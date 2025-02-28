Maduman Group from Padubidri Organizes Blood Donation Drive in Saudi Arabia

The Maduman Group, a prominent family group from Padubidri, successfully organized a blood donation drive at Al Mana Hospital in Jubail, Saudi Arabia. This noble initiative showcased the group’s deep commitment to social service and humanitarian causes, reinforcing the values of unity and compassion that define them.

With over a hundred family members, the Maduman Group has always been at the forefront of community-driven efforts. The drive saw enthusiastic participation from Indian expatriates and well-wishers in Saudi Arabia, contributing to local blood banks and supporting patients in critical need.

Mr. Naufal Mulki, the event organizer and representative of the Maduman Group, emphasized the importance of giving back to society, regardless of borders. “As a family, we believe in standing together for meaningful causes. Blood donation is one of the greatest gifts we can offer, and we are proud to extend our support,” he stated.

Conducted in collaboration with Al Mana Hospital, the event adhered to strict health and safety protocols. The hospital’s medical team commended the initiative, recognizing the essential role of voluntary blood donors in saving lives.

The success of this campaign has further strengthened the Maduman Group’s dedication to philanthropy. Encouraged by this achievement, they plan to organize similar initiatives both in India and abroad. Family members back home in Padubidri expressed immense pride in their relatives’ efforts in Saudi Arabia, highlighting how such contributions bring honor and recognition to their roots.