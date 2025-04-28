  1. Home
  2. Health and financial awareness session for workers in Sharjah by Consulate General of India, Ekata, Aim India Forum

Health and financial awareness session for workers in Sharjah by Consulate General of India, Ekata, Aim India Forum

News Network
April 28, 2025

sharjah1.jpg

On April 27, 2025, the Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, in partnership with Ekata (Unity) and Aim India Forum, organized a vital health and financial awareness session at the PAN Gulf Labour Camp in Sharjah, UAE.

This event aimed to educate blue-collar workers on important health and financial matters, providing them with practical information to better manage their well-being and finances. Shaikh Muzaffer, the Founder President of Aim India Forum, expressed his gratitude to Mr. Anshul Gupta, CEO of Pan Gulf International Metals Industries UAE, for facilitating the platform, and to Dr. Satish Krishnan, Neurosurgeon at Al Qasimia Hospital Sharjah and President of the EKATA group, for his excellent coordination of the event.

The Consulate General of India invited the Aim India Forum to conduct informative lectures on various crucial topics, including financial scams, economic crimes, cyber fraud, SIM card fraud, and the dangers posed by fake recruitment agencies. Shaikh Muzaffer from Aim India Forum, alongside BCCI President Mr. Hidayath Addoor, also participated in a focused discussion on SIM card fraud and its risks.

The session concluded with important remarks from Shri Yatin Patel, the Deputy Consul General of India to Dubai. Shri Patel highlighted the significance of timely passport renewals and the need to protect passports as a form of identity. He also cautioned against scammers who target blue-collar workers, exploiting their identities to obtain illegal loans from banks. He urged all workers to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to such fraudulent activities.

Mr. Deepak Dagar, Vice Consul for Labour and ICWF at the Indian Consulate, was also in attendance, adding valuable insights and contributing to the event’s success. This informative session provided blue-collar workers with essential knowledge to safeguard both their health and financial security in their daily lives.

sharjah3.jpg

sharjah2.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 26,2025

iranport.jpg

A powerful explosion at Shahid Rajaee port in southern Iran has caused widespread damage and casualties, with emergency teams rushing to the scene to bring the situation under control.

According to the Hormozgan Emergency Department, at least 561 people were injured after a fuel tanker exploded for unknown reasons at Shahid Rajaee port in Hormozgan Province on Saturday, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The wounded were transferred to Hormozgan hospitals.

The director general of Hormozgan’s crisis management department said the explosion was extremely strong, but the cause has not yet been determined.

Initial reports indicate that the blast originated in an administrative building within the port complex. The blast was so intense that it completely destroyed the administrative building and severely damaged many vehicles.

Following the incident, all port operations were suspended as security and emergency teams worked to secure the area. Authorities immediately declared a state of emergency at hospitals across Bandar Abbas in preparation for possible mass casualties.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 18,2025

oilport.jpg

The US military has struck the western Yemeni oil port of Ras Isa, leaving dozens of workers and paramedics dead, and dozens more injured.

The facility in Hudaydah governorate was hit at least two times on Thursday night, with the second strike coming as civil defense and rescue teams were extinguishing fires and recovering victims. The second attack killed at least five paramedics.

The Palestinian Information Center and al-Manar TV now report that at least 38 people have been killed in that attack, while 102 others injured.

The Yemeni government slammed the attack as a clear war crime aimed at supporting the Zionist regime and enabling it to continue the Gaza genocide.

It said the strikes prove that the US deliberately attacks civilian infrastructure in Yemen with false justifications.

The government vowed that this crime would not pass without painful punishment, and the US would reap nothing but humiliating defeat and failure.

The US military claimed the port was a source of fuel for the Ansarullah resistance movement.

The governorates of Sana'a, al-Bayda and Hudaydah were also hit with multiple strikes.

The United States intensified its deadly attacks on the country last month at President Donald Trump’s direct orders.

Washington claims the raids are strictly aimed at protecting shipping activity around Yemen, alleging that the regional waterways’ maritime security had been endangered by Sana’a.

Yemeni officials have, however, roundly rejected such claims, underlining that the country only targeted vessels belonging to the Israeli regime and ships taking supplies to it.

The operations implemented by Yemen’s Armed Forces began in October 2023, when the Israeli regime, the US’s most cherished regional ally, began taking the Gaza Strip under a genocidal war.

More than 51,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed as a result of the warfare, which receives hugely enhanced and unstinting arms support on the part of Washington.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 28,2025

kashmir.jpg

Mangaluru: Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam,  many Mangaluru residents are cancelling their planned trips to Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which resulted in several fatalities, has raised concerns about safety among travelers, leading them to reconsider their vacation plans.

Surge in Cancellations 

Travel operators in Mangaluru have reported a significant increase in requests to cancel Jammu and Kashmir holiday bookings. Tourists who initially planned to visit the region are now looking for alternative destinations, including popular hill stations in Himachal Pradesh like Shimla and Kullu-Manali, as well as other scenic locations across India.

Concerns from Tour Operators

Eulalia D'Souza, the owner of Lia Travels and Tours, noted the growing unease among tourists, despite reassurances that Jammu and Kashmir remains a safe destination. She revealed that her agency has already processed four cancellations, and another booking scheduled for May 12 has also been canceled. D'Souza expressed concern about the financial strain on travel operators, who are facing challenges such as refunding bookings while also dealing with high cancellation charges for airline tickets.

Travel Costs Surge as Destinations Change

With an increasing number of people opting for alternative destinations like Shimla, Kullu-Manali, and Sikkim, travel costs to these locations have spiked. Eulalia D'Souza mentioned that room rates in Himachal Pradesh, which would normally cost Rs 6,500 per night, have risen to over Rs 10,000 due to increased demand. Similarly, airfare to these regions has also seen a significant increase in price.

William D'Souza, the Managing Director of Globe Travels, shared that his agency had 32 bookings for Jammu and Kashmir tours, all of which have now been canceled. He confirmed that Globe Travels was able to secure full refunds from airlines, hotels, and other service providers. However, he noted that some travelers are adopting a “wait-and-see” approach, monitoring the situation before making further decisions.

Vikram Travels and Resorts India Pvt Ltd, based in Mangaluru, reported nearly 250 cancellations, with the majority of them coming from families. Subrahmanya HP, the regional in-charge for Vikram Travels, stated that about 99% of their Jammu and Kashmir bookings have been canceled, as families are opting for other destinations.

Flight Fares Drop!

In contrast to the soaring prices for alternative destinations, flight fares to Jammu and Kashmir have decreased significantly, as demand for trips to the region has dropped following the attack. This has led to lower ticket prices, although many travelers are still hesitant to book flights in light of safety concerns.

Shifting Preferences 

Tour operators in the region are noticing a clear shift in traveler preferences, with destinations like Kullu, Manali, and Sikkim gaining popularity. While these locations offer similar scenic beauty and cooler climates, the sudden increase in demand has also caused a rise in travel expenses, further complicating the decision-making process for tourists.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.