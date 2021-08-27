Who can arrive in Saudi Arabia directly?

Many Indian nationals are confused about the requirement of the direct flight to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As of today, only those who got two vaccines in the KSA are allowed to re enter the country. All other categories of the NRIs (except healthcare workers, mission officials etc) who received one jab in the KSA and another in India and both the jabs in India are not allowed.

Action against violators

A strict legal action will be taken against those who violate the Saudi Arabian regulation with regard to the direct entry from the 13 travel banned countries including India. The KSA’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued a warning circular in this regard on August 26.

As per the GACA notification, the Iqama (residence permit) holders, who have taken 2 vaccines in the KSA before they left for India only are required to directly enter into the KSA without ban and without need for 14 days' quarantine in third countries.

GACA also instructed that all the covid-19 norms and measures must be followed by these expatriates of 13 banned countries including the Indians. Those who violate this order will have to face a strict legal action which may include heavy fines, deportation and any other action.

Relaxations in future?

Can we expect some good news for those who got one vaccine in the KSA and one in India or both vaccines (i.e. CoviShield is equivalent to AstraZenica) in India? We can hope for the best as so far we have been hearing good news from the KSA with regard to managing and controlling the covid-19.

The Indian govt through the vibrant leaderships of Indian Ambassador Dr Ausaf Sayeed and Indian CG Shahid IFS, of the CGI Jeddah, is also working with the KSA authorities in this regard.

Travellers have to comply with the strict covid-19 norms and preventive measures imposed by the both countries.

The first flight after this announcement will be by next week, from Kochin to Riyadh.