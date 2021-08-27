  1. Home
Who can arrive in Saudi Arabia directly?

Adv P A Hameed Padubidri
August 27, 2021

Many Indian nationals are confused about the requirement of the direct flight to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As of today, only those who got two vaccines in the KSA are allowed to re enter the country. All other categories of the NRIs (except healthcare workers, mission officials etc) who received one jab in the KSA and another in India and both the jabs in India are not allowed. 

Action against violators 

A strict legal action will be taken against those who violate the Saudi Arabian regulation with regard to the direct entry from the 13 travel banned countries including India. The KSA’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued a warning circular in this regard on August 26.

As per the GACA notification, the Iqama (residence permit) holders, who have taken 2 vaccines in the KSA before they left for India only are required to directly enter into the KSA without ban and without need for 14 days' quarantine in third countries. 

GACA also instructed that all the covid-19 norms and measures must be followed by these expatriates of 13 banned countries including the Indians. Those who violate this order will have to face a  strict legal action which may include heavy fines, deportation and any other action. 

Relaxations in future?

Can we expect some good news for those who got one vaccine in the KSA and one in India or both vaccines (i.e. CoviShield is equivalent to AstraZenica) in India? We can hope for the best as so far we have been hearing good news from the KSA with regard to managing and controlling the covid-19. 

The Indian govt through the vibrant leaderships of Indian Ambassador Dr Ausaf Sayeed and Indian CG Shahid IFS, of the CGI Jeddah, is also working with the KSA authorities in this regard.

Travellers have to comply with the strict covid-19 norms and preventive measures imposed by the both countries. 

The first flight after this announcement will be by next week, from Kochin to Riyadh.

News Network
August 16,2021

Kabul, Aug 16: The Taliban has declared the war in Afghanistan over after its fighters swept into the capital, Kabul, and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Panic and fear gripped Kabul on Monday as heavily armed Taliban fighters took control of the abandoned presidential palace and Western nations scrambled to evacuate their citizens. Hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave the country also flooded the Kabul airport.

A spokesman for Taliban’s political office said that the group did not want to live in isolation and said the type and form of the new government in Afghanistan would be made clear soon.

Mohammad Naeem also called for peaceful international relations.

“Thanks to God, the war is over in the country,” he said.

“We have reached what we were seeking, which is the freedom of our country and the independence of our people,” he added. “We will not allow anyone to use our lands to target anyone, and we do not want to harm others.”

News Network
August 14,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 14: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced that the state has decided to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 in districts where the Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR)is less than 2%.

The Karnataka government has decided not to open schools in the districts where the positivity rate is above 2%.

CM Bommai has said that it is mandatory for all parents and school employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 for entry into the school premises.

The decision came after CM Bommai held a meeting in Bengaluru today with experts about the issue of opening schools.

The Karnataka CM had announced earlier that schools in the state would reopen for physical classes from 23 August for classes 9 to 12.

Testing should also be increased in Bengaluru, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Bidar, Koppal, Haveri, Vijayapura, Tumakuru and Chikkamagaluru, the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Friday reported 1,669 fresh coronavirus infections and 22 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 29,26,401 and the death toll to 36,933. 

The day also saw 1,672 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,66,739. 

Bengaluru urban accounted for 425 new cases, as the city saw 424 discharges and 5 deaths. Active Covid-19 cases stood at 22,703. 

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.98%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.31%. 

Dakshina Kannada and Kolar reported 3 deaths each, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Hassan and Tumakuru (2 each), followed by others. Dakshina Kannada recorded 390 new cases, Udupi 115, Hassan 113, Mysuru 106, followed by others. 

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,32,220, Mysuru 1,74,421 and Tumakuru 1,18,534. 

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,08,097, followed by Mysuru 1,70,967 and Tumakuru 1,16,690. Cumulatively a total of 4,06,02,759 samples have been tested, out of which 1,69,332 were tested on Friday alone. 

coastaldigest.com news network
August 21,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 21: A passenger, who arrived from Gulf, was intercepted at Mangalore International Airport, and smuggled gold weighing 115 grams net valued at Rs 5,58,900 was seized from him today. 

The accused, a resident of Murudeshwar, arrived from Dubai by Air India Express Flight No IX 384. 

The gold was concealed inside beads of ladies' hair bands along with other personal effects. The operations were led by Rakesh, Superintendent along with Superintendents Maria Norohna, Vikas, Gopala Krishna Bhomkar, Bikarm Chakravarthy, Ashish Verma, Inspectors Shri Sandeep and Harimohan.

The officers of Customs had also recently seized gold weighing 350.330 grams worth Rs 16,85,087 concealed in an armature portion of blender along with other personal effects from a male passenger hailing from Kasargod who arrived from Dubai.

Commissioner of Customs Mangaluru Imamuddin Ahmad, expressed his concern regarding the increasing trends in smuggling and directed the officers to intensify the vigilance and surveillance and crack the attempts made by the unscrupulous elements who are indulging in these activities. The investigation into both the cases are in progress. 

