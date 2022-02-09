After 6 years of ordeal in Saudi Arabia, expat from Uppala reaches home

After a prolonged legal battle and success in the labour court (Mahakamah Al-Thanfeedh) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and with the active intervention and help of Adv. P.A.Hameed Padubidri, a lawyer and social worker from Udupi based in Riyadh, an expatriate worker from Uppala returned his home country after more than 6 years.

Mohammed Saleem Mohiddin Saheb, aged about 54, was in Jeddah. He originally hails from Uppala in Kasaragod district in Kerala.

He boarded the flight bound to Calicut on February 4, at 2.30 am (Saudi time) from the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah and touched down at Calicut Intl. Airport at around 9.45 am. He was warmly welcomed by his family and friends in the Airport & he reached his hometown by road.

Mr Saleem had been working in Al-Waha International hotel in Jeddah since more than 32 years. His last return to the KSA after his vacation was in 2015. He was doing well in the hotel till about 3 years ago. Everything was smooth until he landed in a tight-spot after death of the hotel's owner, Abdullah Bakr Al-Khatami.

After the owner's death, the hotel gradually came to halt and remained closed. Mr Saleem, along with other employees of the hotel, got into trouble due to the closure of the hotel & non-payment of the end of service benefits (ESBs). Although he persuaded the issue with the hotel management for the perks, but all his efforts went in vain. Meanwhile, his Iqama also got expired around couple of years back and remained invalid.

So, he filed a case against the hotel in the labor office & court in Jeddah claiming for the ESBs & other benefits about three years back. After several hearings & proceedings, the court decreed in his favor with regard to his perks & final exit by further referring & for further handling it to the Consulate General of India in Jeddah.

Thanks to the Consular General of India, H.E.Shahid Alam, IFS with the active voluntarism, help & legal assistance of lawyer & social worker, Adv. P.A.Hameed Padubidri, Mr. Saleem has immediately been provided with final exit visa last week valid for two weeks. As a result, he left for India from Saudia last morning & reached his home place happily via Calicut.

Adv. Hameed Padubidri brought Mr. Saleem's case to the kind attention of CGI Jeddah, H.E.Shahid Alam IFS for his prompt action. Immediately within couple of weeks from the notice to the CGI, Saleem's case saw a happy end & he breathed a big sigh of relief.

Even though the court awarded the payment of the ESBs to Saleem in its judgement, it's delayed due to some pending formalities; as such, Mr Saleem executed a power of attorney in favor of his relative, Mr Sheikh Mohammed Farooq in Jeddah for collecting the sum of ESBs either in cheque or by cash.

After reaching to his native place, Mr. Saleem & his family extended their immense thanks to Adv Hameed for his socio- humanitarian works in getting Mr. Saleem to India and expressed immense gratitude to the CGI, Shahid Alam IFS & his staffs in the CGI Jeddah for his immediate action.