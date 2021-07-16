  1. Home
KMWA to host EID cultural get-together on July 22

Media Release
July 16, 2021

Karnataka Muslim Welfare Association (KMWA), Kuwait, a subsidiary of IMA Kuwait, will be organizing EID Cultural Get-Together on 22nd July 2021 at 9 pm. KMWA is also organizing various competitions exclusively for Karnataka origin children under 12.

KMWA appeals to encourage kids to participate, the winners will be rewarded with fabulous prizes and a chance to present them at the live ZOOM program on 22nd July at 9 pm.

Send the recorded videos to WhatsApp 94061143 or 55553786. The last date of submission of the Video is 17th July 2021 till 8 pm. 

KMWA is also hosting a Talk featuring Eng Hashmatullah Khan, (Ph.D.) Renowned Trainer & Coach on Topic Motivate Children to Study & Families to manage Home during Pandemic. 

Refer above flyer for more details and participate in our ZOOM online program with families. 

ZOOM ID :9916805140      PASSCODE: 805535

For further details please feel free to contact Mobile: 94061143/55553786.

News Network
July 4,2021

Sharjah, July 4: A missing eight-year-old Non-resident Indian boy was found dead in a neighbour’s car in Al Nassiryah area in Sharjah following an “extensive” search for him.

The boy’s family had lodged a missing person’s report with Al Gharb police station earlier in the day.

The search led to a neighbour’s car where the boy was found dead. The car belonged to a woman, police said.

The woman was shocked to see the boy motionless in her car and immediately reported the issue to the police.

The police operation room immediately sent a patrol and ambulance. The body was moved to the forensic laboratory for autopsy.

The case is now with Public Prosecution. Investigations are on to find out how the boy got into the car and why.

