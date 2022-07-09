  1. Home
  2. Hajj pilgrims observe first day of Jamarat ritual, celebrate Eid al-Adha, sacrifice animals

July 9, 2022

Mina: Early Saturday (July 9) morning, Hajj pilgrims began to move to the Grand Mosque in Makkah for Tawaf Al-Ifadha, celebrating Eid Al-Adha.

Prior to that, they had stoned the Jamarat Al-Aqaba, sacrificed animals, and had their heads shaved for the 10th day of Dul Hijjah, which marks Eid-Al-Adha. 

The pilgrims threw seven pebbles each at the Jamarat Al-Aqaba wall in a ritual symbolizing the devil’s stoning.

Hajj authorities, including emergency services of the Presidency of State Security, health workers, civil defense, and Saudi Red Crescent Society teams are all in attendance for the benefit of pilgrims, as well as officials and volunteers representing different government agencies.

Security services are also on hand to ensure that congestion is kept to a minimum and to manage the flow of the approximately 899,353 pilgrims who are at the holy sites to perform this year’s Hajj, according to the General Authority for Statistics. 

The movement of pilgrims towards the Jamarat Bridge and the surrounding area saw a safe flow, as the pilgrims were taken in groups to the stoning area according to plans set in advance. The plans also ensure a safe and flexible movement for the pilgrims throughout their journey.

All the pilgrims had spent the previous night resting in their tents in Mina on the first day of the stoning. 

On Friday, the spokesman for Hajj and Umrah, Hisham Saeed, confirmed in a press conference that all plans for the event were prepared in advance with all relevant authorities, and that his ministry is following schedules with specific times to ensure the smooth movement of crowds in the various stages, beginning from the day of Tarwiyah in Mina, then on to Arafat and Muzdalifah before transporting them back to Mina for the stoning process at the Jamarat Bridge and other Hajj services.
 

June 26,2022

Mumbai, June 26: Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde met BJP's Devendra Fadnavis in Gujarat last night to discuss possible government formation in Maharashtra, sources have said. Team Thackeray, meanwhile, said it will "not forget the betrayal" done by the rebels.
    
>> This morning, Sena's spokesperson Sanjay Raut took a swipe at the rebels, camping in BJP-ruled Assam. "How long will you hide in Guwahati," he asked in his tweet which included image of Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, who has served notices to 16 rebel MLAs on the Sena disqualification plea.

>> Eknath Shinde flew to Vadodara on a special flight last night from Assam's Guwahati where he is camping with nearly 40 rebel MLAs. Home Minister Amit Shah was also in Vadodara last night, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

>> After talks with Mr Fadnavis, Mr Shinde returned to the main city in BJP-ruled Assam. Mr Shinde and the rebels want to ally with their former partner, BJP, which they claim is a "natural ally" of the Sena.

>> "We are traditionally the rivals of NCP and Congress, they are our primary challengers in constituencies. We requested CM Uddhav Thackeray that natural alliance should be done," said rebel MLA Chimanrao Patil in a video tweeted by Eknath Shinde.

>> The rebels have said that they are still with the Shiv Sena and claim that they have a two-thirds majority. Rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar further demanded recognition of their group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb' and warned of going to court if it is not done and denied the role of the BJP behind their revolt.

>> Despite being reduced to a minority, Team Thackeray has maintained that it will win in the event of a trust vote. "You already know what was discussed in the meeting, the important thing is that we will not forget the betrayal done by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. We (Shiv Sena) will win for sure," Aaditya Thackeray after a party meeting in Mumbai.

>> The Shiv Sena passed six resolutions at the National Executive meeting chaired by Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday. At the meeting at Sena Bhavan, Mr Thackeray was authorised to take action against the rebels. His side has also challenged a move by the rebels to call themselves "Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray" in a letter to the Election Commission.

>> The ongoing battle for the control of the Shiv Sena between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde played out on the streets of Maharashtra on Saturday with the cadres loyal to the Thackerays staging protests against the rebels by defacing their banners, throwing stones, and vandalising the office of an MLA in various parts of the state.

>> The Mumbai police has deployed its personnel at the city-based offices of various political parties and leaders, including ministers, MLAs and MPs, and their residences as a security measure, an official said on Saturday.

>> The prohibitory orders issued by the Mumbai police in the first week of June will continue to remain in place till July 10. It bans the assembly of five or more persons at one place.

July 9,2022

Riyadh, July 9: King Salman of Saudi Arabia today delivered his traditional greetings as the Muslim world celebrated Eid al-Adha.

In an address on Saudi state television, King Salman noted that the Kingdom had been able to increase the number of pilgrims this year to a total of a million — from inside and outside the country — due to positive efforts made in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that precautionary measures were still being taken into account to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

The king prayed to Allah to accept the Hajj of all the pilgrims and praised the efforts of everyone involved in facilitating the annual event.

The pilgrims returned to Mina on Saturday after an emotional day on the plains of Arafat, performing prayers and supplicating to Allah. They will continue to perform the Hajj rites over the next few days, including the “stoning of the devil” ritual at the Jamrat complex.

This year's Hajj was the first time the number of pilgrims had reached a million since the pandemic. In 2020 when COVID-19 placed the entire planet into a standstill, the Kingdom allowed only 1,000 selected pilgrims to perform Hajj. In 2021, the number was raised to 60,000 fully vaccinated pilgrims.

July 4,2022

Manglauru, July 4: Torrential rains continued to lash coastal and malnad districts of Karnataka on Monday throwing normal life out of gear in many cities and towns. 

All primary, secondary and high schools were ordered to be closed on July 4 in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district due to heavy rains. The order was passed by DC Rajendra K V citing safety of the school children.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert till Monday evening predicting heavy rains at isolated places in Dakshina Kannada. Mangaluru too has been receiving moderate rainfall since Monday morning.

In neighbouring Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts, the intensity of the rain has increased since yesterday. Dozens of giant trees and electricity poles have been uprooted across the region disrupting power supplies in some areas.

Meanwhile, a mudslide at Thalathmane has affected the movement of vehicles on Madikeri-Mangaluru road. Vehicles are being allowed on only one side of the road. 

The inflow of water to the Harangi reservoir has increased drastically following copious rain in the catchment areas. The water is released into the river Harangi from the reservoir. 

A bridge on Kalasa-Horanadu has been submerged in the overflowing water from the water body and has disrupted the movement of vehicles.

