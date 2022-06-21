  1. Home
  2. IFE holds mock test for NEET aspirants in Riyadh

IFE holds mock test for NEET aspirants in Riyadh

News Network
June 21, 2022

neet2.jpg

Riyadh: Indian Forum for Education (IFE) organized a mock test for aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at Al Yasmin International School Riyadh on 17th June 2022. 

It was a first of its kind mock NEET test offline conducted in Riyadh.  A total of 100 students out of 185 registrations from Riyadh and other provinces like (Al Qaseem, Dammam and Jubail) of KSA  attended this Mock test. The objective of this test was to bring students outside of Pandemic culture of online activities and give them an opportunity to judge their preparedness well before appearing in the official NEET test to be held in July 17, 2022 in Riyadh, KSA. 

This was also achieved due to consistent efforts made by IFE President Dr. Dilshad Ahmed and his team. The test was conducted as a simulation to Actual NEET Test. Seating arrangements, invigilators (school teachers) and other logistics were made to student feel as if they are appearing in actual NEET.  

The reason behind the Mock Test was continuous requests from parents to help their wards to have a simulation model before they appear to the actual TEST of their career after XII standard. The team started working on this and took the opinion of parents through google survey/registration/ Chat created by IFE member Engr. Farhan and an overwhelming response from parents and students inducted an energy in all team members to conduct this test. Online registrations were made and Hall Tickets were distributed from Al Khayyam hotel for one week to give easy access to parents to collect. The team member’s enthusiasm made this happen. 

Prof. Nasir Siddiqui and Prof. Jahangir were assigned to prepare Mock Question Paper (Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology) on the basis of guidelines and pattern of NEET 2022. 

Students were informed using social media on each and every activity related to this Mock Test which IFE was performing to keep them updated. 

President of IFE Dr. Dilshad Ahmad, Senior IFE member Salman Khalid and team Firoz Khan, Saddur Rehman, Shahzad Samdani, Wasi Ahmed, Ahsan Siddiqi and Arshad Jawed were involved in this one-week activity.

The result will be declared on 24th June 2022

IFE is thankful to all the parents who always stand with their children and motivate them for this test. The IFE feel proud and thanks to them for making this event a successful one. The team assigned Salman Khalid to manage logistics to make a program success.

Dr. Dilshad Ahmad extended sincere thanks to all media persons, Alkabir and Almarai Companies for providing delicious snacks, also unfolded a thankful note to Al Yasmin Int’l School and Principal Dr. Shaukat for providing the school facilities in conducting the test.

neet1.jpg

neet.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 8,2022

Russian and Syrian fighter jets have conducted a joint aerial patrol over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, and participated in real combat conditions against mock enemy warplanes and unmanned military aircraft.

Syria’s official news agency SANA said the mission involved Russia’s Sukhoi Su-24, Su-34 and Su-35 twin-engine fighter bombers, besides six Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-23 and MiG-29 aircraft belonging to the Syrian Air Force.

Back on January 24, Syria and Russia held joint aerial patrols along Syria’s borders, including over the Golan Heights.

According to a Russian Defense Ministry statement cited by Interfax news agency at the time, the patrol involved fighter, fighter bombers and early warning and control aircraft.

Russia launched its airstrikes against Takfiri terrorists in Syria at the request of the Damascus government.  

Late last month, Russia dispatched attack helicopters and fighter jets to its base in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah upon a request from the Damascus government.

The decision came only days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow’s determination to support Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network said then that Russia had sent reinforcements to its airbase near the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli as part of a military buildup.

In 1967, Israel waged a full-scale war against Arab territories, during which it occupied a large swathe of Golan and annexed it four years later – a move never recognized by the international community.

In 1973, another war broke out and a year later a UN-brokered ceasefire came into force, according to which Tel Aviv and Damascus agreed to create a buffer zone in Golan. However, Israel has over the past several decades built dozens of illegal settlements in Golan in defiance of international calls for the regime to stop its illegal construction activities.

In a unilateral move rejected by the international community in 2019, former US president Donald Trump signed a decree recognizing Israeli “sovereignty” over Golan.

