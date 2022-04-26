KCF Qatar hosts grand iftar meet

Doha: The grand iftar meet was held by the KCF Qatar National Committee in Doha on 23-04-2022 under the chairmanship of reception committee chairman Ishaq Nizami. The event began with the Mahlratul Badria spiritual Majlis, led by Hafil Umarul Farooq Sakhafi and Asif Ahsani al-Anwari, and ICF Qatar National Committee General Secretary Dr Basheer Puthupadam has inaugurated the ceremony. Chief guest Assayyid Nizamuddin Bafaqi Thangal offered dua.

Guests, ICF Qatar national leaders Ahmad Saqafi Perambra, Naushad Sahib Adirumada, RSC Convenor Muhammad Shafeeq spoke and congratulated the participants of this Grand Iftar gathering.



A short documentary video showcasing the ongoing activities of KCF, in collaboration with SSF has been presented & Hafil Umarul Farooq Saqafi, the Leader of the KCF International Committee has explained the way KCF functions and how KCF actively leading the development of academic, religious and economical status of a society which is deprived of religious and secular education, is.

KCF Qatar national committee leaders were present in the ceremony including treasurer Kabir Derakatte, Ihsan division chairman Muneer Magundi, organizing section chairman Haneef Pathoor and education wing chairman Sattar Ashrafi Mata. KCF national committee leaders such as Hasan Poonjalkatte, Siddique Krishnapura, Farooq Krishnapura, Mirshad Kanyana, Ashraf Kavalakatte, Ismail Uppalli contributed to the success of the ceremony, by providing entire Iftar arrangements.

KCF national committee general secretary Siddique handuguli welcomed. Basheer Uppalli, convener of Iftar Sangama reception committee proposed vote of thanks.