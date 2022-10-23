  1. Home
  2. Husband’s dead body in Bengaluru, wife in Oman; finally, she reaches home after prolonged quandary

Husband’s dead body in Bengaluru, wife in Oman; finally, she reaches home after prolonged quandary

News Network
October 23, 2022

rajeshwari.jpg

After a four-month-long ordeal, a woman, worked as a housemaid in an Omani family in Muscat, finally reached her home in Bengaluru couple earlier this week. Rajeshwari, aged 45, is the repatriated woman, who hails from Dasenahalli, Hesaraghatta in Bengaluru. 

After constant efforts of P A Hameed Padubidri, a pro-bono lawyer and social worker based in Saudi Arabia, she was able to be repatriated from Oman to India. The funeral rites of her husband, Ravi, who died two weeks ago while she was in Oman, was held immediately after her arrival as she paid her last homage. The body was embalmed in an ice box awaiting her arrival.

One year ago, a visa agent from Bengaluru sent her to Oman to work as a housemaid on visit visa. She didn't know nor was informed by the agent about the nature of the visa, which was valid for only 30 days unless renewed. She knew later that she was nicely duped by her agent. 

Rajeshwari was hired by an Omani family from a Omani Recruitment office to whom she was sent by the Indian agent. She was working for the family since almost a year. The agent got huge amounts from the family owner for hiring her. 

It's told that her over-work (for 18 hours/day) assigned by her Omani sponsor, less exposure to medical facility, aggravated asthma & above-all, her husband's health condition made her to plan of return to India before the contracted period; but it's not possible to leave the country as the violation of visa rules triggered a huge penalty. Also, the sponsor was not ready to leave her as he had paid a good lump sum of money to the agent. She was totally in a predicament. 

Her relatives and Rajeshwari contacted Hameed Padubidri for the help. Upon their requests, he contacted the Indian Embassy in Oman, Oman Human Rights Commission & others at once for her immediate repatriation. He also tried to reach her sponsor & Omani agent several times over call in this regard, but they didn't answer the calls. 

Finally, she managed to escape from the sponsor's home in the early morning by a taxi and reached the Indian Embassy situated around 160 Kms from her sponsors' house. 

She was facilitated by the Embassy to stay in their repatriation center in Muscat. Meanwhile, the shocking news of her husband's death doubled her pains and tensions. 

Hameed Padubidri was continuously pursuing her case with the Embassy & Omani HRC to expedite her repatriation process so that she could at least attend her husband's funeral rites. There were around 60 stranded women in the repatriation center. 

The Omani HRC involved in this case. Meantime, the Embassy processed the waiver of the penality of around INR 1+lakhs imposed on her by the Oman authorities for the breach of the visa rules. Also the Embassy issued a travel document & ticket to Rajeshwari on priority basis to fly from Muscat to Bengaluru & she reached her home safely couple of days back & breathed a long sigh of relief. 

Despite of full of sorrows & agonies, she didn't forget to express her heartfelt gratitude to Hameed Padubidri for his all-out supports and helps from the start to end. She said "at one point, I thought of committing suicide due to the predicament; the lawyer sir was the only solace for me during my difficult times, which I can't forget in my life...."  She also thanked Indian Embassy, Oman HRC and others.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 23,2022

girl.jpg

Meerut: A 19-year-old female student studying in a private university in Meerut breathed her last, two days after she jumped off the fourth floor of the institute after being molested and threatened by a male classmate belong to Hindu community. 

Police said Vania Asad Sheikh, a second year BDS student, took this extreme step after a male student of the same institute attempted to molest her.

Police have arrested the 20-year-old accused, identified as Siddhant Kumar Panwar. Meanwhile, Vania’s burial rites were performed on Saturday by her family, police said.

Footage retrieved from CCTV cameras on the fourth floor of the building shows the girl jumping off the roof Wednesday afternoon. She succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital around 3 pm Friday, October 21.

According to police, “The accused tried to molest her and when she resisted, he slapped her twice in the presence of other students. Feeling humiliated, Vania took the extreme step” as per the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman’s father.

The accused has been booked for abetment to suicide. He was produced in a court and sent to 14 days’ judicial custody. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 22,2022

karnataka.jpg

The BJP government of Karnataka had to face backlash over a circular issued by the Department of School Education & Literacy to collect a donation from the parents of each student studying in government schools.

The order dated October 19 allows the school development and monitoring committee (SDMC) to collect a minimum donation of Rs 100 every month from parents to develop the infrastructure of schools and also to address the shortcomings of payments to guest teachers.

According to an education official, although government schools receive donations from donors, this initiative is in line with the ‘My School Our Contributions’ campaign wherein all kinds of people, including parents, should participate in developing the school. 

“This is completely a voluntary service and parents who wish to donate can do so to the respective SDMCs. The money goes to the account of the school’s SDMCs which will then be used for development purposes,” said the official.

The order also states a list of primary purposes for which these donations would be used. Some of them include, drinking water facilities, toilet and sanitation, electricity bill, midday meals, honorarium to guest teachers, e-learning centres, libraries, school playgrounds and decorations among others.

“The BJP government has now targeted poor students of government schools. After looting 40% commission from government coffers, they now want to loot from the parents, too,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said, demanding withdrawal of the circular.

“Our government gave milk, cooked meals, uniforms, shoes, Vidyasiri & hostel facilities to the students. This BJP government took all these back one by one & now wants to take (parents’) money also,” he said. 

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party also slammed the BJP government. “Since the treasury has dried up because of the 40% commission racket, the education department has reached the stage of collecting Rs 100 per month from the parents of school children,” AAP Bengaluru president Mohan Dasari said. “The government had earlier issued a circular asking schools to collect donations from donors to buy shoes and socks. With the latest move, it is clear that the government has gone bankrupt due to rampant corruption,” he added.

Academician V P Niranjanaradhya said the circular violated fundamental rights. “The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child talks about the right of the child to education, and with a view to achieving this right progressively and on the basis of equal opportunity, the states shall make primary education compulsory and available free to all,” he said.The Karnataka School Development and Monitoring Committees Coordination Committee meanwhile has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai demanding withdrawal of the circular.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 15,2022

rahuil.jpg

Ballari, Oct 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led regime in Karnataka as against the Scheduled castes and tribes and alleged that it is called a "40 per cent commission" government.

The BJP government in Karnataka is "anti-SC and ST" and there is a 50 per cent rise in atrocities against these oppressed people, Rahul Gandhi said addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra here.

The BJP-led regime in the state is called a "40 per cent commission" government as any work could be done by paying it, he alleged.

Cong leaders hit out at RSS-BJP

The Congress leaders slammed the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state and the ruling party's parent outfit the RSS and alleged that the nation is facing challenges from fascist forces. 

Addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ballari, Congress leader Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the nation is facing challenges from "fascist" forces.

Condemning what he called the "communal forces," Gehlot claimed that people are suffering due to unemployment and price rise. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the BJP and RSS for "disturbing peace" in the country by indulging in "communal" politics. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.