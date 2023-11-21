HCL Hidayah Cricket League in Jubail on Nov 22, 23, 24

The Jubail unit of Hidayah Foundation and Epicentre Research and Collaboration are jointly organising HCL Hidayah Cricket League on November 22, 23 and 24 at Al Falah Ground Jubail.
The United States is planning transfer of 320 million dollars worth of precision bombs to Israel amid the regime's relentless genocidal war against the besieged Gaza Strip.
The Wall Street Journal revealed the information in a Monday report, citing a source familiar with the plan.
The report said US President Joe Biden's administration has informed Congress of the planned transfer of Spice Family Gliding Bomb Assemblies through a formal notification sent to congressional leaders on October 31.
Spice Family Gliding Bomb Assemblies constitute a special type of precision-guided weapon, which is fired by warplanes.
Citing correspondence it had viewed, the report added that weapons manufacturer Rafael USA would transfer the bombs to its Israeli parent company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems for deployment by the Israeli military.
The report came on the 31st day of Israel's genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip, which started after the territory's resistance movements waged a surprise attack against the occupying entity, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, in response to its decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.
On Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced that the death toll from indiscriminate Israeli bombardments has reached 10,022 people, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women. It added that the number of those who have been wounded over the past 31 days has risen to 25,408.
The United States, Israel's biggest and oldest ally, has provided the regime with thousands of arms consignments since the initiation of the war.
On Thursday, the US House of Representatives passed a standalone $14.3-billion military assistance package for Israel. The legislation, however, is yet to clear the Senate.
Washington, which has backed Tel Aviv's ferocious attacks on Gaza as a means of "self-defense," has also been casting its veto against the United Nations Security Council resolutions that called on the occupying regime to cease its aggression.
Operations at the largest hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip have been suspended after it ran out of fuel, the spokesperson for the territory's health ministry says.
“As a result, 39 newborn babies inside incubators are at the risk of death” at the hospital, “where there are 45 babies,” said Ashraf al-Qidra on Satrday.
The complex is also a temporary home to thousands of Palestinians who are seeking refuge from the Israeli aggression.
“The situation is worse than anyone can imagine. We are besieged inside the al-Shifa Medical Complex, and the occupation has targeted most of the buildings inside,” Qidra said, confirming that at least one baby has died after the hospital ran out of fuel.
Qidra said Israeli forces are firing on people moving inside the complex, which is limiting the ability to move from one department to another.
"Some people tried to leave the hospital and they were fired at,” he said, adding that there was no electricity and no Internet.
Aid agency Doctors Without Borders said that it was “extremely concerned” about the safety of patients and medical staff at al-Shifa hospital.
“Over the last few hours, the attacks against al-Shifa Hospital have dramatically intensified. Our staff at the hospital has reported a catastrophic situation inside just a few hours ago,” it said in a statement.
The director of the hospital said the compound was struck repeatedly overnight Friday-Saturday and lost power for hours after its generator was hit.
"We received calls about dozens of dead and hundreds wounded in air and artillery strikes, but our ambulances weren't able to go out because of gunfire," said Mohammad Abu Salmiya.
The regional director for Near and Middle East at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said information coming out of Al-Shifa hospital were "distressing".
In a brief post on X, Fabrizio Carboni said the situation "cannot continue like this" as "thousands of wounded, displaced people and medical staff are at risk".
Palestinian Minister of Health Dr Mai Al-Kaila condemned the international community for failing to protect hospitals from Israel's bombardment of Gaza.
"What is happening now against hospitals is a decision to kill those in them, as the wounded are dying due to the exhaustion of fuel and medical consumables," Kaila told reporters.
"Surgeons are performing surgeries without anesthesia, and there is no electricity on the lights of mobile phones for them to operate in the night.
"The catastrophe that is occurring in Gaza now is unprecedented in Palestinian and international history.
"Our hospitals are being besieged and bombed, and their patients, medical staff, and displaced people are being killed in full view of the entire world."
At least 198 health personnel have been killed. Fifty-three ambulances have been destroyed.
Twenty-one hospitals and 47 primary care centers are out of service since the war broke out on October 7. The health ministry said 135 health institutions were targeted by Israel.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued its new assessment of the situation in the Gaza Strip's al-Shifa Hospital, describing it as a "death zone" and the situation as "desperate."
The United Nations health organization released its report early Sunday, just a day after a short and "very high-risk" mission into the hospital on Saturday.
The regime has turned Gaza's hospitals into a specific target of its ongoing war of genocide against the coastal sliver, alleging that those facilities house Palestinian resistance fighters and their equipment.
On Saturday, Mai Alkaila, the Palestinian health minister in the occupied West Bank, strongly condemned Israel for committing genocide against the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip.
Al-Shifa, Gaza's biggest hospital, has taken the brunt of the Israeli assaults on the territory's healthcare system, with the regime claiming that it houses a "command center" belonging to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.
The situation has forced "scores of sick and injured, some of them amputees" to flee the hospital towards the seafront without ambulances, along with displaced people, doctors and nurses, the WHO said. It added that only 291 patients, including 32 babies "in extremely critical condition," and 25 health workers have remained inside the complex.
"Signs of shelling and gunfire were evident. The [WHO] team saw a mass grave at the entrance of the hospital and were told more than 80 people were buried there," the world body said in its statement.
A lack of clean water, fuel, medicines, food, and other essential aid has caused the hospital to basically stop functioning as a medical facility, it noted.
"Corridors and the hospital grounds were filled with medical and solid waste, increasing the risk of infection," the WHO said.
Also on Sunday, WHO's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X social media platform that the world body was "working with partners to develop an urgent evacuation plan and ask for full facilitation of this plan."
"We continue to call for protection of health and of civilians," he said, lamenting that "the current situation is unbearable and unjustifiable. Ceasefire. NOW."
The regime launched its devastating war on October 7 following a surprise operation by Gaza-based resistance movements. At least 12,300 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 5,000 children, and over 29,800 people sustained injuries during the war.
