mangalore this August, encouraging widespread participation. Additionally, Janab Rizwanullah Khan emphasized the importance of community service and selfless dedication.

The event concluded with a special vote of thanks by Janab Suleman Moolur, acknowledging the contributions of all organizers and attendees. Guests, including dignitaries and women participants, were presented with special gifts as tokens of appreciation. The Iftar was served in an exceptionally well-organized manner, featuring exquisite traditional dishes, symbolizing the essence of unity and humanitarian values.

The BCF Iftar Meet 2025 stands as a testament to the cultural richness, communal harmony, and service-oriented spirit of the Kannada diaspora in the UAE.

bcfi9.jpg

bcfi8.jpg

bcfi7.jpg

bcfi6.jpg

bcfi5.jpg

bcfi4.jpg

bcfi3.jpg

bcfi2.jpg

bcfi12.jpg

bcfi10.jpg

bcfi1.jpg

News Network
March 15,2025

Mangaluru: Parents in coastal Karnataka are facing a significant financial burden as private schools across the region have implemented a sharp 20% or higher fee hike for the new academic year. This marks a drastic increase compared to the 6-15% annual hikes over the past four years. Schools justify the rise by citing increased teacher salaries and rising operational costs.

A parent from a CBSE school in Moodbidri reported that last year, his child's school fee was Rs 23,000, excluding transport and books. This year, it has jumped to Rs 29,000. "Fees for all classes in our school have been hiked by Rs 6,000," he shared.

Similarly, Jean D'Souza, whose two children study at an ICSE school in Mangaluru, said the school has increased fees by Rs 5,000 this year, from Rs 46,000 to Rs 51,000. Another parent from an ICSE school on the outskirts of the city reported a 20% hike and urged the government to intervene and regulate school fee increases.

Additional Costs Add to Parents’ Burden

Parents highlighted that beyond tuition fees, they also bear expenses for transport, uniforms, and books. Monthly transport fees range between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500, while book costs amount to Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per child annually. However, some relief comes from schools allowing fee payments in installments. "Many schools permit two to four installments, which helps ease the financial strain for parents," said a school management representative.

Schools Defend the Fee Hike

A school principal explained the reasons behind the steep fee increase this year. "Most schools refrained from major fee hikes after the pandemic. However, teacher salary demands have increased, and with a shortage of trained educators, retaining them is difficult without annual pay raises," he said.

Other rising costs include electricity, water, building maintenance, government fees, and general operational expenses. School managements argue that these factors make the fee hike necessary to sustain quality education.

While parents express frustration over the rising costs, the debate over striking a balance between affordability and sustaining quality education continues. Many now call for government intervention to regulate private school fee structures, ensuring that education remains accessible to all families.

