  1. Home
  2. After 35 Years in Saudi Arabia, Karnataka Expat Abdulaziz Kushalnagar Passes Away in Riyadh

After 35 Years in Saudi Arabia, Karnataka Expat Abdulaziz Kushalnagar Passes Away in Riyadh

Abdul Hameed Padubidri
April 12, 2025

abdulazeez kushalnagar.jpg

Riyadh: Abdulaziz Kushalnagar, a long-time Indian expatriate from Kushalnagar, Karnataka, and a well-respected member of the Riyadh community, passed away on 10 April 2025 at a local hospital in Al Rabwah. He was 57.

According to sources close to the family and his close friend, Irfan Mani, Abdulaziz was admitted to the hospital on the 14th of Ramadan after suddenly collapsing due to a cardiac arrest. Earlier that evening, he had attended an Iftar gathering hosted by a friend in the Al-Shifa area of Riyadh. After breaking his fast and offering Maghrib prayers, he spent time conversing with friends before heading to a nearby mosque for Isha prayers.

Shortly after leaving the mosque, he reportedly began feeling unwell and collapsed from a heart attack. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he slipped into a coma.

Despite ongoing medical efforts, Abdulaziz did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead on the afternoon of 10 April after showing no response to treatment.

Following the completion of all necessary legal formalities—including clearances from the Indian Embassy and Saudi authorities—his funeral was held on Saturday night after Isha and Janazah prayers at Al-Rajhi Mosque. He was laid to rest at Naseem Cemetery, where a large gathering of relatives, friends, and well-wishers came to offer their final respects.

Abdulaziz had been residing in Saudi Arabia for over 35 years and was employed with a private company in Riyadh. Known for his warm personality, humility, and dedication to community service, he actively participated in various social and cultural organizations, including the Malanadu Gulf Trust (MGT).

He is survived by his wife, four children, and a wide circle of family, friends, and community members who deeply mourn his loss. Messages of condolence have poured in from across Karnataka and the Gulf, remembering him as a kind-hearted and community-spirited individual.

Organizations such as MGT Malanadu KSA, KNRI, Karavali Welfare Association, KSF Riyadh, KCF Riyadh, and several others expressed their deep condolences and offered prayers for the departed soul. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 12,2025

Riyadh, April 12: In a welcome move for Indian expatriates and other foreign residents in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom has introduced a new online service that allows residents to update their passport information without visiting the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat). The service is available through the widely used Absher platform.

This initiative comes as a major time-saver for Indian expats, especially those renewing their passports, as it eliminates the need for lengthy in-person appointments and physical document submissions at Jawazat offices.

Who Can Use the Service?

The online update feature is available to expatriates aged 18 and above. Once a passport is renewed, Indian expats can log in to Absher (via their employers account), navigate to My Services, select Passport, and then access Resident Identity Services to update the relevant information.

A clear photo of the new passport must be uploaded. The system automatically extracts the passport number and expiry date using advanced digital recognition tools.

Before submitting, users are required to pledge that:

  • The old passport has not been lost.
  • There are no reports of absence from work.
  • There are no pending traffic violations linked to the resident's Iqama.
  • There are no security-related restrictions on the expat or the employer.

Important for Indian Families

If family members previously listed on the old passport have been issued individual passports, the online service cannot be used. In such cases, a personal visit to Jawazat is necessary to complete the update.

Likewise, if the passport is lost, the expat must report the loss and update information directly at the Jawazat office. Any misuse or incorrect submission will result in accountability under Saudi law, including potential charges of forgery.

Fee Details

To avail this convenience, a nominal fee of SR69 (including VAT) is applicable for each passport update request.

Why It Matters

With over 2 million Indians living and working in Saudi Arabia, this digital service is expected to ease the bureaucratic burden and save time for thousands of individuals who previously had to navigate crowded offices and long wait times. It also enhances accuracy and ensures smoother processing for both employees and employers.

Indian community associations have welcomed the move, calling it a step forward in digital convenience and administrative efficiency for expatriates.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.