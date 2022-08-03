  1. Home
  1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan opened to public after reclaiming from Christian occupants

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan opened to public after reclaiming from Christian occupants

August 4, 2022

Lahore, Aug 4: A 1,200-year-old Hindu temple here in the capital of Pakistan's Punjab province has been formally opened to the public after it was reclaimed from a Christian family following a lengthy court battle, according to a federal body.

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), the federal body overseeing minority worship places in Pakistan, last month reclaimed possession of the Valmiki Temple situated near the famous Anarkali Bazaar in Lahore from a Christian family, which had grabbed the place of worship more than two decades ago.

Besides the Krishna Temple, the Valmiki Temple is the prominent Hindu temple in Lahore.

The Christian family, which claims to have converted to Hinduism, had been facilitating only the Valmiki caste Hindus for worship at the temple for the last two decades.

ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi said Valmiki Temple was formally inaugurated on Wednesday with over 100 Hindus, some Sikh, Christian and Muslim leaders gathered there to celebrate the occasion.

Talking to PTI on Thursday, Hashmi said the Hindu devotees performed their religious rituals and had langar (food) for the first time it was retrieved from the grabbers.

"Valmiki Temple will be fully restored in accordance with a master plan in the coming days," the spokesperson said.

The ETPB said the temple’s land was transferred to it in the revenue record, but the family 2010-2011, claiming to be the owner of the property, filed a case in a civil court.

Besides going into litigation, the family also made the temple only for the Valmiki Hindus, it said.

This left the ETPB with no option but to fight the case in court.

“This time, the court also reprimanded the petitioner for false claims,” the ETPB added.

Pakistan Hindu Mandir Management Committee (PHMMC) President Krishan Sharma said the ETPB'S move was a goodwill gesture and also a step towards mainstreaming the community and should be applauded, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The Valmiki sect of Hindus are a poor segment of the society who have no say or access, Sharma explained, adding they had regained access to this temple now.

“The role of Valmikis is very significant in Hindu mythology; had they not written the Ramayan, no one would know Ram. Earlier, this temple was not being used for worship, those possessing it didn’t allow anyone to enter. But now, every Hindu can come in and pray,” he added.

“We’re making efforts to promote religious tourism and rehabilitate many other temples and religious sites across the country. There are issues everywhere in the world, which are exploited by inimical forces in the region. So, such steps could silence them and counter their narrative,” Sharma added.

In 1992, in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition in India, an angry mob wielding weapons stormed into the Valmiki Temple. It smashed the idols of Krishna and Valmiki, broke utensils and crockery in the kitchen and seized the gold with which the statues were embellished.

The temple was demolished to rubble and the building was set on fire. The shops in the neighbourhood also caught fire and it took days for the authorities to extinguish the flames.

The ETPB spokesman told the Dawn newspaper that a one-person commission constituted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan presented its recommendations to the government, stating that the temple must be renovated to provide better workshop facilities to the Hindu community.

But the ETPB, in the wake of the litigation, was unable to start restoration work at the temple constructed on 0.025 hectares worth millions in the heart of the city, the spokesperson said.

The ETPB looks after the temples and land left over by Sikhs and Hindus who migrated to India after the Partition. It oversees 200 Gurdwaras and 150 temples across Pakistan. 

July 22,2022

draupadi.jpg

The BJP may lack elected MPs and MLAs from Kerala but the party's state unit is on cloud nine over NDA's Droupadi Murmu possibly receiving one vote in the just concluded Presidential polls from the state, dominated by blocs led by the CPI(M) and the Congress.

Murmu scripted history on Thursday by becoming the country's first tribal President, defeating Opposition's joint candidate Yashwant Sinha in an election where the MPs and MLAs voted to pick the country's constitutional head. The BJP neither has representation in the state Assembly nor in the Lok Sabha. The single vote polled to Murmu from Kerala has kicked up a debate in the Left-ruled state as the BJP valued it higher than the other 139 votes that went to Sinha while the ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress did not want to pin the blame on anyone without knowing facts.

