Jeddah Kerala Pouravali’s Iftar Gathering Celebrates Unity and Human Brotherhood

Jeddah: The Jeddah Kerala Pouravali Community hosted a heartfelt Iftar gathering, exemplifying the values of human brotherhood and unity. The event brought together representatives from diverse social, political, educational, cultural, and religious organizations, further enriching the spirit of inclusivity. Adding to its significance, office bearers from all fourteen districts of Kerala’s local bodies also participated, underscoring a strong sense of solidarity and shared purpose.
Kabeer Kondotty, Chairman of Jeddah Kerala Pouravali, highlighted the impactful activities of the organization and delivered an inspiring message on the essence of Ramadan. He emphasized that fasting is not just about abstaining from food and drink but a transformative journey toward spiritual purity, self-discipline, and compassion. "Fasting nurtures the heart, purifies the soul, and reminds us of our shared humanity, fostering empathy, humility, and gratitude," Kabeer noted.
He further addressed the growing issue of drug intoxication, stressing the Jeddah Keralite community’s commitment to combating this social menace. Through collective action and awareness, the community aims to break the chains of addiction and promote a healthier, drug-free future.
General Convener Mansoor Wayanad warmly welcomed the attendees, setting a tone of unity and camaraderie. Treasurer Shareef Arakkal concluded the event with a heartfelt vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of all participants in making the gathering a meaningful success. The seamless organization of the Iftar was ensured by key coordinators Beerankutty Koissan, Jaleel Kannamangalam, C.H. Basheer, Unni Thekkedathu, and Navas Thangal.
Additionally, the dedicated office bearers of Jeddah Kerala Pouravali, including Salah Karadan, Mirza Shareef, Venugopal Anthikkad, Abdul Khader Aluva, Shameer Nadvi, Rafi Beemapally, Ali Thekkuthodu, and Noushad Chathalloor, played a pivotal role in the event’s smooth execution.
Beyond a shared meal, the community Iftar gathering served as a platform for exchanging Ramadan greetings and strengthening bonds of unity and mutual respect among attendees from various walks of life.
