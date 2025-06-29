From stares to stereotypes: NRI woman opens up on racism faced by Indians in Canada

  1. Home
June 30, 2025

An Indian-origin woman living near Toronto, Canada, has sparked a widespread online conversation after sharing her experiences with subtle racism. Posting on Reddit, she recounted several incidents—such as having her ID double-checked at events, being met with skepticism at nail salons, and receiving cold stares at upscale restaurants—that made her feel out of place in her own community.

But it was a recent visit to a spa that pushed her to speak out. “The most recent thing was what made me write this post,” she began. “I was at a spa, and this white lady asked where I was from. I said India. Then she said, ‘Did you learn English after coming here? Your English is exactly like mine.’ I told her I’ve spoken English all my life, and she just stared at me until her pedicure was done and left. I didn’t even know how to react. It wasn’t aggressive, but it was so ignorant.”

She described the encounter as emotionally draining, adding, “Stuff like this happens too often, and it’s exhausting.”

The woman also touched on other common microaggressions: “And then there’s the classic... ‘You’re not like the other Indians’ just because I’m fair-skinned. How is that even a compliment?”

Her post resonated widely and drew mixed responses. Some users sympathized, sharing similar experiences. Others suggested the behavior stemmed more from ignorance than racism.

One commenter wrote, “The average American knows nothing about India except for what’s on TV, which is often stereotypical. Hence the amazement at our English prowess.”

Another offered a practical response: “If you want to push them into a corner, just ask them very politely, ‘I don’t understand, could you please elaborate?’ Then let them dig their own hole.”

Others emphasized discernment, noting the difference between racism and lack of cultural exposure. “Most people are just ignorant because of where and how they were raised. Educating them, when possible, is the best way—they’ll often appreciate it.”

June 26,2025

Israel has suffered an estimated $12 billion in direct losses from its 12-day war of aggression against Iran, with total losses potentially rising to $20 billion, according to Israeli media and economic reports.

The losses encompass military expenditures, missile strike damages, payouts to affected individuals and businesses, and infrastructure repairs.

Experts warn the final tally may reach $20 billion once indirect economic impacts and civilian compensation claims are fully calculated.

According to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the regime’s treasury has already sustained 22 billion shekels ($6.46 billion) in damages.

The Israeli military is now seeking an extra 40 billion shekels ($11.7 billion) to restock arms supplies, purchase additional interceptors and offensive weapons, and maintain reserve units, following pre-war requests of 10 billion and later 30 billion shekels.

Israel’s budget deficit is expected to rise to approximately 6 percent amid challenges to finance war expenses, building on deficits already accumulated during the Gaza war.

The move coincides with forecasts of at least a 0.2 percent economic slowdown, which would further reduce tax revenues.

Massive military spending

Israeli business daily Calcalist reported that the regime’s cabinet had spent roughly $5 billion, around $725 million per day, on offensive operations against Iran and defensive measures to intercept Tehran’s missile and drone barrages

Compensation alone is expected to cost at least five billion shekels ($1.5 billion).

TheMarker confirmed on Monday that physical damage from Iranian missile attacks has already surpassed 5 billion shekels ($1.5 billion).

Economic analysts had cautioned that prolonging the war could have pushed Israel's embattled economy to the brink of collapse.

According to property tax estimates, approximately 15,000 Israeli settlers were forced to evacuate their units due to damages caused by Iranian retaliatory operations, with many relocating to hotels across the occupied territories.

The cost of their hotel accommodation is currently estimated at around 100 million shekels ($29 million. The regime will have to pay rent for an unknown period of time to hundreds or thousands of families, some of them long-term, until the collapsed buildings are rebuilt - a process that could take years.”

So far, more than 41,000 claims have been submitted to the regime’s compensation fund, with many more expected, according to data published by the right-wing newspaper Israel Hayom.

Of these, approximately 33,000 claims were for damage to buildings, while over 8,000 related to damage to vehicles, property, and equipment. The majority of claims - around 26,000 - were submitted by residents of Tel Aviv.

