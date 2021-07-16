KMWA to host EID cultural get-together on July 22

Karnataka Muslim Welfare Association (KMWA), Kuwait, a subsidiary of IMA Kuwait, will be organizing EID Cultural Get-Together on 22nd July 2021 at 9 pm. KMWA is also organizing various competitions exclusively for Karnataka origin children under 12.

KMWA appeals to encourage kids to participate, the winners will be rewarded with fabulous prizes and a chance to present them at the live ZOOM program on 22nd July at 9 pm.

Send the recorded videos to WhatsApp 94061143 or 55553786. The last date of submission of the Video is 17th July 2021 till 8 pm.

KMWA is also hosting a Talk featuring Eng Hashmatullah Khan, (Ph.D.) Renowned Trainer & Coach on Topic Motivate Children to Study & Families to manage Home during Pandemic.

Refer above flyer for more details and participate in our ZOOM online program with families.

ZOOM ID :9916805140 PASSCODE: 805535

For further details please feel free to contact Mobile: 94061143/55553786.