  1. Home
  2. Kuwait | Indian Doctors Forum holds 'Ghabqa 2022'

Kuwait | Indian Doctors Forum holds 'Ghabqa 2022'

News Network
April 28, 2022

IDF1.jpg

Kuwait: The Indian Doctors Forum, Kuwait (IDF) conducted their annual 'Ghabqa 2022' on the occasion of the auspicious month of Ramadan at Hotel Crown Plaza. 

Eminent Kuwaiti & Indian personalities including members of the royal family, Government Officials, diplomats, Medical fraternity belonging to the Indian and Kuwaiti community attended the event in large numbers. The chief guest of this event was H. E the Ambassador of India to Kuwait Sri Sibi George, accompanied by his wife Madam Joice Sibi.

•    Eminent dignitaries included Dr Ibrahim Al Towala (President - Kuwait Medical Association),  
•    Dr Fawaz Al Refai (Secretary General - Kuwait Institute of Medical Specialization), 
•    Sheikh Dr Abdullah Meshal Al Sabah ( Assistant Undersecretary of Military Medical services),  
•    Dr Ahmed Al Shatti (Head of health services in Ahmadi Government region), 
•    Dr. Mohammed Al Rashidi (Head of health services in Farwaniya governorate) 
•    Engineer Abdul Aziz Al Duaij (KNPC Deputy CEO)
•    Prof Abdulla Behbehani (former president of Kuwait University)
•    Ambassador of Tajikstan, H E Mr Zubaydullo Zubaydzoda. 

The event anchored by Dr Jaganath Chodankar, IDF Treasurer started off with the National Anthems of both Kuwait and India. Recitation of the Holy Quran – Abdulrahman Galsoorker. 

The General Secretary of IDF, Dr Nazim Parker welcomed the audience. 

In his presidential address, Dr. Amir Ahmed, president of IDF highlighted the various contributions done by the members of the forum in the fight against COVID, under the patronage of the Honorable Ambassador of India. He appreciated the free tele consultation done 24/7 in different Indian regional languages, symposiums on COVID to create health awareness, video presentation in different languages encouraging and motivating the community to vaccinate against COVID and the many webinars held in different Indian languages to educate the community about COVID. He also highlighted the special edition of IDF Health Guide on COVID released by officials at MOH. 

Chief Guest of the event, His Excellency Honorable Ambassador of India to Kuwait, Mr.  Sibi George expressed his happiness at the presence of large number of eminent Kuwaitis and appreciated the strong traditionally vibrant bilateral relationship and people-to-people engagement. He spoke at length about the mutual beneficial and friendly relationship during COVID especially as this year marks 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. His Excellency was full of praise for the doctors and medical professionals for their role-played in the fight against the pandemic. He recalled the cooperation in medical sector between our two countries. India sent a specialized team of experts in the initial period of pandemic to Kuwait and sent Indian manufactured Covishield vaccine to Kuwait while Kuwait extended medical oxygen supplies to India during the second wave of COVID in India. His Excellency also recounted the fruitful visit of Indian Foreign Minister to Kuwait and concluded his address by wishing everyone Ramadhan Kareem.

Dr. Hassan Ali Khan delivered the Ramadan Message and enlightened the audience. 

Dr. Ahmed Al Shatti and Eng. Abdul Aziz Al Duaij delivered felicitation speeches on the occasion.

The highlight of the evening was a Fancy dress show by the lovely children of IDF members. As the Cultural secretaries Dr Aparna Bhat and Dr Thomas Koshy, called out the participants on to the stage the audience kept on cheering the stars. The cute little ones dressed up in traditional Kuwaiti costumes and the senior girls and boys dressed up in vibrant, colorful, traditional costumes of various states of India stole the hearts of the audience. It was Judged by the various lady guests at the event, and prizes for the winners were distributed by the Indian Ambassador His Excellency Sri Sibi George and his wife Madam Joice Sibi. 

