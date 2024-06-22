  1. Home
  2. NRI 'all-rounder' dies after cricket match in UAE; community in grief

NRI 'all-rounder' dies after cricket match in UAE; community in grief

News Network
June 23, 2024

The UAE's cricket community is in shock as they mourn the sudden death of Indian expatriate Mandeep Singh, who was hailed as a "fantastic all-rounder" and the "best teammate ever." His team members find it hard to accept that he is no longer with them and are reeling from what happened on Thursday (June 20) night.

Vision Cricket Ground management said that the Sharjah ground was rented for an ongoing tournament and hosted three matches on Thursday. The Dubai Super Kings (DSK) played a three-hour T22 match against the Titans from 8.30pm until 11.50pm.

According to the DSK team, during the second innings of the match, the captain approached Mandeep to bowl the 17th over, but he declined, complaining of discomfort. He requested to retire from the game and proceeded to lie down on the other side of the ropes. Suspecting exhaustion, his teammates fanned him so he could cool down. They also served him energy drinks, juices, and candies. After 10-15 minutes, the expat in his 40s said he felt better but decided not to return to the field.

When the match was over, Mandeep hitched a ride with his teammates and headed home to Al Nahda 2, Dubai. Barely 10km from the stadium, as they reached the Sharjah-Nazwa Road, the Indian expat again complained of uneasiness and shortness of breath. He then started gasping for breath and collapsed inside the car.

His DSK teammates safely parked the car and laid him on the ground to perform CPR on him while another called for an ambulance at around 12.13am. They were instructed to remain where they had parked.

Once the emergency team arrived, they tried to revive Mandeep with CPR and defibrillation, according to his teammates. They then rushed him to Al Daid Hospital, where the doctors had declared him dead.

Although it is suspected that he suffered from heat exhaustion, the exact cause of Mandeep's death remains unknown, pending details from the forensic department. His body will be handed over to his family after the report and police clearance.

Originally from Mumbai, Mandeep lived in the UAE for the past 15 years, and is survived by his wife and two sons. His colleagues from Flydubai, neighbours and cricket mates have come forward to support the grieving family and finalise all the formalities.

A spokesperson from the airline said, "We are saddened by the passing of our colleague Mandeep Dhaliwal, who has been part of the Flydubai family."

The company where Mandeep worked for more than 10 years expressed their "deepest condolences to his family". The airline said they were in contact with the family and added, "our thoughts remain with his family and his loved ones and we ask that they are given privacy during this difficult time."

Tributes pour in

As news of Mandeep's death spread among cricketing enthusiasts in the UAE, players who shared the field with him paid heartfelt tribute to their beloved teammate and friend.

One team member, who requested anonymity, said, "He was a fantastic, humble, and energetic guy. He often played two to three times a week and was enthusiastic about sports, especially cricket. He was our go-man with the ball and the bat. He was also quite fit, and I have never heard him complain about any issues. What happened on Thursday night was a shocker, and we cannot accept that Mandeep is no more."

Another DSK cricketer said, "He was a gem of a person, and we are all devastated to lose such a mate and a senior team member. He played for several teams and was a complete all-around team player who never had any disputes with anyone. He was a true sportsman and a complete player. May he rest in peace, and may his family find strength in this difficult time."

A player, who was in the vehicle when Mandeep collapsed, was shaken from the incident and was at a loss. "We are devastated and heartbroken. I cannot express my feelings right now," he said.

Naveed Ahmed, Chairman of Superfix Sports, which organises cricket tournaments across the UAE, offered his condolences and said, "It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the untimely passing of Mandeep Singh, a dedicated player in various cricket leagues across the UAE.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Mandeep's family, friends, and the entire cricket community affected by this loss. May Mandeep Singh rest in peace.

"This incident is a stark reminder of the importance of prioritising health and well-being in sports. I urge all players to stay hydrated, take necessary breaks, and listen to their bodies."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 9,2024

palestine.jpg

Deir al-Balah, Jun 9: At least 274 Palestinians were killed and hundreds more were wounded in the Israeli raid that rescued four hostages held by Hamas, Gaza's Health Ministry said Sunday. 

Hamas fighters chose not to execute the hostages when the Israeli occupation army carried out the complex daytime operation deep inside the territory.

The killing of so many Palestinians, including babies, children and women, in a raid that Israelis celebrated as a stunning success because all four hostages were rescued alive, showed the heavy cost of such operations on top of the already soaring toll of the 8-month-long war ignited by Hamas' October 7 attack.

Scores of hostages are believed to be held in densely populated areas or inside Hamas' labyrinth of tunnels, making rescue attempts extremely complex and risky. A similar raid in February rescued two hostages while leaving 74 Palestinians dead.

The operation deep into Nuseirat, a built-up refugee camp in central Gaza dating back to the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, was the largest rescue since October 7.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 36,801 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 83,680 others in the Gaza Strip. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 12,2024

gangsterpoojary.jpg

Notorious gangster Jayesh Poojary, who had been brought to a court in Belagavi connection with the cases pending against him, allegedly raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in the court premises, resulting in people and advocates, assembled there, roughing him up on Wednesday.

Police personnel present there secured Poojary and brought him to the APMC police station.

Poojary, a native of Dakshin Kannada, has been housed at Central Prison, Hindalga in Belagavi. He had earlier made threatening calls to the office of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and had demanded ransom.

Nagpur police had taken him into their custody for investigations.

He was brought to court here on Wednesday in connection with a pending case when the incident took place.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 23,2024

surajrevanna.jpg

Hassan: Hassan police have arrested MLC Dr Suraj Revanna, in connection with the sexual abuse on a youth case, in Hassan, on Sunday morning.

Suraj was taken into police custody on Saturday evening and was questioned by the police at Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) crime police station in Hassan.

Sakleshpur Dy SP Pramod Kumar, who is the Investigation officer, has arrested Suraj. There are possibilities of producing him before the magistrate on Sunday afternoon.

The Police brought Suraj Revanna to the CEN police station on Saturday night at around 7:30 pm. They have recorded his statements in connection with the complaint lodged against him by an Arkalgud youth and also on the counter complaint lodged by his close associate Shivakumar, office-bearer of 'Suraj Brigade'.

Hassan SP Mohammed Sujitha visited the police station on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, police are waiting for the medical reports of the complainant, who was taken for medical examination to Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru.

It may be mentioned that a man from Arkalgud taluk, who had accused MLC Dr Suraj Revanna of sexual abuse, had lodged a formal complaint at Holenarsipur police station, on Saturday.

The man alleged that Suraj sexually assaulted him, following which he told him that he would help him in growing politically in the district.

He said in the complaint that he had texted Suraj about the incident later, and Suraj had replied, "Don’t worry, everything will be fine."

The complainant said that Suraj had invited him to his farmhouse and he forcefully kissed him and bit his lips and cheeks. Based on the complaint, the Holenarasipura police registered a case against the JD(S) MLC under IPC sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation) late on Saturday evening.

The complainant was brought to Bengaluru on Saturday night after he refused to undergo certain medical tests in Hassan. On Sunday, his potency test was scheduled to be conducted at Bowring Hospital in the presence of a senior doctor.

Notably, Suraj Revanna and his acquaintance Shivakumar had also filed a complaint alleging that they were being blackmailed by two people over a "false sexual assault allegation".

Shivakumar had alleged that a man had initially befriended him and requested his help in securing a job, citing financial distress. Shivakumar agreed to introduce him to Suraj during the Lok Sabha elections.

The police had filed an FIR against Suraj under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of IPC. 

Dr Suraj is the son of MLA H D Revanna and brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.