Before October 7, 2023, around 6,000 settlers were receiving permanent compensation from the regime. That number rose sharply to 25,000 following the Hamas-led operation inside southern settlements.

According to TheMarker, this figure is expected to increase further in the aftermath of the war on Iran.

Calls for US support

According to a report, citing a finance ministry insider, Israel is considering asking Washington for additional financial backing, whether as aid or guaranteed loans, to mitigate war costs and fund pressing military priorities.

On June 13, Israel launched an unprovoked aggression against Iran, targeting nuclear facilities and assassinating senior military commanders and scientists along with ordinary civilians.

In response, Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones that struck multiple sensitive and strategic Israeli locations, as confirmed by Israeli media outlets.

The Israeli health ministry confirmed 29 fatalities and 3,238 injuries from the Iranian retaliatory attacks, though observers say the figure is likely to be much higher due to Israel's history of censoring casualty statistics.

The Marker characterized the missile strikes as creating “apocalyptic'” devastation, with preliminary damage assessments reaching at least 5 billion shekels ($1.4 billion).

Israel was forced to unilaterally accept a US-proposed ceasefire after incurring heavy losses and failing to destroy Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

After the ceasefire went into effect on Tuesday, Israel’s extremist finance minister Bezalel Smotrich was quoted as saying “There is no doubt that this morning leaves a bitter taste.”

June 17,2025

Tehran, June 17: Iranian missile strikes have reduced the renowned Weizmann Institute of Science, located in the city of Rehovot, south of Tel Aviv, to smoldering ruins.

Once a pillar of the Zionist regime’s scientific and military collaboration, the institute with close links to the Israeli spy agency Mossad, now stands dysfunctional and devastated.

Long considered one of the most prominent scientific powerhouses of the Israeli regime, the Weizmann Institute maintained deep ties with both the Israeli military and the Mossad intelligence agency.

Its partnership extended to Elbit Systems, the regime’s leading weapons manufacturer with branches across the US, the UK, and beyond.

According to Israeli media, the precision strike — launched early Saturday — was “far from accidental.” It targeted a hub of cutting-edge research tied to the regime’s military-industrial complex, including fields such as physics, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence.

The destruction was described by Israeli experts as “catastrophic.”

Laboratories and entire buildings lie in ruins. Sensitive instruments, rare biological materials, and decades of pioneering research have been obliterated. What once represented the scientific pride of the regime has now been reduced to ashes and debris, experts admitted.

Images circulating in the aftermath showed scorched structures, windows blown out, tangled wires hanging from collapsed ceilings, and firefighting floods turning the institute’s courtyards into pools of ruin.

The true magnitude of the strike began to emerge as shell-shocked scientists and researchers came forward to speak of their massive and irreversible losses.

“In under 15 minutes, I saw images of a fire consuming the lab that has been my second home for 22 years. Three entire floors collapsed. Nothing is left — no data, no images, no notes, no history,” said Professor Eldad Tzahor, describing the obliteration of his laboratory.

Tzahor emphasized the magnitude of the loss, saying it was just about the equipment, but the destruction of a scientific archive tied to the Zionist regime’s technological ambitions.

Among the hardest-hit was the computer science department, where the lab of Professor Eran Segal — a global leader in AI-driven medical research — was completely annihilated.

His 50-member team scrambled to recover thousands of vital biological samples from ultra-cold freezers, but flooding rendered most of them irretrievably damaged.

Equipment worth millions is now considered beyond repair.

“It’s not just expensive devices that are gone. It’s decades of accumulated expertise and finely calibrated scientific systems — generations of research, vanished,” said Professor Sharieal Fleishman of the Department of Biochemistry.

Veteran researcher Professor Oren Schuldiner painted a haunting picture: “It’s as if our lab evaporated. Years of work — unique DNA libraries, stem cells, genetically engineered fly strains — all disappeared in an instant. This was the product of countless sleepless nights by our students.”

