Sahebaan UAE Hosts Grand Family Get-Together in Dubai

Sahebaan UAE, an organization representing the Urdu-speaking Muslim community from the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, hosted a spectacular family gathering at the Amity School grounds in Al Qusais, Dubai, on Saturday, February 15, 2025. The event brought together over a thousand members of the Sahebaan community from across the UAE, neighboring GCC countries, and India for an evening of celebration, recognition, and togetherness.

The event commenced with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Master Mohammad Faiz and Fazil Rahil Ali. Althaf M.S. welcomed the gathering, emphasizing that Sahebaan UAE serves as a platform for community members to connect, foster unity, and celebrate their shared identity.

Honoring Community Patrons

The esteemed patrons of the Sahebaan Community—Janab Hidayathullah Abbas, K.S. Nissar Ahmed, and Afroz Assadi—were honored for their remarkable humanitarian efforts, charitable contributions, and unwavering support for Sahebaan UAE. The felicitation ceremony was led by Janab Suhail Kudroli, Altaf Khalife, and Samiullah M.H.

Sahebaan Excellence Awards

A key highlight of the event was the presentation of the prestigious ‘Sahebaan Excellence Awards’ to individuals who have excelled in various fields. The awards were conferred by the community patrons.

Business Excellence Award: Mohammad Akram, Founder and Chairman of Abu Dhabi-based Al Sitara Contracting, was recognized for his contributions to the business sector.

Sports Excellence Award: International Superbike racing champion and DSBK Superbike Racing Company owner, Nasir Syed of Karkala, was honored for his achievements in motorsports.

Academic Excellence Award (Posthumous): The late Professor Muzaffar Hussain Assadi, a distinguished scholar and thinker, was posthumously awarded. His brother, Sajjad Assadi, accepted the honor on his behalf.

Literary Excellence Award: Writer and poet Irshad Moodbidri was recognized for his contributions to literature. His son, Nihad, accepted the award.

Community Service Excellence Award: Abu Dhabi-based businessmen Mohammad Asif and Sahar Mohammad Asif were acknowledged for their dedication to social causes. Their son, Abdul Ahad, accepted the award.

Distinguished Guests

The function was graced by prominent community members, including Janab Mohammed Muslim Koppa, Director of Vartha Bharathi, along with overseas Sahebaan representatives Janab Safiuddin Mohammed, Mumtaz Hussain, Niyamathulla Asadi, and Mohammed Hussain.

Recognizing Academic Achievements

Students who excelled academically were felicitated with the ‘Sahebaan Merit Award.’ Those who achieved above 90% in their examinations were celebrated, including:

SSLC Achievers from UAE: Faiz Anam, Mohammad Rayaan, and Mohammad Umair Suvaid Khan.

Pre-University Excellence: Muskan Fatima, recognized as the Gulf topper in the commerce stream, alongside high scorers Juveria Firoz, Siham Akbar Ali, Mohammad Rafaan, and Hiba Altaf Salah.

Celebrating Young Sporting Talent

Young achievers in sports were also honored, including Mohammad Aiman, who excelled in the 4x4 100-meter relay, and Mohammad Aiz, associated with the DOFA Football Association.

A Night of Culture and Celebration

Beyond awards and recognition, the evening was filled with cultural performances and activities, particularly for children. The ‘Prince and Princess’ dress-up competition for kids under ten was a major attraction. The event also featured:

Indian Patriotic Dance

Traditional Arabic Dance

Beautiful Dua Recitation by Children

A short documentary about Sahebaan was screened on a large LED display, offering insights into the community’s history, values, and achievements.

Event Hosts and Coordinators

The event was skillfully hosted by Hisrar Tallani, who flew in from Mangalore for the occasion, engaging the audience with his humor and interactive activities.

Children’s programs were coordinated by:

Prince and Princess Competition: Reeha Althaf

Indian Patriotic Dance: Heena Kausar

Arabic Dance: Fauzia Rahil

Dua Segment: Fauzia Shah

Ajmal Mohammed delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all contributors.

Acknowledgment of Organizing Committee

The event’s success was attributed to the tireless efforts of the organizing committee members:

Core Team: Afroze Assadi, Althaf M.S., Ajmal Mohammad, Altaf Khalife, Samiullah M.H., Suhail Kudroli, Asif Mohammad Hussain, Sameer Sharif, Nayeem Khan, Abdul Ahed, and Faizan Khateeb.

Women Organizers: Parveen Assadi, Sahara Asif, and Reena Althaf.

The Sahebaan UAE Family Get-Together was a remarkable celebration of unity, talent, and tradition, leaving attendees with cherished memories and a strengthened sense of community spirit.