The Ramadan Quiz was conducted for the audience in an exciting way by Dr Sajna Mohammed, the vice president of IDF along with Dr Aparna Bhat with lots of spot prizes. The Raffle draw was conducted by Dr Anila Albert, Jt General Secretary and Dr Susovana Nair, Community services secretary. 

The vote of thanks was given by Dr Sunil Yadav, Vice president IDF. 

This was followed by a sumptuous buffet dinner enjoyed by the guests and members. Girgyaan gifts were handed to the guests and members as they left the hall, marking an end to a grand evening. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 15,2022

drjameed.jpg

Adv. Abdul Hameed aka P A Hameed Padubidri, an NRI pro-bono lawyer and social worker, who is presently working in a Saudi Defense Company based in Riyadh, has been conferred with the Honorary Doctorate as well as Dr  APJ Abdul Kalam Peace Award-2022 by the Global Human Peace University based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu-India. 

The Doctorate and Award were bestowed to P A Hameed for his long exemplary and outstanding services in the socio- humanitarian arena through his vast knowledge in law faculty. 

P A Hameed arrived in Coimbatore directly from Saudi Arabia to receive the Doctorate and Award at the Awarding ceremony held on 09/04/2022 at SITRA Auditorium in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Global Human Peace University (GHPU), which is having presence in various foreign countries, recognized and honored P A Hameed by conferring the hybrid awards for his great achievements effected for the cause of the Indian compatriots and others alike.

Dr P A Hameed was a humanitarian functionary from a very early age. He held several positions in various organizations including the Member of BOA (Board of Appointment) in Mangalore University, Karnataka State Minority Commission District Member nominated by the Governor.

By profession, he is an Advocate. Besides, he is an amateur journalist and socio-human rights worker. He is the recipient of the "Karnataka State Best Youth Award -98" awarded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Government of Karnataka for his outstanding works. He was also qualified for the National Youth Award of the Government of India in 1999. 

Dr P A Hameed was the first elected Taluk Panchayat member of Udupi during 1995-2000. He was known as the youngest elected T.P. member in the State.

He completed his primary education at Padubidri Urdu School, did his high school & PUC at Padubidri Junior College and graduated from Mulki Vijaya College. He then completed his law degree at SDM Law College, Mangalore.

He had been practicing lawyer at Udupi court for few years & then he had touched down the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & was working at a Saudi Defense Company based in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Dr  P A Hameed took up various cases voluntarily, including but not limited to, labor issues, sponsorship issues & other cases.

During the last Covid-19, he was working relentlessly by coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh & Indian Embassy in Dubai & ICG in Abudhabi & other authorities to bring back Indians (to Saudi), who were stranded in Dubai due to travel ban.  

He also worked hard by facilitating provisions with the good cooperation of the Saudi health facilities for the NRIs & others in Saudi Arabia especially for the suspected patients of pre-Covid 19 during the pandemic

During the recent Russia-Ukraine war, he built continuous contacts with the Indians, especially students stranded in Kiev, for facilitating their safe repatriation to India through the Indian Foreign Ministry in Delhi and Indian authorities in Ukraine Poland-Armenia-Slovakia.

Around 225 students were repatriated to India through the "Air Ganga Operation" via Poland with his continuous efforts. 

He has been addressing various problems faced by housemaid women in their respective works and places. Taking all these services into consideration, he has been recognized by and conferred with the hybrid Awards.

Of the seven children of late Arabi Abdul Khadar and Aisha, Dr P A Hameed is the youngest son, whose mother recently passed away. His elder brothers P.A. Rahiman and P.A. Hussain are engaged in community and religious activities, while another brother P A Mohiddin is serving as the Assistant Commandant (AC) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Bangalore Zone.

2drjameed.jpg

1drjameed.jpg

 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 28,2022

IDF1.jpg

Kuwait: The Indian Doctors Forum, Kuwait (IDF) conducted their annual 'Ghabqa 2022' on the occasion of the auspicious month of Ramadan at Hotel Crown Plaza. 