In a moment of grave introspection, Schuldiner raised questions about the Zionist entity’s future amid Iranian retaliatory operations: “This isn’t just about Iran. It’s also about the deep uncertainty surrounding Israel’s future.”

The strike on the Weizmann Institute came as part of Operation True Promise II, launched by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Friday, hours after the Israeli regime assassinated several senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, including women and children.

June 22,2025

The United States has launched a direct military attack on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, bombing three key facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The move, ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump, comes just days after Israel initiated an unprecedented offensive on Iran.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran,” Trump declared on Truth Social, referring to the strikes as a “spectacular military success.” The U.S. Air Force deployed stealth B-2 bombers armed with 13,000 kg bunker-busting bombs, while U.S. Navy submarines reportedly fired cruise missiles at strategic targets.

The sudden escalation has triggered alarm across the globe, evoking memories of the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq and raising fears of a wider regional war.

What Exactly Did the U.S. Bomb?

The targets were three of Iran’s most significant nuclear sites:

•    Fordow: A deeply buried underground uranium enrichment facility near Qom, heavily fortified and previously considered nearly impervious to aerial attack.

•    Natanz: Iran’s largest and most well-known enrichment complex. It was previously hit by Israeli strikes on June 13 and has long been seen as the heart of Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

•    Isfahan: A vital research and uranium conversion center that plays a key role in processing nuclear materials for reactor use.
According to U.S. media, the attack involved a combination of bunker buster bombs and cruise missiles, marking the first known combat use of the U.S. military’s GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator — capable of piercing dozens of meters of concrete.

How Much Damage Was Done?

President Trump claimed Iran’s enrichment capabilities were “completely and totally obliterated.” However, Iran offered a sharply different account.

Iranian officials said the Fordow facility had been evacuated in advance, minimizing any potential damage. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) confirmed that no radiation leaks had occurred, and that field surveys found no contamination near any of the targeted sites.

Iranian authorities dismissed the attack as largely symbolic and vowed to continue their nuclear program, calling it the result of the sacrifices of the country’s “nuclear martyrs.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also reported no rise in off-site radiation levels. Director Rafael Grossi announced that the agency would hold an emergency meeting on Monday to assess the full scope of the strikes.

Will Iran Retaliate Against the U.S.?

Iran has condemned the strikes as an act of war. Its Foreign Ministry called the attack a “dangerous escalation” and declared that Iran reserves the right to respond with full force to protect its sovereignty.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers it its right to stand against U.S. military aggression and defend national interests,” a statement said.

Military experts say retaliation is highly likely. Iran could:

•   Target U.S. military bases in the region — many of which are within range of Iranian drones and missiles.

•   Disrupt global shipping in the Persian Gulf, threatening oil supply routes.

•   Activate proxy forces in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon to strike U.S. or allied targets.

•   Consider withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) — a move that could further escalate global tensions.

Iran has already signaled its intent by deploying the Kheibar Shekan missile, one of its most advanced, in a retaliatory strike on Israel.

Global Reaction: A Region on Edge

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “gravely alarmed,” warning that the U.S. strikes posed a direct threat to international peace and security.

“This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge,” Guterres said. “There is a growing risk that this conflict could spiral out of control, with catastrophic consequences.”

Analysts believe the U.S. move might entangle it in a long-term conflict. Stephen Zunes, a Middle East expert at the University of San Francisco, said Iran has several “painful” options at its disposal and warned of a broad regional backlash.

Adam Weinstein, from the Quincy Institute, warned that this could be just the beginning. “The U.S. is now at risk of being pulled into a war of choice with Iran. What started as a single strike could become an open-ended escalation,” he said.

The Road Ahead

While the U.S. may have delivered a powerful military blow, the long-term consequences remain uncertain. Iran insists its nuclear program will continue. The region remains on high alert. And the prospect of a wider conflict now looms larger than ever.

As the dust settles, the world is watching closely — not just to assess the damage, but to see what comes next.

