Qatar: KMCA holds AGM; Saquib Raza Khan is new president

Doha: Karnataka Muslim Cultural Association (KMCA) – Doha, Qatar organised its annual general body meeting on 8th April 2023 at MRA restaurant followed by an Iftar meet.

AGM started with the Quran recitation by Master Rehan Rashid. Janab Abdullah Moideen was the Master of Ceremonies and conducted the AGM Smoothly. Outgoing president Janab Fayaz Ahmed welcomed. General Secreatary Suhaib Ahmed presented the annual report of the events organised by KMCA for the past year. Financial report was presented by Janab Khaleel Ahmed.

Then the current executive committee was dissolved and Election commissioner Janab Ahmed Saeed Assadi conducted the election process for the new Executive committee for the term 2023 - 2024

New executive committee was formed.

Newly elected president Janab Saquib Raza Khan from Mangalore delivered acceptance address and set forward the future plans of KMCA.

AGM concluded with vote of thanks by Ahmed Saeed Assadi.

After AGM Quiz Master Sajid Ahmed Udupi conducted the Quiz competition and top 5 winners were awarded with Prices.

Around 150 pax attended for the Annual Iftar with dignitaries of other organizations such as Community Leaders Janab Hassan Chougle, Janab ikhlas Farid, ICC President Manikantan, ICC / ICBF / ISC officials Subramanian Hebbagilu, Deepak Shetty, Karnataka based organization Leaders Mahesh Gowda , Ravi Shetty, Arun Kumar, Dr Sanjay Kuduri, Abdul Razzak, Ibrahim beary, Mumtaz Hussain, Abdul Rahiman Saab, Abdullah Khatri graced the occasion.

Registration Counter was managed by Khaleel Ahmed, Shahid Karkala.

Following are the officials elected for the Executive Committee of Karnataka Muslim Cultural Association for the period 2023 - 2024 during the Annual General Body Meeting held on 8th April 2023 at MRA restaurant.

President- Saquib Raza Khan

Vice President- Suhaib Ahmed

General Secretary- Shahim Mohammed Sheikh

Treasurer - Khaleel Ahmed

Joint Secretary- Mohammed Yunus

Cultural Secretary- Sayed Ashfaque

Sports Secratary -Shakeel Mohammad