Eminent Kuwaiti & Indian personalities including members of the royal family, Government Officials, diplomats, Medical fraternity belonging to the Indian and Kuwaiti community attended the event in large numbers. The chief guest of this event was H. E the Ambassador of India to Kuwait Sri Sibi George, accompanied by his wife Madam Joice Sibi.

•    Eminent dignitaries included Dr Ibrahim Al Towala (President - Kuwait Medical Association),  
•    Dr Fawaz Al Refai (Secretary General - Kuwait Institute of Medical Specialization), 
•    Sheikh Dr Abdullah Meshal Al Sabah ( Assistant Undersecretary of Military Medical services),  
•    Dr Ahmed Al Shatti (Head of health services in Ahmadi Government region), 
•    Dr. Mohammed Al Rashidi (Head of health services in Farwaniya governorate) 
•    Engineer Abdul Aziz Al Duaij (KNPC Deputy CEO)
•    Prof Abdulla Behbehani (former president of Kuwait University)
•    Ambassador of Tajikstan, H E Mr Zubaydullo Zubaydzoda. 

The event anchored by Dr Jaganath Chodankar, IDF Treasurer started off with the National Anthems of both Kuwait and India. Recitation of the Holy Quran – Abdulrahman Galsoorker. 

The General Secretary of IDF, Dr Nazim Parker welcomed the audience. 

In his presidential address, Dr. Amir Ahmed, president of IDF highlighted the various contributions done by the members of the forum in the fight against COVID, under the patronage of the Honorable Ambassador of India. He appreciated the free tele consultation done 24/7 in different Indian regional languages, symposiums on COVID to create health awareness, video presentation in different languages encouraging and motivating the community to vaccinate against COVID and the many webinars held in different Indian languages to educate the community about COVID. He also highlighted the special edition of IDF Health Guide on COVID released by officials at MOH. 

Chief Guest of the event, His Excellency Honorable Ambassador of India to Kuwait, Mr.  Sibi George expressed his happiness at the presence of large number of eminent Kuwaitis and appreciated the strong traditionally vibrant bilateral relationship and people-to-people engagement. He spoke at length about the mutual beneficial and friendly relationship during COVID especially as this year marks 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. His Excellency was full of praise for the doctors and medical professionals for their role-played in the fight against the pandemic. He recalled the cooperation in medical sector between our two countries. India sent a specialized team of experts in the initial period of pandemic to Kuwait and sent Indian manufactured Covishield vaccine to Kuwait while Kuwait extended medical oxygen supplies to India during the second wave of COVID in India. His Excellency also recounted the fruitful visit of Indian Foreign Minister to Kuwait and concluded his address by wishing everyone Ramadhan Kareem.

Dr. Hassan Ali Khan delivered the Ramadan Message and enlightened the audience. 

Dr. Ahmed Al Shatti and Eng. Abdul Aziz Al Duaij delivered felicitation speeches on the occasion.

The highlight of the evening was a Fancy dress show by the lovely children of IDF members. As the Cultural secretaries Dr Aparna Bhat and Dr Thomas Koshy, called out the participants on to the stage the audience kept on cheering the stars. The cute little ones dressed up in traditional Kuwaiti costumes and the senior girls and boys dressed up in vibrant, colorful, traditional costumes of various states of India stole the hearts of the audience. It was Judged by the various lady guests at the event, and prizes for the winners were distributed by the Indian Ambassador His Excellency Sri Sibi George and his wife Madam Joice Sibi. 

The Ramadan Quiz was conducted for the audience in an exciting way by Dr Sajna Mohammed, the vice president of IDF along with Dr Aparna Bhat with lots of spot prizes. The Raffle draw was conducted by Dr Anila Albert, Jt General Secretary and Dr Susovana Nair, Community services secretary. 

The vote of thanks was given by Dr Sunil Yadav, Vice president IDF. 

This was followed by a sumptuous buffet dinner enjoyed by the guests and members. Girgyaan gifts were handed to the guests and members as they left the hall, marking an end to a grand evening. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.