He worked for decades in Middle East for his family; after death family refuses to accept his dead body

An expatriate who worked for decades in the Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to give a better life for his family back home in India was rejected by his own wife and children after he died.

Dubai-based NRI social worker Ashraf Thamarassery who has repatriated the bodies of thousands of Indians who have died in the Middle East, hit out at the wife and two children of a 62-year-old man who refused to accept his body.

In a Facebook post, Ashraf said the deceased had worked in the Middle East for decades and had not gone home in the past five years.

He worked day and night and even saved money without having proper meals for himself and sent the money to his family in India.

He died earlier this week and after the family was informed about his death, the wife and two children unanimously said they didn't need his body. The wife even gave an undertaking to the police that they didn't need the body.

Sister's family receive the body

After several phone calls to different people, Ashraf said the family of the deceased's sister came forward to accept his body and perform his last rites.

"Don't show disrespect to the body, after death. We also have a body, and no one can predict what will happen to it tomorrow. I pray that no one has to endure the same fate," he wrote on Facebook.

Who is Ashraf Thamarassery?

Ashraf, a native of Thamarassery in Kerala, has dedicated his life to repatriating the dead to their homelands.

Over the years, Ashraf has received and repatriated thousands of bodies, including that of actress Sridevi, who died in Dubai in 2018.

While it is not the first time he has come across such an experience, Ashraf says learning that someone who spent his life for the family was rejected by his loved ones after he died is painful.