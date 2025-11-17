  1. Home
  KMYA Dammam felicitates Zakariya Jokatte, U T Iftikhar, Inayath Ali

News Network
November 17, 2025

Jubail: The Kattipalla Muslim Youth Association (KMYA), Dammam, hosted a grand felicitation ceremony on Friday at Puli Restaurant, Jubail. The event was held under the presidency of Musthafa Araga.

The programme began with a soulful recitation of Khira’ath by Ismail Kattipalla, setting a graceful tone for the evening.

Honouring Distinguished Achievers

KMYA felicitated Haji Zakariyya Jokatte Muzain, recipient of the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award 2025, along with Prof. U.T. Iftikhar Fareed and Janab Inayath Ali. All three were honoured for their contributions to society and the community.

In their address, the honourees emphasised the importance of promoting higher education among women and highlighted the need to create more opportunities and support systems across various academic fields.

Guests and Institutional Highlights

The ceremony was attended by P.M. Mansoor, founder-member and former president of KMYA, and P.S. Abdul Aziz, president of KMYA Riyadh.
Prominent community members including Nazeer Al Bathin and Shafeeq Table Four were also present.

General Secretary Ismail Kattipalla presented a brief overview of KMYA’s 37-year journey, outlining its growth, achievements, and community-oriented initiatives.

Strong Community Participation

Members from Dammam, Jubail, and Riyadh took part in large numbers. Former presidents, well-wishers, families, and supporters added vibrancy to the gathering with their active participation.

Programme Coordination

The welcome address, vote of thanks, and compering duties were handled by Family Meet Chairman Saifullah Muhyuddeen, ensuring a smooth and well-coordinated event.

November 12,2025

The US is reportedly exploring a plan for a vast military base housing thousands of forces along Gaza’s border with the occupied Palestinian territories amid fears of further American regional adventurism and desire to help the Israeli regime control the territory’s future.

Reporting on Tuesday, Israeli investigative outlet Shomrim said the facility bears a $500-million price tag.

The outpost would also give Washington the ability to act independently on the ground needless of Israeli coordination and shape dynamics directly.

Observers noted that the plan comes while global outrage at the regime over its war of genocide on Gaza that began in October 2023, has come to a head. This, they added, has potentially triggered Tel Aviv to ask its allies to advance its goals as it temporarily steps out of the spotlight.

Palestinian officials have, however, warned that such steps represented an effort to replace one occupation with another, merely swapping Israeli boots for foreign ones.

In early November, Mousa Abu Marzouk, a senior leader of Gaza’s Hamas resistance movement, made it clear that the group would never tolerate such an arrangement.

“We cannot accept a military force that would be a substitute for the occupation army in Gaza,” he told Al Jazeera.

Earlier, Washington had circulated a draft UN Security Council resolution proposing creation of a so-called “International Stabilization Force (ISF)” in Gaza for at least two years.

The force, reportedly to be formed by the US, Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt, would operate under the pretext of reconstruction and security, while effectively ensuring the “demilitarization” of Gaza and the dismantling of the resistance infrastructure.

According to American outlet Axios, the ISF plan represents part of the first phase of a 20-point proposal designed by Donald Trump, who claims it will “end the war” in Gaza.

Critics have, however, argued that the proposal ignores the core issues of Israeli occupation, accountability for war crimes, and Palestinians’ right to self-determination and compensation.

Abu Marzouk also revealed that Washington and Tel Aviv had opposed allowing the Security Council to officially mandate such a mission.

Meanwhile, the US has already opened a smaller Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in the city of Kiryat Gat, north of Gaza, described by US Central Command officials as a hub for “humanitarian and military coordination.”

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a visit there, vowed that “disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza will be achieved.”

Hamas has said its weapons are intrinsically linked to the occupation’s existence, which necessitates that resistance fighters remain constantly on alert for any potential large-scale aggression against Gaza.

November 11,2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department is set to take complete control of the 108 ambulance services by February 2026. The move aims to enhance efficiency and ensure uninterrupted emergency medical support across the state.

As part of the transition, the department plans to conduct recruitment tests for Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) who provide first aid and medical assistance during patient transit.

The government will also procure 175 new ambulances from the Road Safety Authority to replace older vehicles that have frequent breakdowns. The new fleet will be equipped with Mobile Data Terminals—tablet devices designed to help technicians and drivers locate patients and nearby hospitals more effectively.

These devices will also integrate ambulance operations with e-Sanjeevini, the national telemedicine platform, allowing hospital doctors to guide EMTs in real time and prepare facilities before a patient’s arrival.

A new command control centre, staffed with over 250 personnel, will operate using 112 NGERSS software developed by C-DAC. This system enables call dispatchers to track ambulances, patients, and hospitals, ensuring that the nearest available vehicle is promptly assigned. All government hospitals have already been geo-tagged, and private hospital data is being added for full integration.

A pilot project in Chamarajanagar district has already demonstrated successful, delay-free ambulance dispatch using the new system.

To streamline fleet management, the department also plans to engage district-level agencies to manage ambulance drivers, ensuring transparency and accountability in service operations.

November 17,2025

Mangaluru: IndiGo is set to begin flights from Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) to the newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) starting December 25. Opened for operations in October 2025, the state-of-the-art NMIA has quickly emerged as a major addition to India’s aviation network. Mangaluru will now be among the select airports in the country to establish early connectivity with the new hub.

At present, Mangaluru has four direct flights to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai. However, aviation analysts note that this capacity is inadequate given the high demand, and airfares have remained steep as a result.

According to DGCA data, Mangaluru–Mumbai traffic continues to surge.

•    In September, 44,726 passengers flew between the two cities — about 1,500 passengers per day.

•    In October 2025, the number rose to 50,063 passengers, averaging 1,700 passengers per day.

IndiGo officials said that the MIA–NMIA service was originally proposed for the winter schedule but had to be cancelled due to midnight slot allocations.

“We have reworked the plan and secured daytime slots. Given the heavy demand on this sector and the limited chances of slot expansion at the existing Mumbai airport, there is a strong possibility of adding more flights in the coming days,” an IndiGo official said.

Regular flyer Dr Ramesh Bhat M, Professor of Dermatology at Father Muller Medical College, welcomed the move.

“The current flights to Mumbai are restricted to just four, and fares are extremely high. I recently booked a flight for early December, and the return ticket cost ₹27,000,” he said.

