  2. Sahebaan UAE Hosts Grand Family Get-Together in Dubai

February 20, 2025

Sahebaan UAE, an organization representing the Urdu-speaking Muslim community from the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, hosted a spectacular family gathering at the Amity School grounds in Al Qusais, Dubai, on Saturday, February 15, 2025. The event brought together over a thousand members of the Sahebaan community from across the UAE, neighboring GCC countries, and India for an evening of celebration, recognition, and togetherness.

The event commenced with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Master Mohammad Faiz and Fazil Rahil Ali. Althaf M.S. welcomed the gathering, emphasizing that Sahebaan UAE serves as a platform for community members to connect, foster unity, and celebrate their shared identity.

Honoring Community Patrons

The esteemed patrons of the Sahebaan Community—Janab Hidayathullah Abbas, K.S. Nissar Ahmed, and Afroz Assadi—were honored for their remarkable humanitarian efforts, charitable contributions, and unwavering support for Sahebaan UAE. The felicitation ceremony was led by Janab Suhail Kudroli, Altaf Khalife, and Samiullah M.H.

Sahebaan Excellence Awards

A key highlight of the event was the presentation of the prestigious ‘Sahebaan Excellence Awards’ to individuals who have excelled in various fields. The awards were conferred by the community patrons.

Business Excellence Award: Mohammad Akram, Founder and Chairman of Abu Dhabi-based Al Sitara Contracting, was recognized for his contributions to the business sector.

Sports Excellence Award: International Superbike racing champion and DSBK Superbike Racing Company owner, Nasir Syed of Karkala, was honored for his achievements in motorsports.

Academic Excellence Award (Posthumous): The late Professor Muzaffar Hussain Assadi, a distinguished scholar and thinker, was posthumously awarded. His brother, Sajjad Assadi, accepted the honor on his behalf.

Literary Excellence Award: Writer and poet Irshad Moodbidri was recognized for his contributions to literature. His son, Nihad, accepted the award.

Community Service Excellence Award: Abu Dhabi-based businessmen Mohammad Asif and Sahar Mohammad Asif were acknowledged for their dedication to social causes. Their son, Abdul Ahad, accepted the award.

Distinguished Guests

The function was graced by prominent community members, including Janab Mohammed Muslim Koppa, Director of Vartha Bharathi, along with overseas Sahebaan representatives Janab Safiuddin Mohammed, Mumtaz Hussain, Niyamathulla Asadi, and Mohammed Hussain.

Recognizing Academic Achievements

Students who excelled academically were felicitated with the ‘Sahebaan Merit Award.’ Those who achieved above 90% in their examinations were celebrated, including:

SSLC Achievers from UAE: Faiz Anam, Mohammad Rayaan, and Mohammad Umair Suvaid Khan.

Pre-University Excellence: Muskan Fatima, recognized as the Gulf topper in the commerce stream, alongside high scorers Juveria Firoz, Siham Akbar Ali, Mohammad Rafaan, and Hiba Altaf Salah.

Celebrating Young Sporting Talent

Young achievers in sports were also honored, including Mohammad Aiman, who excelled in the 4x4 100-meter relay, and Mohammad Aiz, associated with the DOFA Football Association.

A Night of Culture and Celebration

Beyond awards and recognition, the evening was filled with cultural performances and activities, particularly for children. The ‘Prince and Princess’ dress-up competition for kids under ten was a major attraction. The event also featured:

Indian Patriotic Dance

Traditional Arabic Dance

Beautiful Dua Recitation by Children

A short documentary about Sahebaan was screened on a large LED display, offering insights into the community’s history, values, and achievements.

Event Hosts and Coordinators

The event was skillfully hosted by Hisrar Tallani, who flew in from Mangalore for the occasion, engaging the audience with his humor and interactive activities.

Children’s programs were coordinated by:

Prince and Princess Competition: Reeha Althaf

Indian Patriotic Dance: Heena Kausar

Arabic Dance: Fauzia Rahil

Dua Segment: Fauzia Shah

Ajmal Mohammed delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all contributors.

Acknowledgment of Organizing Committee

The event’s success was attributed to the tireless efforts of the organizing committee members:

Core Team: Afroze Assadi, Althaf M.S., Ajmal Mohammad, Altaf Khalife, Samiullah M.H., Suhail Kudroli, Asif Mohammad Hussain, Sameer Sharif, Nayeem Khan, Abdul Ahed, and Faizan Khateeb.

Women Organizers: Parveen Assadi, Sahara Asif, and Reena Althaf.

The Sahebaan UAE Family Get-Together was a remarkable celebration of unity, talent, and tradition, leaving attendees with cherished memories and a strengthened sense of community spirit.

February 11,2025

Dubai: The Consulate General of India in Dubai recently awarded Aim India Forum with an appreciation award in recognition of its significant contributions to the Indian community in the UAE.

In September 2024, the UAE government launched an amnesty initiative aimed at promoting respect for the law, tolerance, compassion, and social cohesion. This initiative allowed individuals who chose to leave the country during the amnesty period to do so without facing overstay fines, exit fees, or entry bans, while retaining the right to re-enter the UAE at any time.

Aim India Forum was invited to collaborate with the Indian Consulate during this amnesty period. Our Founder President, Shirali Shaikh Muzaffer, accepted the invitation and dedicated four months to this important initiative. Alongside other community organizations, including DUBAI KMCC, IPF UAE, FOI UAE, and others, Aim India Forum worked tirelessly to support fellow Indian nationals in need.

