IFE holds mock test for NEET aspirants in Riyadh

Riyadh: Indian Forum for Education (IFE) organized a mock test for aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at Al Yasmin International School Riyadh on 17th June 2022.

It was a first of its kind mock NEET test offline conducted in Riyadh. A total of 100 students out of 185 registrations from Riyadh and other provinces like (Al Qaseem, Dammam and Jubail) of KSA attended this Mock test. The objective of this test was to bring students outside of Pandemic culture of online activities and give them an opportunity to judge their preparedness well before appearing in the official NEET test to be held in July 17, 2022 in Riyadh, KSA.

This was also achieved due to consistent efforts made by IFE President Dr. Dilshad Ahmed and his team. The test was conducted as a simulation to Actual NEET Test. Seating arrangements, invigilators (school teachers) and other logistics were made to student feel as if they are appearing in actual NEET.

The reason behind the Mock Test was continuous requests from parents to help their wards to have a simulation model before they appear to the actual TEST of their career after XII standard. The team started working on this and took the opinion of parents through google survey/registration/ Chat created by IFE member Engr. Farhan and an overwhelming response from parents and students inducted an energy in all team members to conduct this test. Online registrations were made and Hall Tickets were distributed from Al Khayyam hotel for one week to give easy access to parents to collect. The team member’s enthusiasm made this happen.

Prof. Nasir Siddiqui and Prof. Jahangir were assigned to prepare Mock Question Paper (Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology) on the basis of guidelines and pattern of NEET 2022.

Students were informed using social media on each and every activity related to this Mock Test which IFE was performing to keep them updated.

President of IFE Dr. Dilshad Ahmad, Senior IFE member Salman Khalid and team Firoz Khan, Saddur Rehman, Shahzad Samdani, Wasi Ahmed, Ahsan Siddiqi and Arshad Jawed were involved in this one-week activity.

The result will be declared on 24th June 2022

IFE is thankful to all the parents who always stand with their children and motivate them for this test. The IFE feel proud and thanks to them for making this event a successful one. The team assigned Salman Khalid to manage logistics to make a program success.

Dr. Dilshad Ahmad extended sincere thanks to all media persons, Alkabir and Almarai Companies for providing delicious snacks, also unfolded a thankful note to Al Yasmin Int’l School and Principal Dr. Shaukat for providing the school facilities in conducting the test.