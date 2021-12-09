  1. Home
  2. BSMI Winter Meet 2021 held in Riyadh

Media Release
December 9, 2021

Bajpe1.jpg

Riyadh: Bajpe Surrounding Minorities Ithihad - BSMI Riyadh’s - family get-together (BSMI Winter Meet 2021) attracted a large number of non-resident Indian families and individuals at Safwa Resort, Exit 18 in Riyadh.

Irshad Moidin, President BSMI -Riyadh presided the program in his presidential speech, he explained the importance of the organization and highlighted the key achievements of Bajpe Surrounding Minorities Ithihad. 

BSMI Riyadh’s activities and achievements report was presented through Power Point Presentation by BSMI Advisor Abdulazeez Bankal.  

Syed Bawa Bankal, President, BAMA Dammam, gave a talk on importance of charity, a special visitor from Bajpe Mr. Moidin Fakruddin, Sheikh Karambar were present at the stage.

A memento was presented to the main sponsor of the event Raisco by BSMI president Irshad Moidin,  BSMI vice-president Khalid Kanchi presented a memento to Expertise Jubail, BSMI vice-president Harshad Ayub presented a memento to Compass Logistics, BSMI Gen secretary Sabith presented a memento to Almuzain, BSMI treasurer Razik presented a memento to Mr. Ali Abdullah Mohammed Alshaikh, BSMI committee member Thouseef Moidin presented a memento to Gulfwest Company limited and BSMI advisor Aziz Bankal presented a memento to Ibba Bajpe for his contribution for this event.

The event was given a colorful look by McDonald’s team which distributed free gifts and free meal coupons to children. A medical camp was also organized by Durat Lamar Medical company.

A variety of programs were organized for children and group games for boys and girls like lemon on spoon, running race, football shooting and musical chair.

Games for men like tug-of-war, Volleyball, Push-up, carrom, pot breaking, Bomb in the City etc, were organized.  A large number of participations was witnessed for all the games, which were volunteered and supervised by professional officials.

Sports Results:
Volleyball: Winners; Bankal Sports Club
Runner-up: Olaya guys
Tug of War: Winners: Bantwal Guys
Runner-up: Dheerah Guys
Push Up: Winner: Sharief
Runner Up : Muzaffar
Pot Breaking: Winner : Fahaf
Carrom:  Winner :  Arif
Bomb in the city
Winner; Zawhar
Runner-up: Rahman

Brick Game 
Winner : Ibrahim Dheerah
Runner: Jaleel Surathkal

BSMI general secretary Sabith Bajpe welcomed the guests and gathering, BSMI Treasurer Razik Bajpe proposed vote of thanks and thanked all the Guests, Sponsors, participants & Volunteers and assured that all the proceedings of this event will be utilized for the welfare of the under privileged people of Bajpe and its surrounding areas. Mr. Shamroz Bajpe was Master of the event.

Bajpe2.jpg

Bajpe3.jpg

Bajpe4.jpg

Agencies
December 4,2021

illustration.jpg

Geneva, Dec 4: The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, the WHO said on Friday, as authorities worldwide rushed to stem the spread of the heavily mutated Covid-19 strain.

The United States and Australia became the latest countries to confirm their first locally transmitted cases of the variant, as the number of Omicron infections from a Christmas party in Norway rose to 13.

The World Health Organization has warned it could take weeks to determine how infectious the variant is, whether it causes more severe illness and how effective current treatments and vaccines are against it.

"We're going to get the answers that everybody out there needs," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said.

The WHO said on Friday it had still not seen any reports of deaths related to Omicron, but the new variant's spread has cast recovery into doubt and led to warnings that it could cause more than half of Europe's Covid cases in the next few months.

A preliminary study by researchers in South Africa, where the new variant was first reported on November 24, suggests the strain is three times more likely to cause reinfections compared to the Delta or Beta strains.

Doctors said there had been a spike in the number of children under five admitted to hospital since Omicron emerged, but stressed it was too early to know if young children were particularly susceptible.

"The incidence in those under-fives is now second-highest, and second only to the incidence in those over 60," said Wassila Jassat from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

In the United States, two cases involved residents with no recent international travel history -- showing that Omicron is already circulating inside the country.

"This is a case of community spread," the Hawaii Health Department confirmed.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled his plans to battle Covid-19 during the winter, with new testing requirements for travellers and a surge in vaccination efforts.

All incoming travellers will need to test negative within a day of their flights, and rapid tests that currently cost $25 will be covered by insurance and distributed free to the uninsured.

Australia on Friday reported three students had tested positive for the variant.

The cases, detected in the country's largest city of Sydney, come despite a sweeping ban on non-citizens entering the country and restrictions on flights from southern Africa, with multiple countries rushing to limit travel from the region in the last week.

