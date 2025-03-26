Jeddah Kerala Pouravali’s Iftar Gathering Celebrates Unity and Human Brotherhood

Riyadh: The Gulbarga Welfare Society (GWS) successfully organized a grand Iftar gathering at Almas Banquet Hall, Riyadh, fostering a spirit of unity, generosity, and community service. The event brought together dignitaries, community leaders, and distinguished guests.

The evening was honored by the presence of Mr. Sharique Badr, Head of Political & Press Wings, Embassy of India, Mr. S K Naik Consul, Passports, Embassy of India, Dr. Syed Anwar Khursheed, Prominent Social worker and Mr. Abdul Majeed Bathruddin CEO UIC Ltd, as chief guests. The program was presided over by Mukhtarullah Jagirdar, President of GWS Riyadh Chapter.

Mr. Sharique Badr, representing the Indian Embassy, praised GWS for its commendable efforts in supporting the underprivileged both in Gulbarga, India, and Saudi Arabia. He assured the community of the Indian Embassy’s continued support whenever needed. "It is heartening to see the people of Gulbarga coming together to help those in need," he remarked.

Dr. Syed Anwar Khursheed while speaking expressed his pride in being associated with a passionate team dedicated to humanitarian efforts, he appreciated the teams working both in Kingdom and in India.

Mr. Abdul Majeed Badruddin, CEO & Managing Director of Universal Inspection Company, shared his deep emotional connection with the people of Gulbarga and encouraged attendees to continue their prayers beyond Ramadan.

As a token of appreciation, a memento was presented to the Chief Guest Mr. Sharique Badr for this esteemed presence. Dr. Syed Anwar Khursheed was also felicitated for receiving the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2025, while Mr. Abdul Majeed Badruddin was honored with the Business Tycoon Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to business excellence and philanthropy.

Syed Nasir Khursheed, Advisor of GWS Saudi Arabia, spoke passionately about the organization’s ongoing efforts in education, healthcare, and community welfare. He expressed deep gratitude to the Indian Ambassador and the Embassy staff for their unwavering support in helping expatriates navigate challenges. With sincerity, he appealed to the audience to join hands in supporting GWS’s mission, emphasizing that even small contributions can make a big difference in the lives of the poor and needy.

In his address, President GWS Riyadh Chapter, Mukhtarullah Jagirdar, expressed his happiness at the large turnout and emphasized the power of unity, stating that "our collective strength enables us to work more effectively for the welfare of our people."

The event was seamlessly conducted by Engr. Azharuddin, General Secretary of GWS, whose eloquent Urdu and poetic expressions captivated the audience. While conducting he delivered a message that Gulbarga Welfare Society remains committed to its mission of empowering communities.

Event began with recitation of the Holy Quran by Master Abdullah Zanjani, which added spiritual grace to the event.

Welcome Speech was delivered by Engr. Mohsin Shaikh, Meeting coordinator GWS, who expressed gratitude to the guests and audience for their presence, he highlighted benefits of Ramadan and charity.

Inspirational Words by Engr. Hishamuddin Chief coordinator GWS, reminding the audience of the divine rewards for helping others, quoting: "Whoever makes things easy for others, Allah will make things easy for them in the Hereafter."

Address by Engr. Adil Ali Joint Secretary GWS, who emphasized GWS’s commitment to uplifting the underprivileged by providing education, healthcare, and social support.

Vote of Thanks by GWS Vice President Engr. Tameem Ul Hassan, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to the chief guests, sponsors, president, executive committee, and the audience for their invaluable support.