The World Youth Group appoints Bahrain-based Mohammed Mansoor as Director of their Council

September 22, 2021

The World Youth Group, a globally renowned team of elected young leaders, politicians, parliamentarians and diplomats has appointed Bahrain-based businessman Mohammed Mansoor as the Director of their Council.

Mansoor, Founder & CEO of Saara group heads a series of ventures and organizations spread across the domains of information technology, energy, oil & gas, sports, seed capital investments, and are a well-known social activist and philanthropist.

The World Youth Group is a globally renowned team of elected young leaders, politicians, parliamentarians, and diplomats. Its mission is to Educate, Encourage, and Engage global youth in social and political sectors within the UN realm by supporting the United Nations initiatives. Apart from the UN and its Agencies, the entity to host the highest number of elected representatives in the 76th UNGA.

A total of 22 Members of Parliament, 6 Ministers, and UN Permanent Representatives, representing over 25 countries, will be participating in 5 Summits. The founding organizations are Collegiate Congress Inc. (USA), All-Africa Students Union (AASU), European Students Union (ESU), Organization Continental Latinoamericana y Caribena de Estudiantes (OCLAE), Young Democrats of America, and Young Republican National Federation (YRNF), and the founding members are then heads of the respective organizations.

Adding heft to the organization is the Advisory Board which comprises of ten Permanent Representatives (Ambassadors) of UN Member States. Each Ambassador also acts as Chief Advisor for a Committee on SDG. With 108 national student unions, a dozen national youth political leadership, and over 45 Youngest Members of Parliament, they are to be the largest only elected youth leader's consortium in the world.

Speaking on the appointment, H.E. Ambassador Collen V. Kelapile, Permanent Representative of Botswana to the UN and President of UN's Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) quoted, "Mansoor's credentials as an entrepreneur and social activist speak for themselves. We, at the Advisory Board, are delighted to have him as our partner. We are confident that under Mansoor's able leadership the Council, which comprises of top experts in various fields and is the only non-parliamentary, the non-diplomat team at the World Youth Group, will serve to further strengthen our group as we actively work towards United Nations Agenda 2030 - the Sustainable Development Goals and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development especially during these challenging times."

Cristo Thomas, Chair of, World Youth Group added, "Mansoor's association with us will add the much-needed impetus to invigorate The Council, I am confident that we will grow by leaps and bounds and accelerate our progress towards our common goals."

The World Youth Group endorses and supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aimed at transforming our world by 2030 in accordance with the United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/70/1, adopted on 25 September 2015 entitled: "Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development".

The World Youth Group stands firmly in its commitments to promoting the United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/73/25 adopted on 3 December 2018 by the General Assembly proclaiming 24 January as "International Day of Education". We focus on legislative reforms in its implementation.

September 15,2021

Mumbai, Sept 15: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has alleged that the government is encouraging Indian filmmakers to make propaganda films “lauding the efforts of our beloved leader”.

“They are being encouraged by the government to make pro-government films, to make films lauding the efforts of our beloved leader. They are also being financed, also promised a clean chit if they make movies which are propaganda, to put it bluntly,” Shah said in an interview.

He likened the situation to when top-class filmmakers were rounded up in Nazi Germany to make films propagating Nazi philosophy. “You will find the biggest guys giving in to this,” the actor said.

This comes days after a video of Shah went viral wherein he was condemning Indian Muslims who were celebrating the Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

The 71-year-old actor told the publication that he had no proof but it was obvious, adding that while there is no outright bigotry in the industry, actors are harassed if they speak out.

“They (the Khans) are worried because of the harassment they face. They have so much to lose. It is a question of their entire establishments getting harassed,” he said.

Noting that he never felt any discrimination in the industry, Shah said the only thing that matters in the industry is the revenue you generate.

Commenting on his remarks on the Taliban, he said that ‘celebration’ may not have been the right word but he said that his comments were “perfectly reasonable”.

On those who were offended by his comments, Shah said, “There is an atmosphere of bottled hate just waiting to be released. People are waiting to take offence to anything. If they had heard my statement, they would have realised there is nothing to get their knickers in a twist about.” 

September 21,2021

Three disciples of top seer and All India Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, who died allegedly by 'suicide' on Monday evening, were booked on charges of abetment of suicide and were taken into custody by the police.

Narendra Giri was found hanging in his room at Baghamabri Mutt in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj town, about 200 kilometres from Lucknow. An alleged eight-page ''suicide note'' was recovered from his room, according to police sources.

A senior police official said in Prayagraj that the Mahant had accused three disciples of his of 'harassing' him. ''I have lived my life with dignity but now I am being harassed and forced to life of humiliation,'' he reportedly wrote in the alleged suicide note.

Sources said that Narendra Giri mentioned the names of the disciples, who, he said, had been harassing him. One of the disciples, identified as Anand Giri was detained in Haridwar town in Uttarakhand while two others, identified as Adya Tewari and Sandeep Tewari, were taken into custody from Prayagraj. All three were booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide).

Sources said that Narendra Giri and his disciple Anand Giri had been having some dispute and that Anand Giri had been expelled from the Baghambari Mutt recently. Anand Giri, however, claimed that he had tendered an apology to the Akhara Parishad president and the issue had been resolved.

Narendra Giri enjoyed considerable clout among the seers and politicians, especially from the BJP, including ministers, used to make a bee line before his Mutt to meet him and receive his blessings.

September 13,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 13: Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah, State Congress president D K Shivakumar along with other party leaders arrived at Legislative Assembly on bullock carts, in protest against inflation, to participate in the Monsoon Session of the state legislature.

The 10-day-long session will be held from September 13 to 24 at Vidhana Soudha. 

The Congress, which recently held its legislature party meeting, chaired by its leader Siddaramaiah, to discuss the party's strategy during the session, has said it will raise the issues of price rise, deteriorating law and order situation and distressing financial position of the state, among others.

This is the first session of the Karnataka legislature after Basavaraj Bommai took charge as the Chief Minister and his new cabinet assumed office, following the exit of state BJP strong man B S Yediyurappa.

