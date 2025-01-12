  1. Home
  2. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju graces Indian community interaction program in Riyadh

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju graces Indian community interaction program in Riyadh

News Network
January 13, 2025

kiranrejiju.jpg

Riyadh: The Indian Embassy in Riyadh hosted a grand Indian Community Interaction Program at its auditorium in the Diplomatic Quarter, attended by the Honorable Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju. The event, which commenced at 6 PM (KSA time) brought together a vibrant gathering of Indian community members, Embassy officials and dignitaries.

The Minister was warmly welcomed by the Indian community steering committee with a traditional Himachali cap and shawl, symbolizing Indian cultural richness and diversity. The Honorable Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, shared the dais. 

In his address, Shri Kiran Rijiju emphasized the growing strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia, describing it as critical for fostering mutual growth and supporting the well-being of the Indian diaspora. He remarked, “India and Saudi Arabia share ancient ties, which have evolved into a robust partnership spanning trade, education, technology and culture.”

“The Kingdom is not only home to 2.6 million Indians but also a key ally in advancing global stability and prosperity,” he said. With the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia being the second-largest globally, Shri Rijiju equated their number to the population of many nations.

Shri Rijiju underscored the shared commitment to strengthening cultural and economic links, which directly benefit the Indian community in Saudi Arabia and their families in India. 

He captivated the audience with his thoughtful address, expressing gratitude to the Indian diaspora for their invaluable contributions. Reflecting on his earlier visits to the Kingdom as a Member of Parliament and individual basis, he emphasized the significance of this trip as Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs and it’s going to be helpful to the people, especially Hajjis and all Indian diasporas, who are living in the Kingdom. 

Hajj 2025 Preparations & Increase in Hajj Quota

A major highlight of Shri Rijiju’s address was the Government of India’s efforts to improve the Hajj experience for Indian pilgrims. He announced an increase in the Hajj quota for 2025 and introduced new guidelines aimed at ensuring safety, efficiency, and comfort, especially for elderly pilgrims, women and others. 

The Minister emphasized India’s collaboration with Saudi authorities to streamline travel, accommodation, and healthcare facilities for pilgrims, ensuring a hassle-free and spiritually fulfilling experience. He reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of Hajjis, reflecting India’s proactive approach to catering to the needs of its citizens abroad.

Rising Global Stature of India

Shri Rijiju also emphasized and spoke about India’s emergence as a global power. “Unlike a decade ago, India today is a center of global influence with strong ties to almost every nation; India is becoming a global center of power, linked to almost every nation,” he said. The world’s perception of India and Indians has transformed positively, and every Indian can now feel a profound sense of pride,” he stated.

Commendation for Embassy and Cultural Performances

The minister praised the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah for their exceptional works including managing one of the busiest workloads among Indian missions globally, such as issuing around 600 passports daily. He also praised their active involvement in promoting bilateral relations.

The evening featured cultural performances by students from Indian International Schools in Riyadh. Classical dances, along with a special performance marking Vishwa Hindi Divas, captivated the audience. Shri Rijiju applauded the students for showcasing the richness of India’s linguistic and cultural diversity, emphasizing equal respect for all Indian languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Marati, Rasthani, Manipuri, Dogra etc. 

The event concluded with the Minister distributing prizes to winners of various competitions, leaving attendees inspired and proud of their shared cultural roots. Dinesh Setia, First Secretary at the Indian Embassy, ensured the program’s seamless flow as the master of ceremonies.

The Indian community expressed gratitude to Shri Rijiju for his inspiring vision and praised the Embassy for hosting a memorable evening.

(Inputs from P.A. Hameed Padubidri, Riyadh)

kiranrejiju2.jpg

kiranrejiju1.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 3,2025

protestarrest.jpg

BJP MLA Vedavyas Kamath and several BJP leaders were arrested in Mangaluru during a protest organized by the Dakshina Kannada BJP Yuva Morcha near Mini Vidhana Soudha. 

The protest targeted the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government, accusing it of fostering an environment of harassment and distress, which the BJP claims has led to multiple suicides among contractors and government officials.