"It's quite a kick in the nuts," said Sabine Stam, who runs a South African tour company and whose customers are demanding refunds for the peak December season. "Everyone is too scared to set a new travel date," she told AFP.

In Norway, officials said at least 13 people who contracted Covid-19 after an office Christmas party in the capital Oslo last week were confirmed as having the Omicron variant.

All of those who have tested positive have so far only had mild symptoms, such as headaches, sore throats and coughs, city health official Tine Ravlo told AFP.

But the Norwegian government ushered in a slew of restrictions in greater Oslo after fears of the cluster first surfaced.

On Friday, Malaysia also reported a first Omicron infection in a foreign student arriving from South Africa on November 19. Sri Lanka also announced its first case, a citizen returning from South Africa.

The variant's detection and spread represent a major challenge to efforts to end the pandemic.

Rising infections of the Delta variant had already forced European governments to reintroduce mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing measures, curfews or lockdowns, leaving businesses fearing another grim Christmas.

Belgian authorities said on Friday that primary schools would close a week early for the Christmas holidays.

Germany had already announced its regional leaders had agreed new measures including a ban on fireworks at new year parties to discourage large gatherings.

In the UK, various government ministers have been expressing diverging opinions, not only on the idea of hosting Christmas parties, but also on the kind of conduct deemed acceptable.

"For what it's worth, I don't think there should be much snogging under the mistletoe," said one minister, Therese Coffey. 

Spreading twice as quickly as Delta

Underscoring increasing concerns about omicron, scientists in South Africa said Friday that the newest coronavirus variant appeared to spread more than twice as quickly as delta, which had been considered the most contagious version of the virus.

Omicron’s rapid spread results from a combination of contagiousness and an ability to dodge the body’s immune defenses, the researchers said. But the contribution of each factor is not yet certain.

“We’re not sure what that mixture is,” said Carl Pearson, a mathematical modeler at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine who led the analysis. “It’s possible that it might even be less transmissible than delta.”

Pearson posted the results on Twitter. The research has not yet been peer-reviewed nor published in a scientific journal.

On Thursday, researchers reported that the new variant may partly dodge immunity gained from a previous infection. It’s still unclear whether, or to what degree, omicron may evade protection conferred by the vaccines.

But some experts said they would expect the outcome to be similar.

“It’s scary that there are so many reinfections happening, which means that vaccine-induced immunity may also be impacted in similar way,” said Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University.

The omicron variant has appeared in nearly two dozen countries. The United States has identified at least 10 cases in six states. President Joe Biden reiterated Friday morning that his administration’s newest pandemic measures, which were announced this week, should be sufficient to blunt the spread of omicron.

The variant was first identified in South Africa on Nov. 23 and has quickly come to account for about three-quarters of new cases in that country. South Africa reported 11,535 new coronavirus cases Thursday, a 35 per cent jump from the day before, and the proportion of positive test results increased to 22.4 per cent from 16.5 per cent.

“It is actually really striking how quickly it seems to have taken over,” said Juliet Pulliam, director of an epidemiological modeling center at Stellenbosch University in South Africa, who led the earlier research on immunity.

Pulliam and her colleagues estimated that the risk of reinfection with the omicron variant is roughly 2.4 times as much as the risk seen with the original version of the coronavirus.

News Network
December 1,2021

Riyadh, Dec 1: Saudi Arabia confirmed its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday quoting a Health Ministry source.

The case was a Saudi national who has arrived from a North African country, the ministry said without giving further details.

“With reference to what has already been announced on the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in some countries, and detecting movement of those infected to other countries, a source at the Ministry of Health said that a case of the Omicron variant was detected in Saudi Arabia in a citizen arriving back from a North African country,” SPA said.

It said authorities had isolated the person and people who were in contact with them.

“An epidemiological investigation has started and the case was sent to quarantine, where accredited health procedures were followed,” the ministry source said.

The ministry urged people to complete their vaccination and ordered travelers to respect self-isolation and testing rules.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday that the heavily mutated Omicron coronavirus variant was likely to spread internationally and poses a very high risk of infection surges that could have "severe consequences" in some places.

Omicron was first reported on Nov. 24 in southern Africa, where infections have risen steeply. It has since spread to more than a dozen countries, many of which have imposed travel restrictions to try to seal themselves off.

News Network
December 9,2021

saudiqatar.jpg

Doha, Dec 9: Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, arrived in Doha on Wednesday in an official visit during his Gulf tour.

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, emir of the State of Qatar, received the Crown prince at the Amiri Diwan, where an official reception was held for him

The Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council, held its sixth meeting, where the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and means to develop them in all fields.

His visit to Doha is the third of his Gulf tour after he concluded his second stop in the United Arab Emirates after meeting with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai on Wednesday.

Prince Muhammad bin Salman will also visit Bahrain, and Kuwait. The tour comes ahead of the annual GCC summit, which will be held in Riyadh in mid-December.

