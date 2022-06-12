Qatar: KMCA holds 13th annual blood donation camp with SKMWA, HIF-Q, FFC-Q

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
June 12, 2022

Doha: Karnataka Muslim Cultural Association, a non-profit associate organization to the Apex Body, Indian Cultural Centre under the aegis of Embassy of India, recently organised 13th annual blood donation camp at HMC Blood Donor Center, Bayth Al Dhiyafa Medical City, here.

This camp was organized in association with South Kanara Muslim Welfare Association (SKMWA) and supported by Highland Islamic Forum - Qatar (HIF-Q) and Family Friends Circle - Qatar (FFC-Q).

The drive which was held from 8am to 11: 30am saw over 60 successful voluntary blood donations after routine check-ups.

Dr Mohan Thomas was the chief guest. Dr Tabrez, Dr Gaffar Ali and Milan Arun, past president of ICC, spoke on the benefits of blood donation. Subramanya Hebbagelu, the vice president of ICC was present among others. Heads of all the Karnataka based organizations were also present.

Suhaib Ahmed, the General Secreatary of KMCA compered the event. Javed Shariff, the President of FFC-Q, recited the verses from Holy Quran and read out the translated the same. President of KMCA Fayaz Ahmed welcomed the dignitaries and the donors. 

On behalf of president of SKMWA Abdul Razzak, the general secretary Imran  Bantwal welcomed and introduced the doctors. President of HIF-Q Shafaqat proposed vote of thanks. 

News Network
June 12,2022

Dammam: K.S Sheikh Karnire, VP of Expertise Contracting Ltd, has become one of the very few Indians to receive permanent residency in Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom recently permitted foreign nationals to own business and property without the need for a sponsor.

The Premium Residency, informally known as Saudi Green Card, is a residence permit in Saudi Arabia grants expatriates the right to live, work and own business and property in the Kingdom.

Reacting to the news Mr. Sheik said, this was “My heartfelt thanks to the King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and entire Saudi Government. No doubt, this is a proud moment for me. I am delighted and happy. My sincere thanks to the people who have trust in Expertise and my brothers are the driving force behind the success of Expertise."

The Premium Residency, informally known as Saudi Green Card, is a residence permit in Saudi Arabia grants expatriates the right to live, work and own business and property in the Kingdom without need for a sponsor.

The introduction of the Premium Residency comes as a part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 reform plan, which was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to boost the Saudi economy.

Expertise Contracting Company, founded in 1999 has been renowned Industrial service provider of K.S.A. With more than 10,000 employees and more than 5000 pieces of equipment, the company is supporting in a good number for the economy of K.S.A. Expertise services span major industrial divisions allowing to serve a variety of sectors including petrochemical, oil & gas, fertilizer, steel, cement, water treatment, and power generation verticals. With headquarters in Jubail Industrial City, K.S.A, Expertise boasts an operating terminal of 300,000 sq. meters and has branch offices across the kingdom.

It can be remembered that, Mr.Sheik and his team has supported the stranded employees and families during COVID 19 period to safely bring them back from Saudi to India through more than 10 charted flights to the various cities of India. They are also running a NGO under the name of K.S.Sayeed Charitable trust supporting number of downtrodden families for food, shelter and education.

Hailing from a village Karnire, Near Mangaluru, Mr. Sheik has entered the kingdom as a Automobile Engineer and built the company along with his 5 other brothers.

