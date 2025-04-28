Health and financial awareness session for workers in Sharjah by Consulate General of India, Ekata, Aim India Forum

On April 27, 2025, the Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, in partnership with Ekata (Unity) and Aim India Forum, organized a vital health and financial awareness session at the PAN Gulf Labour Camp in Sharjah, UAE.

This event aimed to educate blue-collar workers on important health and financial matters, providing them with practical information to better manage their well-being and finances. Shaikh Muzaffer, the Founder President of Aim India Forum, expressed his gratitude to Mr. Anshul Gupta, CEO of Pan Gulf International Metals Industries UAE, for facilitating the platform, and to Dr. Satish Krishnan, Neurosurgeon at Al Qasimia Hospital Sharjah and President of the EKATA group, for his excellent coordination of the event.

The Consulate General of India invited the Aim India Forum to conduct informative lectures on various crucial topics, including financial scams, economic crimes, cyber fraud, SIM card fraud, and the dangers posed by fake recruitment agencies. Shaikh Muzaffer from Aim India Forum, alongside BCCI President Mr. Hidayath Addoor, also participated in a focused discussion on SIM card fraud and its risks.

The session concluded with important remarks from Shri Yatin Patel, the Deputy Consul General of India to Dubai. Shri Patel highlighted the significance of timely passport renewals and the need to protect passports as a form of identity. He also cautioned against scammers who target blue-collar workers, exploiting their identities to obtain illegal loans from banks. He urged all workers to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to such fraudulent activities.

Mr. Deepak Dagar, Vice Consul for Labour and ICWF at the Indian Consulate, was also in attendance, adding valuable insights and contributing to the event’s success. This informative session provided blue-collar workers with essential knowledge to safeguard both their health and financial security in their daily lives.