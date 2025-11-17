KMYA Dammam felicitates Zakariya Jokatte, U T Iftikhar, Inayath Ali

Jubail: The Kattipalla Muslim Youth Association (KMYA), Dammam, hosted a grand felicitation ceremony on Friday at Puli Restaurant, Jubail. The event was held under the presidency of Musthafa Araga.
The programme began with a soulful recitation of Khira’ath by Ismail Kattipalla, setting a graceful tone for the evening.
Honouring Distinguished Achievers
KMYA felicitated Haji Zakariyya Jokatte Muzain, recipient of the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award 2025, along with Prof. U.T. Iftikhar Fareed and Janab Inayath Ali. All three were honoured for their contributions to society and the community.
In their address, the honourees emphasised the importance of promoting higher education among women and highlighted the need to create more opportunities and support systems across various academic fields.
Guests and Institutional Highlights
The ceremony was attended by P.M. Mansoor, founder-member and former president of KMYA, and P.S. Abdul Aziz, president of KMYA Riyadh.
Prominent community members including Nazeer Al Bathin and Shafeeq Table Four were also present.
General Secretary Ismail Kattipalla presented a brief overview of KMYA’s 37-year journey, outlining its growth, achievements, and community-oriented initiatives.
Strong Community Participation
Members from Dammam, Jubail, and Riyadh took part in large numbers. Former presidents, well-wishers, families, and supporters added vibrancy to the gathering with their active participation.
Programme Coordination
The welcome address, vote of thanks, and compering duties were handled by Family Meet Chairman Saifullah Muhyuddeen, ensuring a smooth and well-coordinated event.