Nevertheless, Syria has repeatedly reaffirmed its sovereignty over Golan, saying the territory must be completely restored to its control.

The United Nations has also time and again emphasized Syria’s sovereignty over the territory.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 12,2022

qatar1.jpg

Doha: Karnataka Muslim Cultural Association, a non-profit associate organization to the Apex Body, Indian Cultural Centre under the aegis of Embassy of India, recently organised 13th annual blood donation camp at HMC Blood Donor Center, Bayth Al Dhiyafa Medical City, here.

This camp was organized in association with South Kanara Muslim Welfare Association (SKMWA) and supported by Highland Islamic Forum - Qatar (HIF-Q) and Family Friends Circle - Qatar (FFC-Q).

The drive which was held from 8am to 11: 30am saw over 60 successful voluntary blood donations after routine check-ups.

Dr Mohan Thomas was the chief guest. Dr Tabrez, Dr Gaffar Ali and Milan Arun, past president of ICC, spoke on the benefits of blood donation. Subramanya Hebbagelu, the vice president of ICC was present among others. Heads of all the Karnataka based organizations were also present.

Suhaib Ahmed, the General Secreatary of KMCA compered the event. Javed Shariff, the President of FFC-Q, recited the verses from Holy Quran and read out the translated the same. President of KMCA Fayaz Ahmed welcomed the dignitaries and the donors. 

On behalf of president of SKMWA Abdul Razzak, the general secretary Imran  Bantwal welcomed and introduced the doctors. President of HIF-Q Shafaqat proposed vote of thanks. 

qatar2.jpg

qatar.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 21,2022

Bengaluru, June 21: Karnataka police have intensified investigations into the drugs case involving Siddhanth Kapoor, the son of actor Shakti Kapoor.

Notices have been served to foreign and Indian models who participated in the rave party organised in a luxury Bengaluru hotel with Siddhanth Kapoor in connection with use and consumption of drugs.

According to police, 150 models and celebrities attended the rave party and notices have been issued to 40 foreign and Indian models. They have been asked to appear for the investigation within a week.

Six female models have already appeared for the investigations and got their statements recorded. The transactions and connections of models and celebrities are found to be suspicious and is being probed, sources say.

The probe has revealed that the foreign nationals who participated in the rave party were staying illegally in the country even after expiry of visa period.

The rave party in which drugs were found was attended by many celebrities and models. The police are still investigating the source of drugs. Though CCTV footage is verified, the police are yet to locate the persons who dumped drugs near the dustbin.

On June 12, the Halasuru police of Bengaluru city conducted raids on a luxury hotel following a tip-off about a rave party where drugs are circulated.

The police had detailed 35 persons, including Siddhanth Kapoor -- also the brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor -- and conducted medical tests. The tests have confirmed consumption of drugs by six persons, including Kapoor.

Later, the accused were released on station bail. Siddhanth Kapoor had told police during the inquiry that someone had given him water and cigarettes laced with drugs. He had also told the investigators that he did not know about it.

Bhimashankar Guled DCP (East) had stated that Siddhanth Kapoor has not agreed that he had consumed drugs. "Kapoor is claiming that it was mixed in his drinks offered by someone and that he did not know about drugs. He said that he had come to Bengaluru 40 times and attended parties as DJ. This was the fourth time he had come to the hotel and was arrested," DCP Guled had said.

"We have taken a guest list and suspicious persons will be called for questioning," he had stated.

The police have sent the mobiles of the accused to the Forensic Science Laboratory for data retrieval. The police are investigating the nexus of Siddhanth Kapoor and others with drug peddling.

The police have also sent notice to the luxury hotel owner and organisers of the rave party. The event management company representatives are also called for investigations.

A case has been registered under IPC Sections 20 A, 22 B, 27 B. The police had arrested Akhil Soni, Business Manager of Mind Fire Solutions, Harjoth Singh, an industrialist, Hani, a digital marketing entrepreneur and Akhil, a photographer.

The police had taken 7 grams of MDMA crystals and 10 grams of Ganja into custody after conducting a raid on a rave party organised at the luxury hotel The Park in Bengaluru on June 12. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.