After 35 Years in Saudi Arabia, Karnataka Expat Abdulaziz Kushalnagar Passes Away in Riyadh

Riyadh: Abdulaziz Kushalnagar, a long-time Indian expatriate from Kushalnagar, Karnataka, and a well-respected member of the Riyadh community, passed away on 10 April 2025 at a local hospital in Al Rabwah. He was 57.

According to sources close to the family and his close friend, Irfan Mani, Abdulaziz was admitted to the hospital on the 14th of Ramadan after suddenly collapsing due to a cardiac arrest. Earlier that evening, he had attended an Iftar gathering hosted by a friend in the Al-Shifa area of Riyadh. After breaking his fast and offering Maghrib prayers, he spent time conversing with friends before heading to a nearby mosque for Isha prayers.

Shortly after leaving the mosque, he reportedly began feeling unwell and collapsed from a heart attack. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he slipped into a coma.

Despite ongoing medical efforts, Abdulaziz did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead on the afternoon of 10 April after showing no response to treatment.

Following the completion of all necessary legal formalities—including clearances from the Indian Embassy and Saudi authorities—his funeral was held on Saturday night after Isha and Janazah prayers at Al-Rajhi Mosque. He was laid to rest at Naseem Cemetery, where a large gathering of relatives, friends, and well-wishers came to offer their final respects.

Abdulaziz had been residing in Saudi Arabia for over 35 years and was employed with a private company in Riyadh. Known for his warm personality, humility, and dedication to community service, he actively participated in various social and cultural organizations, including the Malanadu Gulf Trust (MGT).

He is survived by his wife, four children, and a wide circle of family, friends, and community members who deeply mourn his loss. Messages of condolence have poured in from across Karnataka and the Gulf, remembering him as a kind-hearted and community-spirited individual.

Organizations such as MGT Malanadu KSA, KNRI, Karavali Welfare Association, KSF Riyadh, KCF Riyadh, and several others expressed their deep condolences and offered prayers for the departed soul.