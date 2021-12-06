  1. Home
  2. ‘This is the best religion,’ says ex-UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi as he converts to Hinduism

News Network
December 6, 2021

Lucknow, Dec 6: Controversial ex-Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi, who was recently excommunicated from Islam by the Shia clerics, converted to Hinduism on Monday.

Rizvi, who was often in the news for criticising the Sharia and Muslim clerics and was considered close to the BJP, converted at a temple at Dasna in UP's Ghaziabad district. Rizvi later said that he had changed his name to Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi.

Rizvi converted amid chanting of Vedic mantras and rituals performed by the head of the Narsimhananda Sarswati temple.

Speaking to reporters after converting, Rizvi alias Jitendra said that the 'Sanatan Dharma' was the 'best' religion in the world. "I have been excommunicated from Islam...the Muslim clerics had issued fatwa to behead me. I am free to convert to any religion I wish, and no one should have any objection to it," he added.

Rizvi had recently released his will stating that he wished to be cremated and not buried after his death. "I would like to be cremated in accordance with the Hindu traditions," he had said in his Will.

Rizvi had earned the wrath of the Muslim clerics after he had sought removal some couplets of the Quran and filed a petition in the court claiming that they were against the humanity as they supported terrorism.

Although his petition was rejected by the court, he authored a book on Islam in which he did not include 26 verses of the Quran. A police complaint was also filed against Rizvi by AIMIM chief Asauddin Owaisi in Hyderabad in this regard.

News Network
November 30,2021

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday everyone aged 18 years and older should get a booster shot, as it looks to tackle a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus that is quickly spreading across the globe.

The update comes after President Joe Biden on Monday called for wider vaccination to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which was first detected in southern Africa.

The US health regulators last week expanded the eligibility for booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines to all adults aged 18 and older either six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna vaccine doses or two months after their Johnson & Johnson shot.

The CDC had, however, stopped short of saying all adults aged 18 to 49 should get the additional shots.

The agency is taking a more cautious stance as Omicron's emergence further emphasises the importance of vaccination and boosters, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement on Monday.

Amid the renewed emphasis, Pfizer and partner BioNTech are expected to ask the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming days to authorise their booster shots for those aged 16 and 17 years, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing sources.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that the FDA could approve booster doses for 16- and 17-year-olds as soon as next week.

Pfizer, BioNTech and the FDA did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Omicron, which the World Health Organization said carried a very high risk for fueling infection surges, has now been confirmed in several countries including Germany, Hong Kong, South Africa and Canada.

Scientists in the United States and around the world are urgently examining vaccine effectiveness related to this variant, the CDC said.

The agency also said the 47 million adults who are not yet vaccinated are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

News Network
December 1,2021

MPs.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 1: Opposition parties put up a united front and staged a joint protest in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex on Wednesday against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi joined the protest and so did the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had so far been staying away from Opposition meets.

Holding placards, the protesting MPs raised slogans against the government and demanded that the suspension of the Rajya Sabha members be revoked.

Leaders of several parties, including the Congress, TMC, SP, DMK, Shiv Sena, TRS, NCP, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, IUML, NC, LJD, RSP and Kerala Congress took part in the protest.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the suspension of the MPs was undemocratic and demanded that it be revoked.

TMC's Saugata Roy said the government has lowered the dignity of Parliament. "Unless it withdraws the suspension, our protests will continue," he added.

The 12 suspended MPs will sit in protest in front of the Gandhi statue for the entire day against their suspension from the Upper House of Parliament.

The Opposition leaders said they would decide their future course of action on the issue jointly in a meeting, which was held in Kharge's chamber.

The Opposition MPs boycotted Tuesday's proceedings in the Rajya Sabha after staging a walkout. Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha also staged a walkout, but later joined the proceedings.

News Network
November 24,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 24: The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) today launched simultaneous search operations in as many as 60 places across Karnataka targeting 15 government officials of various departments on charges of disproportionate assets. 

The ACB sleuths are conducting search operations in houses, offices and relatives' houses of these officials.  

According to reports, search operations are underway at the house of Mangaluru Smart City Limited Executive Engineer KS Lingegowda, Kaveri Neeravari Nigam (Hemavathi Left Bank Canal) Executive engineer Srinivas K, Revenue Inspector of Doddaballapura Lakshminarasimhaiah, Retired manager of Bengaluru Nirmiti Kendra Vasudev, Chief Manager of Bengaluru dairy B Krishna Reddy, Joint Director of Agriculture in Gadag T Rudrappa, Cooperative Development Officer of Savadatti AK Masti, senior motor vehicle inspector of Gokak Sadashiva Marilingannavar, 'C' grade employ of Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (Hescom) in Belagavi Nataji Heeraji Patil, Retired Deputy Registrar of Stamps in Ballari Shivanand. 

ACB sleuths have also been carrying out searches at the houses of Dr Rajashekar, Physiotherapist at Yelahanka Government Hospital, Mayanna M, First division assistant (FDA) at the Major Roads and Infrastructure wing of the BBMP, KAS officer LC Nagaraj who is currently serving at Sakala Mission, BBMP 'D' Group employee in Yelahanka division GV Giri, Junior executive engineer of PWD in Jevari MS Biradar. 

ACB officials have registered cases against all 15 officials under the prevention of corruption charges. After obtaining a search warrant from the court, raids have been carried out at 60 places in Karnataka. As many as 8 Superintendent of Police (SP), 100 officials, 300 personnel of ACB have been involved in these search operations collecting details about property transactions, movable and immovable property details, bank transactions, jewellery and automobiles details.