His Excellency Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India, acknowledged and congratulated Founder President Shaikh Muzaffer and Board Member Mohammed Niyaz for their unwavering dedication and efforts throughout this project.

The Aim India Forum played a pivotal role in the safe repatriation of distressed and stranded Indian citizens in the UAE. An amnesty help desk was set up at the Indian Consulate to assist those seeking amnesty. This desk offered a range of services at no cost, including Emergency Certificates (one-way travel documents), labor cancellation, case clearance, and the issuance of exit permits/outpasses. Through these efforts, the Consulate General of India in Dubai successfully assisted 15,000 Indian nationals.

In partnership with various Indian diaspora organizations, CGI Dubai facilitated the issuance of 2,117 passports, 3,589 emergency certificates, and supported the acquisition of over 3,700 exit permits. Many individuals also benefitted from our guidance in securing fee and penalty waivers from UAE authorities.

As this operation concludes, we extend our deepest gratitude to the UAE Government for its unwavering support. We also wish to express our sincere thanks to the dedicated volunteers from diaspora organizations who played an instrumental role in the success of this initiative.

February 20,2025

A group of nearly 300 migrants, including Indians deported from the United States under President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration, are currently held in a hotel in Panama's Darien jungle region. These migrants hail primarily from Asian countries such as India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China.

The migrants are not permitted to leave the hotel as the Panamanian government awaits international authorities to arrange their return to their home countries. According to a report, Panama's Security Minister Frank Abrego stated that the migrants are receiving medical attention and food as per an agreement between the United States and Panama.

However, a report from The New York Times quoted Artemis Ghasemzadeh, 27, an Iranian deportee, who said, "It looks like a zoo; there are fenced cages. They gave us a stale piece of bread. We are sitting on the floor."

Deputy Foreign Minister of Panama, Carlos Ruiz-Hernandez, confirmed that 97 people were transferred to the camp. He emphasized that the migrants were not "detainees" but rather in a migrant camp where they will be taken care of, not a detention camp.

Migrants in the hotel rooms displayed messages on the windows reading "Help" and "We are not safe in our country." According to the report, 40% of the migrants are refusing to return to their home countries voluntarily.

Panama serves as a transit country due to the challenges the US faces in deporting individuals directly to some countries. While Panama acts as a "bridge," the US government bears the cost of these arrangements. This agreement between the two countries was announced following the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Panama. The threat of retaking control of the Panama Canal by Trump is mounting pressure on Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino.

Costa Rica is also expected to receive a group of deportees on Wednesday.

Abrego stated that 171 of the 299 deportees had agreed to return to their home countries with the assistance of the UN Refugee Agency and the International Organization for Migration. The remaining 128 migrants are still being processed, with efforts being made to find alternative locations for them. While individuals who refuse to return to their home countries will be detained in a facility in the remote province of Darien for a while, one deported Irish individual has already returned home.

February 7,2025

Washington DC: In a big relief for Indian students and professionals living in the United States on visas and awaiting green cards, a federal judge in Seattle has indefinitely blocked President Donald Trump's executive order that seeks to end birthright citizenship. Slamming the order, the court reportedly said Trump is trying to skirt the rule of law to play "policy games" with the Constitution.

US District Judge John Coughenour's preliminary injunction is the second major legal blow to Trump's efforts to alter the US law as part of a broader immigration crackdown after a federal judge in Maryland issued a similar ruling.

"It has become ever-more apparent that to our president, the rule of law is but an impediment to his policy goals. The rule of law is, according to him, something to navigate around or simply ignore, whether that be for political or personal gain," Judge Coughenour said during a hearing on Thursday in Seattle, according to a report by CNN.

"In this courtroom and under my watch, the rule of law is a bright beacon which I intend to follow," Coughenour continued.

The judge noted that the Constitution is not something with which the government can play policy games. "If the government wants to change the exceptional American grant of birthright citizenship, it needs to amend the Constitution itself," he stressed.

The new nationwide preliminary injunction issued in Seattle expands a previous short-term block Coughenour issued against the President's order days after he signed it. It came a day after US District Judge Deborah Boardman in Maryland issued another preliminary injunction against Trump's order on Wednesday.

Both orders apply nationwide and will remain in effect while the case proceeds. The Justice Department said late Thursday it was appealing the Seattle court's order. The appeal of the preliminary injunction will reportedly go to the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, a left-leaning appeals court, a move that could eventually land the issue before the US Supreme Court.

How Does Trump's Order Affect Indians In America?

Soon after taking for the second time on January 20, Trump signed an executive order ending birthright citizenship in the United States. The order denies US citizenship to children born on American soil to parents who are not permanent residents of the United States.

The order caused concerns among the Indian community in the US, particularly those living on temporary visas like H-1B (work visas), L (intra-company transfers), H-4 (dependent visas) and F (student visas). As per Trump's order, children born to parents on temporary visas would not get citizenship unless one parent was a US citizen or a green card holder.

Without the right to birthright citizenship, children of these immigrants are at risk of losing access to in-state tuition rates, federal financial aid and scholarships, significantly impacting their educational prospects. The order caused many expectant Indian parents to rush for pre-term deliveries before February 20-- the deadline fixed by Trump's order.

Trump's order also brought anxieties for Immigrants caught in green card backlogs, as their children born outside America could be forced to self-deport upon turning 21 unless they secure another visa.

