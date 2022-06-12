Qatar: KMCA holds 13th annual blood donation camp with SKMWA, HIF-Q, FFC-Q

Doha: Karnataka Muslim Cultural Association, a non-profit associate organization to the Apex Body, Indian Cultural Centre under the aegis of Embassy of India, recently organised 13th annual blood donation camp at HMC Blood Donor Center, Bayth Al Dhiyafa Medical City, here.

This camp was organized in association with South Kanara Muslim Welfare Association (SKMWA) and supported by Highland Islamic Forum - Qatar (HIF-Q) and Family Friends Circle - Qatar (FFC-Q).

The drive which was held from 8am to 11: 30am saw over 60 successful voluntary blood donations after routine check-ups.

Dr Mohan Thomas was the chief guest. Dr Tabrez, Dr Gaffar Ali and Milan Arun, past president of ICC, spoke on the benefits of blood donation. Subramanya Hebbagelu, the vice president of ICC was present among others. Heads of all the Karnataka based organizations were also present.

Suhaib Ahmed, the General Secreatary of KMCA compered the event. Javed Shariff, the President of FFC-Q, recited the verses from Holy Quran and read out the translated the same. President of KMCA Fayaz Ahmed welcomed the dignitaries and the donors.

On behalf of president of SKMWA Abdul Razzak, the general secretary Imran Bantwal welcomed and introduced the doctors. President of HIF-Q Shafaqat proposed vote of thanks.