Indian Engineers Forum Jeddah Chapter holds webinar as Quarterly event

Indian Engineers Forum Jeddah Chapter organized a webinar on two topics as their quarterly event on 10th June.



Guest speaker Mr. Upendra Kinhal Director, investment Assetmonk delivered a presentation on fractional ownership in commercial real estate, while Engr Asker Ali khan, Founder, Wisdom Outlined, is a Coach and a member of IEF Jeddah chapter delivered a presentation on the Fundamental principle of effectiveness. The event was presided over by Engineer Mustafa Khan, president of the Forum.



Mr. Upendra while delivering the presentation gave a brief introduction of Assetmonk and explained the investment opportunities. Assetmonk is India’s fastest-growing wealth tech platform focused on commercial real estate investments. Mr. Upendra spoke about the benefits of such alternative investments for NRIs and how the company is creating opportunities in growing Indian markets accessible to retail Investors via fractional ownership, a popular concept in developed countries. Adhering to all the legal compliances, Assetmonk ensures Investor safety by verifying the quality and worthiness of the Investments, and curates opportunities based on an investor’s financial objectives like passive income.

As an example, Mr. Upendra said normally The rental return on Mr. Upendra concluded his session by presenting an investment opportunity in the rapidly growing co-living sector inside India’s upcoming aero city. For information he requested to contact him on whatsApp and email, [email protected], +91 9900267428





Engr Asker Ali khan in his presentation explained the best approach and the most effective process to accomplish any task of our own personal growth is to follow the principles underlying that task rather than focusing solely on its methods. The fundamental principle of self-growth lies in being self-aware of our responsibilities, therefore our responsibility later becomes to develop the habit of being proactive.

Engr Asker clearly explained the three indicators of determining to what degree we are proactive, the Language that we use in our daily conversation. Does it empower us or absolve us from being responsible for our actions?

In the area in which we spend most of our time and energy, do we work on things that are within our circle of influence, on things that we can do something about? We can make and keep promises. The essence of being proactive is in making and keeping promises to ourselves and to others.



Engr Mohammed Sayeeduddin Vice-Chairman of Indian Engineers Forum Saudi Arabia delivered the welcome speech and highlighted how we suffered during Pandemic, what lessons we learnt. And as engineering community how we sharpen our skills to survive and succeed in this competitive era.



During presidential speech Engr. Mustafa Khan appreciated the guest speaker Mr. Upendra Kinhal and Engr Asker Ali Khan for spending precious time and delivering presentations on two different useful topics.

Engr Amir khan Chairman IEF Saudi Arabia, expressed his happiness for the hard work of the executive committees of all the chapters in the kingdom, Engr. Farhan Hashmi, President Riyadh chapter, Engr.Tasneem Akhtar, President Jubail chapter, and Engr. M Z Nadeem President Dammam Chapter expressed their deep gratitude to the speakers for the quality of the presentations and the knowledge shared. They praised the efforts of the Jeddah team to organize such a professional event.

The program started with a recitation of the Holy Quran by Engr Muazzam Sayeed, the event was anchored by Vice President Engr Syed Nasir Khursheed while vote of thanks was delivered by Engr Mahboob Ali, IT Coordinator, he thanked speakers of the day, dignitaries from different chapters, locally and globally connected distinguished guests. He also thanked Jeddah executive committee members for their efforts to conduct this event. He also thanked Mohd Owais Safdar Head of Growth Assetmonk for close coordination with IEF team.