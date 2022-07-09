Hajj pilgrims observe first day of Jamarat ritual, celebrate Eid al-Adha, sacrifice animals

Mina: Early Saturday (July 9) morning, Hajj pilgrims began to move to the Grand Mosque in Makkah for Tawaf Al-Ifadha, celebrating Eid Al-Adha.
Prior to that, they had stoned the Jamarat Al-Aqaba, sacrificed animals, and had their heads shaved for the 10th day of Dul Hijjah, which marks Eid-Al-Adha.
The pilgrims threw seven pebbles each at the Jamarat Al-Aqaba wall in a ritual symbolizing the devil’s stoning.
Hajj authorities, including emergency services of the Presidency of State Security, health workers, civil defense, and Saudi Red Crescent Society teams are all in attendance for the benefit of pilgrims, as well as officials and volunteers representing different government agencies.
Security services are also on hand to ensure that congestion is kept to a minimum and to manage the flow of the approximately 899,353 pilgrims who are at the holy sites to perform this year’s Hajj, according to the General Authority for Statistics.
The movement of pilgrims towards the Jamarat Bridge and the surrounding area saw a safe flow, as the pilgrims were taken in groups to the stoning area according to plans set in advance. The plans also ensure a safe and flexible movement for the pilgrims throughout their journey.
All the pilgrims had spent the previous night resting in their tents in Mina on the first day of the stoning.
On Friday, the spokesman for Hajj and Umrah, Hisham Saeed, confirmed in a press conference that all plans for the event were prepared in advance with all relevant authorities, and that his ministry is following schedules with specific times to ensure the smooth movement of crowds in the various stages, beginning from the day of Tarwiyah in Mina, then on to Arafat and Muzdalifah before transporting them back to Mina for the stoning process at the Jamarat Bridge and other Hajj services.
