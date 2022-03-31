  1. Home
  2. No tax for NRIs who buy overseas tour packages: India

No tax for NRIs who buy overseas tour packages: India

News Network
April 1, 2022

New Delhi, Apr 1: The Indian government has ruled that domestic tour operators do not have to collect tax on the sale of overseas tour packages for NRIs.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has relaxed the provision of tax collected at source of five per cent under the Income Tax act.

The CBDT said domestic tour operators claimed they faced difficulties in collecting tax from NRIs visiting India, who had bought overseas packages from them.

“Since such persons may not have a PAN (Permanent Account Number) card, tax is required to be collected at higher rates,” said a CBDT release. “Further, such non-residents may find it difficult to furnish their ITR and claim refunds.”

The move has been welcomed by many people involved with NRI-related taxation issues.

“The purpose was to collect information and monitor tax compliances of high spending individuals,” Neeraj Agarwala, partner, Nangia Andersen LLP, told a newspaper.

“However, the way the provisions were drafted, tour operators were even required to collect taxes from non-residents, who are otherwise not taxable in India, at the time of booking their return tickets from India.”

The five per cent tax was introduced in April 2020. However, the tour operators complained to the government about the difficulties they experienced and how they could not collect the tax from NRIs who did not have PAN/Aadhaar cards and could not claim tax refunds.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 23,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 23: In a shocking remark, former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy today claimed that the Muslim girl students, who are begging the authorities to allow them to enter classes with hijab, are  “remote-controlled”.

The JD(S) leader was speaking in the Assembly on communal harmony in the education sector in the wake of the hijab controversy. 

“The [Muslim] students have said they will boycott exams if hijab isn’t allowed. This is not their feeling; they’re being remote-controlled. You need to hit those remote controls,” Kumaraswamy told the government.

 “Some girls have been misled. There was no problem like this in educational institutions. The hearts of students are unadulterated as milk. But, some have tried to poison their hearts,” Kumaraswamy said. 

Kumaraswamy claimed that MLAs from his own party, including his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy (Ramanagara MLA), asked him not to raise the hijab issue given its sensitivity. 

“Karnataka was seen as the Kashi for education. But, where are we going with our politics? Kids are boycotting classes...what do the kids know? All of us have our agendas and standing, but the government has the responsibility of creating a good environment in schools and colleges,” Kumaraswamy said, urging the government to hold talks with religious leaders.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 19,2022

Ten ministers, including a woman, were inducted in the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab on Saturday, March 19. They were administered the oath by Punjab Governor B L Purohit.

Among the 10 ministers, eight are first-time MLAs. The swearing-in ceremony of the Mann's cabinet was held at the Punjab Raj Bhawan.

After their oath-taking, the newly inducted ministers will assume charge in the Punjab Civil Secretariat and the first cabinet meeting of the AAP government will likely be held in the afternoon.

Of the ten, five MLAs represent Malwa region, four Majha and one legislator is from Doaba.

Four MLAs sworn in as ministers represent reserve constituencies--Dirba, Jandiala, Malout and Bhoa.

Among the ministers is Harpal Singh Cheema, second-time legislator from Dirba and the party's Dalit face. He was also the Leader of the Opposition in the previous Assembly.

Two-time Barnala MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will also find a berth in the Mann-led cabinet.

Other MLAs inducted in the cabinet are Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh from Jandiala, Dr Vijay Singla from Mansa, Lal Chand from Bhoa, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti, Brahm Shanker from Hoshiarpur and Harjot Bains from Anandpur Sahib. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 25,2022

rainy.jpg

Mar 25: Many parts of the state received showers, accompanied by strong winds and thunder activity, bringing respite from the sweltering heat, yesterday.

Two shepherds and more than 15 sheep suffered burns in a lightning strike at Alagawadi in Navalgund taluk. After weeks of soaring temperatures, many parts of Dharwad district, including Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities experienced thundershowers in the evening. The sudden showers caught daily wagers and office-goers returning home unawares.

Alnawar town and surrounding areas also received sharp rains.

Several places in Davanagere district, including Channagiri, Santebennur, Nyamathi and Mayakonda witnessed mild to moderate rain on Thursday evening.

Tree fall incidents and uprooting of electricity poles were reported in Hassan city, Belur and Sakleshpur taluks following the overnight rains, accompanied by high intensity winds. A vegetable stall and the compound wall of M Krishna school for the visually impaired were damaged after branches of trees fell on them in Hassan.

While the first rains of the season have brought joy to coffee growers in Belur taluk, a short spell of thundershowers has left banana growers in Srirangapatna taluk worried. The Wednesday night showers has rendered about 70% of the ready-to-harvest banana waste at Neeralakere village.

In Chamarajanagar district, rains in the recent past have damaged about 37 acres of banana crop. At many places, plants have been uprooted in strong winds that swept across Chamarajanagar and Gundlupet taluks, last Saturday.

Meanwhile, the untimely rain has left pepper growers in Kodagu in crisis. The ripe pepper is wilting in wet weather. While pepper farmers pray for dry weather, coffee growers want skies to open up to help blossoming of flowers.

Many parts of Tumakuru also experienced mild to moderate showers on Thursday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.