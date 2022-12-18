  1. Home
  He worked for decades in Middle East for his family; after death family refuses to accept his dead body

He worked for decades in Middle East for his family; after death family refuses to accept his dead body

News Network
December 18, 2022

ashraf.jpg

An expatriate who worked for decades in the Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to give a better life for his family back home in India was rejected by his own wife and children after he died.

Dubai-based NRI social worker Ashraf Thamarassery who has repatriated the bodies of thousands of Indians who have died in the Middle East, hit out at the wife and two children of a 62-year-old man who refused to accept his body.

In a Facebook post, Ashraf said the deceased had worked in the Middle East for decades and had not gone home in the past five years.

He worked day and night and even saved money without having proper meals for himself and sent the money to his family in India.

He died earlier this week and after the family was informed about his death, the wife and two children unanimously said they didn't need his body. The wife even gave an undertaking to the police that they didn't need the body.

Sister's family receive the body

After several phone calls to different people, Ashraf said the family of the deceased's sister came forward to accept his body and perform his last rites.

"Don't show disrespect to the body, after death. We also have a body, and no one can predict what will happen to it tomorrow. I pray that no one has to endure the same fate," he wrote on Facebook.

Who is Ashraf Thamarassery?

Ashraf, a native of Thamarassery in Kerala, has dedicated his life to repatriating the dead to their homelands.
Over the years, Ashraf has received and repatriated thousands of bodies, including that of actress Sridevi, who died in Dubai in 2018.

While it is not the first time he has come across such an experience, Ashraf says learning that someone who spent his life for the family was rejected by his loved ones after he died is painful.

News Network
December 16,2022

UN.jpg

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a resolution declaring that Syrians and Palestinians have sovereignty over their natural resources in the Israeli-occupied tracts of land in the strategic Golan Heights and the West Bank, including East al-Quds.

The UNGA passed the resolution on “permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” including East al-Quds, and of “the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources” on Wednesday, with 159 votes in favor.

Eight member states, namely Canada, Chad, Israel, the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau and the United States, voted against, and there were 10 abstentions.

The United Nations said, “By the text, the Assembly demanded that Israel, the Occupying Power, cease the exploitation, damage, cause of loss or depletion and endangerment of the natural resources in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” including East al-Quds, and in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The resolution also called for the cessation of all acts harmful to the environment, including the actions carried out by Israeli settlers by dumping waste of all kinds in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The UNGA said such moves pose a serious threat to the natural resources of the population, particularly the resources of water and land, and threaten the environment and the health of civilians and their facilities.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state with East al-Quds as its capital.

Israel, which captured the territory in 1967 and later annexed it in a move never recognized by the international community, calls al-Quds its indivisible capital.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds. 

The UN Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria after the 1967 Six-Day War and later occupied it in a move that has never been recognized by the international community. The regime has built dozens of settlements in the area ever since and has used the region to carry out a number of military operations against the Syrian government.

News Network
December 7,2022

lightning.jpg

India saw a big jump in extreme weather events such as heatwaves and lightning strikes this year and related deaths rose to their highest in three years, government data showed on Wednesday, with scientists blaming climate change for the heavy toll.

There were nearly eight times as many heatwaves, 27 in all, and lightning strikes rose more than 111 times, killing 907 people, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a report to parliament.

Thunderstorms increased more than five times to 240.

This year's 2,183 deaths due to such events until last month were the highest since 2019's 3,017. Lightning and floods and heavy rains accounted for 78 per cent of the deaths this year, the data showed.

Temperatures during India's monsoon season have risen this century and the country could see more frequent heatwaves in future, the government said in August. India is the world's third-largest carbon polluter, though its per-capita emissions are much lower than many developed countries.

The country of nearly 1.4 billion suffered its hottest March in more than a century and temperatures were unusually high in April and May, blamed mainly on climate change.

The World Health Organization says that from 1998-2017, more than 166,000 people died due to heatwaves globally. It says that between 2030 and 2050, climate change is expected to cause about 250,000 additional deaths per year from malnutrition, malaria, diarrhoea and heat stress.

India's western neighbour Pakistan faced devastating floods this year that covered a third of the country, killed more than 1,500 people and impacted millions.

News Network
December 9,2022

stjoseph.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 9: A fresh controversy erupted after few male students were found dancing in burqa at St Joseph Engineering College in Mangaluru. 

The four boys have reportedly been suspended after objections were raised to the alleged vulgar gestures.

The action was taken after the video was circulated on social media. The video shows four boys wearing burqa dancing on a stage on a bollywood number "Teri photo ko seene se yaar"

Meanwhile, the college has issued a statement in this regard. "The video clip being circulated on social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the Muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of students association inaugural. It was not part of the approved program and the students involved have been suspended pending enquiry. The college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone," the college statement said.