Key Points:

Addressing the gathering before his arrest, Kamath criticized the Congress government, alleging that neither contractors nor honest officials have found peace since it assumed power. He remarked, "Suicide seems to be the only 'guarantee' under this administration."

Kamath cited the suicide of contractor Sachin, allegedly driven to death by harassment from individuals linked to Minister Priyank Kharge.

Other cases highlighted included the suicides of Chandrashekar, superintendent of the Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation, and Rudresh, who was allegedly harassed by an aide of Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

Kamath also referred to a Dalit inspector, Parashuram, who reportedly succumbed to alleged torture connected to Congress MLA Channareddy Patil’s son.

He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar of remaining silent due to political fears over their positions.

Prominent BJP leaders such as Ramesh Kandetthu, Premananda Shetty, Vikas Puttur, Nandan Mallya, Monappa Bhandary, Pooja Pai, Deputy Mayor Bhanumathi, and Sanjay Prabhu participated in the protest alongside party workers and municipal council members.

The protest escalated, resulting in the arrest of Kamath and other BJP leaders by the police, marking a dramatic standoff between BJP and Congress.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 7,2025

quaketibet.jpg

New Delhi, Jan 7: Fifty-three people were killed after an earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit Tibet near the Nepalese border today, news agency AFP said quoting Chinese media Xinhua. The tremors of the earthquake were felt in several parts of India, including Bihar, Assam and West Bengal.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Tingri county in Shigatse city. Tingri is about 400 km southwest of Tibet's capital Lhasa and is on the border with Nepal. It is a tourism hub for those visiting Mount Everest. 

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake was recorded at 6:35 am. NCS data reveals that two more earthquakes hit the region shortly after the first one. 

The second earthquake of magnitude 4.7 was recorded at 7:02 am at a depth of 10 km and the third earthquake of magnitude 4.9 at 7:07 am at a depth of 30 km. 

Nepal is nestled in a geologically active region, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide, forming the Himalayas and making earthquakes a frequent occurrence. In 2015, nearly 9,000 people died and more than 22,000 were injured when a 7.8-magnitude quake struck Nepal, destroying more than half a million homes.

The tremors were particularly felt in Bihar where people were seen outside their houses and apartments. There have been no reports of any damage to property because of the earthquake.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 1,2025

newyear2025.jpg

The bustling coastal city of Mangaluru ushered in 2025 with a blend of joy, prayers, and festivities, leaving behind a memorable farewell to 2024. The celebrations were a harmonious mix of cultural, recreational, and spiritual activities, reflecting the city’s rich diversity and warmth.

From the early hours of the evening, families and friends thronged popular eateries, beaches, malls, and public spaces, immersing themselves in the festive atmosphere. Restaurants and pubs across the city hosted live performances and curated special events to amplify the New Year cheer. Music, dance, and spectacular fireworks lit up the night sky, creating an electrifying ambiance as Mangaluru welcomed 2025 with open arms.

Ensuring safety and order, Mangaluru city police intensified security measures throughout the city. With 103 picket points and 19 barricade locations in place, the police maintained strict vigilance, monitoring vehicle movements and preventing any untoward incidents. The celebrations were largely peaceful, thanks to the robust security arrangements.

Beaches like Tannirbhavi and Panambur were hotspots of activity, attracting large crowds eager to witness the last sunset of 2024. Beachside resorts reported full occupancy, with many organizing exclusive parties and recreational activities. Meanwhile, religious destinations in the Dakshina Kannada district saw a significant influx of devotees. Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala and other prominent temples, including Kukke Sri Subrahmanya and Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari, witnessed a steady stream of visitors offering prayers and seeking blessings for the New Year.

At Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple, special rituals are scheduled to begin at 5:30 am on Wednesday, culminating in a grand rathotsava at 6:00 am, according to Padmaraj R. Poojary, treasurer of the temple management committee.

In a heartwarming gesture, several organizations and NGOs extended their celebrations to orphanages and old age homes, organizing events to spread joy among the less fortunate.

As the city steps into 2025, Mangaluru’s vibrant celebrations, coupled with its commitment to safety and inclusivity, set the tone for a promising year ahead.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.