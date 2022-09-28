  1. Home
  Bajrang Dal brutally assaults Muslim youths trying to enter 'garba' venues

September 28, 2022

Ahmedabad, Sept 28: Bajrang Dal workers late Tuesday night thrashed several youths from a particular religion reportedly for trying to enter a 'garba' venue in Ahmedabad. Videos being circulated on social media show some youths being questioned about their religious identities and beaten up by the saffron brigade. 

One of the videos shows a person being stripped, punched, and kicked by half-a-dozen men in saffron scarves amidst the busy traffic. The person identifies himself as Salman Shaikh, and while pleading that he be allowed to go, says that he won't come back. The police said that they were verifying the authenticity of videos.

"We are aware of the videos and in the process of verifying those. As of now, there is no case filed since no one has come forward to lodge a complaint," B U Jadeja, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 7, Ahmedabad said. 

According to Bajrang Dal, the incident happened at R K Party Plot at Sindhu Bhavan Road in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night while they were "checking" identities of revellers in order to keep non-Hindus away from 'garba' venues. The nine-day Navratri festival began on Monday and like for the past several years, Bajrang Dal activists have been warning non-Hindus to stay away from 'garba' venues. 

Confirming the incident, president of north Gujarat, Bajrang Dal, said, "Our workers spotted these people from R K Party Plot on Sindhu Bhavan Road. While applying 'tilak' to everyone entering the 'garba' venue, we spotted four Muslims. I heard that there were some fights."

The saffron brigade claims that non-Hindus going to 'garba' is nothing but part of "love jihad". The organisation has submitted memorandums to district authorities in various parts of Gujarat for not allowing non-Hindus into 'garba' venues.

R K Party Plot owner Nirav Patel said that he was not aware of the incident as he had only rented his plot to an event management firm -- Sky Events. When contacted, Vedik Shah, who runs Sky Events, said that he did come to know about some fights last night but "it didn't occur at his event".

September 23,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 23: Three days after engineering graduate Maaz Muneer Ahmed was arrested by the Shivamogga Police on suspicion of his involvement in terror activities, his father Muneer Ahmed died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mangaluru today. 

The deceased is son of former Congress leader and Thirthahalli local body’s former member late Sabjan Sab. 

Maaz Muneer was arrested by Shivamogga Police on September 19 on charges of having links with the banned terrorist organisation – ISIS. It is said his father was hurt and disturbed over the arrest of his son.

Muneer Ahmed is a native of Thirthahalli. The family had moved to Mangaluru five years ago. Maaz did study M. Tech in Mangaluru and he had been working as a delivery boy for a food delivery company.

Shivamogga Police presented Maaz Muneer before a judge in Shivamogga on Friday and got permission for his travel to attend his father’s final rites. 

Shivamogga SP B.M. Laxmi Prasad said Maaz Muneer would take part in the final rites. 

September 26,2022

Mysuru, Sept 26: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday launched 'Nada Habba Dasara' 2022 by showering flowers on the idol of Chamundeshwari at the temple atop Chamundi Hill during the auspicious Vrischika lagna between 9.45 and 10.05 am. 

A huge dais was set up atop the hill for the programme.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, District in charge Minister S T Somashekar and other dignitaries were present. 

The President had darshan of the presiding deity before launching the festival. 

This kickstarts the 10-day Dasara festival, which is being held in a grand manner this year.

A slew of other events like Dasara flower show, Dasara exhibition, cultural programmes in the Mysuru Palace will also be inaugurated in the evening. 
 

September 19,2022

The Adani group of firms' overall market capitalisation on the BSE at over ₹ 22 lakh crore makes it the most valued in India, overtaking the Tata-led conglomerate.

Based on Friday's close, the market valuation of all BSE listed stocks of Adani Group, totalling nine firms, including the recently acquired Ambuja cement and ACC LTD, stood at over ₹ 22 lakh crore, surpassing 27 of Tata Group of firms listed with a market capitalisation (market cap) of more than ₹ 20 lakh crore.

Mukesh Ambani's group of nine companies stood third on the list with a market capitalisation of more than ₹ 17 lakh crore.

That reflects a broader run-up in Adani stock, which pushed Gautam Adani to become the third richest in the world on the Forbes list of billionaires, overtaking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and behind Elon Musk and Louis Vitton's Bernard Arnault.

While Mr Adani, with a net valuation of  $154.7 billion currently, briefly surpassed Louis Vitton's Bernard Arnault, a bloodbath in domestic stocks on Friday pushed him back to No. 3 on the Real-Time Billionaires List compiled by Forbes.

That is largely driven by the wealth erosion of American billionaires from the recent market crash on expectations for a very aggressive Federal Reserve after a red-hot inflation reading.

Still, Elon Musk remains the richest person, with a net worth of $273.5 billion.

Gautam Adani's rise in wealth is also more a measure of a jump in the valuation of stocks rather than the result of a rise in fundamentals, such as earnings and growth, with many of the entities' shares controlled by him rising sharply.

Still, Gautam Adani's ascent, by about any measure, has been nothing short of remarkable.

First, he became the richest person in Asia. Then his net worth surpassed those of Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. Now he's fast approaching a level of wealth only rivalled by Louis Vitton's Bernard Arnault and Elon Musk.

The market valuation of the Adani Group of firms is more spread across entities, while one or two large entities form the majority of Tatas and Reliance's market cap.

The Adani Group, which consists of seven publicly listed companies in the infrastructure, mining, energy, and other industries, is led by Mr Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur.

A rapid diversification spree has pushed his vast, largely fossil-fuel driven conglomerate into a raft of new sectors in and outside of India, and Mr Adani is seeking to reinvent himself for the global stage.

Adani Enterprises has made significant investments in emerging industries over the past five years, including airports, cement, copper refining, data centres, green hydrogen, petrochemical refining, roadways, and solar cell production.

Adani group became the second-largest cement maker in the country after completing its acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC on Friday. The group had no cement-making operations previously but had said the firms were a good fit given its ports and logistics, energy and real estate businesses.

Adani Group has big intentions to expand its green hydrogen and airport operations and enter the telecom industry. It has also pledged to invest $70 billion in infrastructure for renewable energy.

A separate report showed Adani Wilmar is scouting for local and overseas acquisition targets as Asia's richest man doubles down on boosting his empire's food operations.

