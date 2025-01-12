Union Minister Kiren Rijiju graces Indian community interaction program in Riyadh

Riyadh: The Indian Embassy in Riyadh hosted a grand Indian Community Interaction Program at its auditorium in the Diplomatic Quarter, attended by the Honorable Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju. The event, which commenced at 6 PM (KSA time) brought together a vibrant gathering of Indian community members, Embassy officials and dignitaries.

The Minister was warmly welcomed by the Indian community steering committee with a traditional Himachali cap and shawl, symbolizing Indian cultural richness and diversity. The Honorable Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, shared the dais.

In his address, Shri Kiran Rijiju emphasized the growing strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia, describing it as critical for fostering mutual growth and supporting the well-being of the Indian diaspora. He remarked, “India and Saudi Arabia share ancient ties, which have evolved into a robust partnership spanning trade, education, technology and culture.”

“The Kingdom is not only home to 2.6 million Indians but also a key ally in advancing global stability and prosperity,” he said. With the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia being the second-largest globally, Shri Rijiju equated their number to the population of many nations.

Shri Rijiju underscored the shared commitment to strengthening cultural and economic links, which directly benefit the Indian community in Saudi Arabia and their families in India.

He captivated the audience with his thoughtful address, expressing gratitude to the Indian diaspora for their invaluable contributions. Reflecting on his earlier visits to the Kingdom as a Member of Parliament and individual basis, he emphasized the significance of this trip as Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs and it’s going to be helpful to the people, especially Hajjis and all Indian diasporas, who are living in the Kingdom.

Hajj 2025 Preparations & Increase in Hajj Quota

A major highlight of Shri Rijiju’s address was the Government of India’s efforts to improve the Hajj experience for Indian pilgrims. He announced an increase in the Hajj quota for 2025 and introduced new guidelines aimed at ensuring safety, efficiency, and comfort, especially for elderly pilgrims, women and others.

The Minister emphasized India’s collaboration with Saudi authorities to streamline travel, accommodation, and healthcare facilities for pilgrims, ensuring a hassle-free and spiritually fulfilling experience. He reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of Hajjis, reflecting India’s proactive approach to catering to the needs of its citizens abroad.

Rising Global Stature of India

Shri Rijiju also emphasized and spoke about India’s emergence as a global power. “Unlike a decade ago, India today is a center of global influence with strong ties to almost every nation; India is becoming a global center of power, linked to almost every nation,” he said. The world’s perception of India and Indians has transformed positively, and every Indian can now feel a profound sense of pride,” he stated.

Commendation for Embassy and Cultural Performances

The minister praised the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah for their exceptional works including managing one of the busiest workloads among Indian missions globally, such as issuing around 600 passports daily. He also praised their active involvement in promoting bilateral relations.

The evening featured cultural performances by students from Indian International Schools in Riyadh. Classical dances, along with a special performance marking Vishwa Hindi Divas, captivated the audience. Shri Rijiju applauded the students for showcasing the richness of India’s linguistic and cultural diversity, emphasizing equal respect for all Indian languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Marati, Rasthani, Manipuri, Dogra etc.

The event concluded with the Minister distributing prizes to winners of various competitions, leaving attendees inspired and proud of their shared cultural roots. Dinesh Setia, First Secretary at the Indian Embassy, ensured the program’s seamless flow as the master of ceremonies.

The Indian community expressed gratitude to Shri Rijiju for his inspiring vision and praised the Embassy for hosting a memorable evening.

(Inputs from P.A. Hameed Padubidri, Riyadh)