  Indian Engineers Forum Jeddah Chapter holds webinar as Quarterly event

Indian Engineers Forum Jeddah Chapter holds webinar as Quarterly event

Media Release
June 14, 2022

jeddah.jpg

Indian Engineers Forum Jeddah Chapter organized a webinar on two topics as their quarterly event on 10th June.
 
Guest speaker Mr. Upendra Kinhal Director, investment Assetmonk delivered a presentation on fractional ownership in commercial real estate, while Engr Asker Ali khan, Founder, Wisdom Outlined, is a Coach and a member of IEF Jeddah chapter delivered a presentation on the Fundamental principle of effectiveness. The  event was presided over by Engineer Mustafa Khan, president of the Forum.
 
Mr. Upendra while delivering the presentation gave a brief introduction of Assetmonk and explained the investment opportunities. Assetmonk is India’s fastest-growing wealth tech platform focused on commercial real estate investments. Mr. Upendra spoke about the benefits of such alternative investments for NRIs and how the company is creating opportunities in growing Indian markets accessible to retail Investors via fractional ownership, a popular concept in developed countries. Adhering to all the legal compliances, Assetmonk ensures Investor safety by verifying the quality and worthiness of the Investments, and curates opportunities based on an investor’s financial objectives like passive income.

As an example, Mr. Upendra said normally The rental return on  Mr. Upendra concluded his session by presenting an investment opportunity in the rapidly growing co-living sector inside India’s upcoming aero city. For information he requested to contact him on whatsApp and email, [email protected],  +91 9900267428
 
 
Engr Asker Ali khan in his presentation explained the best approach and the most effective process to accomplish any task of our own personal growth is to follow the principles underlying that task rather than focusing solely on its methods. The fundamental principle of self-growth lies in being self-aware of our responsibilities, therefore our responsibility later becomes to develop the habit of being proactive.

Engr Asker clearly explained the three indicators of determining to what degree we are proactive, the Language that we use in our daily conversation. Does it empower us or absolve us from being responsible for our actions? 

In the area in which we spend most of our time and energy, do we work on things that are within our circle of influence, on things that we can do something about? We can make and keep promises. The essence of being proactive is in making and keeping promises to ourselves and to others.
 
Engr Mohammed Sayeeduddin Vice-Chairman of Indian Engineers Forum Saudi Arabia delivered the welcome speech and highlighted how we suffered during Pandemic, what lessons we learnt. And as engineering community how we sharpen our skills to survive and succeed in this competitive era.
 
During presidential speech Engr. Mustafa Khan appreciated the guest speaker Mr. Upendra Kinhal and Engr Asker Ali Khan for spending precious time and delivering presentations on two different useful topics. 

Engr Amir khan Chairman IEF Saudi Arabia, expressed his happiness for the hard work of the executive committees of all the chapters in the kingdom, Engr. Farhan Hashmi, President Riyadh chapter, Engr.Tasneem Akhtar, President Jubail chapter, and Engr. M Z Nadeem President Dammam Chapter expressed their deep gratitude to the speakers for the quality of the presentations and the knowledge shared. They praised the efforts of the Jeddah team to organize such a professional event.

The program started with a recitation of the Holy Quran by Engr  Muazzam   Sayeed, the event was anchored by Vice President Engr Syed Nasir Khursheed while vote of thanks was delivered by Engr Mahboob Ali, IT Coordinator, he thanked speakers of the day, dignitaries from different chapters, locally and globally connected distinguished guests. He also thanked Jeddah executive committee members for their efforts to conduct this event. He also thanked Mohd  Owais Safdar Head of Growth  Assetmonk for close coordination with IEF team. 

jeddah2.jpg

jeddah3.jpg

News Network
June 12,2022

expertise.jpg

Dammam: K.S Sheikh Karnire, VP of Expertise Contracting Ltd, has become one of the very few Indians to receive permanent residency in Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom recently permitted foreign nationals to own business and property without the need for a sponsor.

The Premium Residency, informally known as Saudi Green Card, is a residence permit in Saudi Arabia grants expatriates the right to live, work and own business and property in the Kingdom.

Reacting to the news Mr. Sheik said, this was “My heartfelt thanks to the King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and entire Saudi Government. No doubt, this is a proud moment for me. I am delighted and happy. My sincere thanks to the people who have trust in Expertise and my brothers are the driving force behind the success of Expertise."

The Premium Residency, informally known as Saudi Green Card, is a residence permit in Saudi Arabia grants expatriates the right to live, work and own business and property in the Kingdom without need for a sponsor.

The introduction of the Premium Residency comes as a part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 reform plan, which was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to boost the Saudi economy.

Expertise Contracting Company, founded in 1999 has been renowned Industrial service provider of K.S.A. With more than 10,000 employees and more than 5000 pieces of equipment, the company is supporting in a good number for the economy of K.S.A. Expertise services span major industrial divisions allowing to serve a variety of sectors including petrochemical, oil & gas, fertilizer, steel, cement, water treatment, and power generation verticals. With headquarters in Jubail Industrial City, K.S.A, Expertise boasts an operating terminal of 300,000 sq. meters and has branch offices across the kingdom.

It can be remembered that, Mr.Sheik and his team has supported the stranded employees and families during COVID 19 period to safely bring them back from Saudi to India through more than 10 charted flights to the various cities of India. They are also running a NGO under the name of K.S.Sayeed Charitable trust supporting number of downtrodden families for food, shelter and education.

Hailing from a village Karnire, Near Mangaluru, Mr. Sheik has entered the kingdom as a Automobile Engineer and built the company along with his 5 other brothers.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 12,2022

qatar1.jpg

Doha: Karnataka Muslim Cultural Association, a non-profit associate organization to the Apex Body, Indian Cultural Centre under the aegis of Embassy of India, recently organised 13th annual blood donation camp at HMC Blood Donor Center, Bayth Al Dhiyafa Medical City, here.

This camp was organized in association with South Kanara Muslim Welfare Association (SKMWA) and supported by Highland Islamic Forum - Qatar (HIF-Q) and Family Friends Circle - Qatar (FFC-Q).

The drive which was held from 8am to 11: 30am saw over 60 successful voluntary blood donations after routine check-ups.

Dr Mohan Thomas was the chief guest. Dr Tabrez, Dr Gaffar Ali and Milan Arun, past president of ICC, spoke on the benefits of blood donation. Subramanya Hebbagelu, the vice president of ICC was present among others. Heads of all the Karnataka based organizations were also present.

Suhaib Ahmed, the General Secreatary of KMCA compered the event. Javed Shariff, the President of FFC-Q, recited the verses from Holy Quran and read out the translated the same. President of KMCA Fayaz Ahmed welcomed the dignitaries and the donors. 

On behalf of president of SKMWA Abdul Razzak, the general secretary Imran  Bantwal welcomed and introduced the doctors. President of HIF-Q Shafaqat proposed vote of thanks. 

qatar2.jpg

qatar.jpg