An elated BJP state unit credited its outreach to other party MLAs for the lone vote Murmu got from Kerala, even as it said it expected two votes in her favour. Soon after the results were announced, BJP's Kerala chief K Surendran, on his Facebook page, shared the purported break-up chart of the total votes polled to both candidates from the states and the Parliament, which seemed to indicate one state MLA's preference for the NDA candidate. As there is no BJP legislator in the 140-member state Assembly, Sinha was expected to corner all the votes en bloc.

Incidentally, only a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, Neel Ratan Singh Patel was allowed to cast his vote in the presidential polls from here on July 18 as he was undergoing an Ayurvedic treatment at a hospital in Palakkad district. Murmu securing the solitary vote has made political observers wonder whether some legislator had done it deliberately or by mistake.

However, Surendran expressed joy over the matter, saying the lone vote is of "more value than the rest of 139 votes polled". He also termed the vote received by Murmu as a "positive" one against the negative stand being taken by the respective fronts headed by the Left and the Congress in the state.

Addressing a press meet on Friday, he said the vote polled to the NDA candidate from the state was not an "accidental" one as believed by many. He said he had sent a letter to all the 140 MLAs in the state and MPs from the state requesting them to cast their vote for Murmu. Many of them were met personally with the request and there were several legislators and parliamentarians from the state who secretly admitted they would like to vote for Murmu, he claimed.

"They told us in person that they could not violate the party line and vote for the NDA candidate but their conscience is with her. We had strong expectations about two votes but we did not get one of them in the last moment. We don't know whether it was so because of any pressure from the respective party leadership," Surendran said.

When reporters asked the details about the person who voted in favour of the NDA nominee, the BJP leader laughed it off, asking the media to find it out. He also said the BJP state leadership had not approached the MLAs and MPs discreetly but through an open letter and out of a sincere wish that a person hailing from a tribal community should become the President.

Responding to the matter, senior Congress leader V D Satheesan said no one actually knows what had happened in the presidential election. "It is not right to insult anyone without knowing the things properly," the Leader of Opposition told reporters in Kozhikode. When the media asked whether the ruling CPI(M) would look into any suspected incident of cross voting and probe who did it, party state secretary Balakrishnan asked how could it be done.

"If you(media) know a way please let us know," he told reporters here. When asked whether the party doubts any particular MLA, the Left leader said it was not right to blame anyone without any proof. "Normally you people (reporters) guess and write about such matters. But in this case, I couldn't find any such articles. CPI (M) MLAs will not do this," he added.

July 22,2022

strike.jpg

Damascus, July 22: At least three Syrian soldiers were killed and seven more wounded in an Israeli strike early Friday targeting the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus.

"The Israeli enemy carried out an air strike... from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan... The aggression killed three soldiers and wounded seven others," the Syrian defense ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said Syria’s air defense had managed to intercept some of the incoming projectiles.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based so-called monitor, said that three more people had also been killed and that 10 others wounded in total.

It alleged that the attack had targeted what it described as an air force intelligence facility, and a high-ranking officer's office, as well as a car near the Mezzeh military airport.

Syria and the Israeli regime are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-to-present occupation of the Arab country’s Golan Heights.

Israel maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as one of its launchpads for attacks against the Syrian soil.

The regime's attacks on Syria started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011, when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

The Israeli regime, along with the United States and their other Western and regional partners, has been a staunch supporter of the terror groups that have been operating against the Damascus government. 

August 4,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 4: City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has extended the prohibitory orders under section 144 under the limits of commissionerate till 6 am on August 8.

The prohibitory orders was imposed after a group of Hindutwa activists hacked a Muslim youth to death at Surathkal on July 28.

No ban on pillion riders

Meanwhile, the police withdrew a ban order on male pillion riders on two-wheelers. 

Earlier in the day, as per the direction of ADGP (law and order) Alok Kumar, the Commissioner had issued a formal order banning male pillion riders on two-wheelers from 6pm to 6am. 

Following opposition from various quarters, the police took a U-turn. The order was withdrawn in the public interest, said the commissioner. 

According to ADGP nearly 100 check posts have been set up in Dakshina Kannada district and six under Mangaluru city police commissionerate including Talapady. KSRP platoons also have been deployed which will be effective in maintaining law and order.

