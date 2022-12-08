  1. Home
  Child rights panel asks states to probe into madrasas admitting non-Muslim students

Child rights panel asks states to probe into madrasas admitting non-Muslim students

News Network
December 9, 2022

Apex child rights body NCPCR has asked all states and Union Territories to conduct an inquiry into all government-funded and recognised madrasas that are admitting non-Muslim children.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, in a letter to all chief secretaries, noted that children belonging to non-Muslim communities are attending government-funded or recognised madrasas. "It is also learnt by the commission that some States and Union Territories are providing them with scholarships too."

"It is a clear-cut violation and contravention of Article 28(3) of the Constitution of India that prohibits educational institutions from obligating the children to take part in any religious instruction, without the consent of the parent," the letter stated.

Madrasas, as institutions, are primarily responsible for imparting religious education to children, the commission said, adding it is learnt that those madrasas funded or recognised by the government are imparting both religious and to some extent formal education to children.

"In view of the above facts, the commission, in exercising its powers recommends a detailed inquiry of all government-funded/recognised madrasas who are admitting non-Muslim children in your states and Union Territories.

"The inquiry should include physical verification of children attending such madrasas. Subsequent to the inquiry, admit all such children in schools for availing formal education," the NCPCR letter stated.

The commission also asked the states and Union Territories "to map all unmapped madrasas in your states and Union Territories and admit any or all children into schools for availing formal education with immediate effect".

News Network
November 26,2022

dubai.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 26: A special court in Delhi on Saturday allowed Karnataka Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar to travel to Dubai from December 1 to 8 for personal works.

MP/MLA Court Special judge Vikas Dhull, who heard Shivakumar's plea, allowed him to travel foreign country with certain conditions.

Earlier this week, Shivakumar, who is facing money laundering cases, filed an application seeking permission to travel to a foreign country. However the Enforcement Directorate (ED) advocate objected to his travel, saying he is facing serious money laundering charges.

The money laundering case was registered against Shivakumar after Rs 8.59 crore cash was seized from his Safdarjung Enclave apartment. At present, he is on bail.

Shivakumar said that he wanted to visit Dubai as he got invitations from different Kannada associations requesting to attend their programmes.

News Network
December 8,2022

fahad.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 8: A youth from Dakshina Kannada district, who working in Qatar, lost his life in a ghastly road mishap on December 6. 

The deceased has been identified as Fahad (24), elder son of Abdul Rahman and Haliamma couple from Kanchinadkapadav – Chattekkal in Bantwal taluk, on the outskirts of Mangaluru city. 

Fahad had gone to Qatar on a driver's visa only five months ago. He was working as a driver in Saudi Arabia earlier and had come back to hometown during the covid pandemic.

It is learnt that the mishap took place Fahad was returning after leaving the son of his boss in a resort. He had spoken to his family members over phone hours before the crash. 

The family is shell-shocked over the unexpected death. 

Fahad’s father Abdul Rehman hailed from Sajipa. His mother hailed from Bangle Gudde, Panemangalore. His younger brother is a student of 10th standard at the Sharada high school.

The mortal remains of Fahad are expected to reach home today. His last rites will be held at Sajipa Mosque burial ground, said his family members.

News Network
November 28,2022

New Delhi, Nov 28: The rupee depreciated 6 paise to 81.77 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking a lacklustre trend in domestic equity markets and a firm American currency overseas.

However, lower crude prices in the international market and fresh foreign fund inflows restricted the rupee’s fall, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 81.81 against the dollar, then gained some ground to quote 81.77, registering a decline of 6 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session on Friday, the rupee weakened by just one paisa to end at 81.71 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.41 per cent to 106.39.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 2.58 per cent to USD 81.47 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 27.97 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 62,265.67. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 12.45 points or 0.07 per cent to 18,500.30.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday as they bought shares worth Rs 369.08 crore, according to exchange data.

Foreign portfolio investors have rediscovered their liking for Indian equities, making a net investment of Rs 31,630 crore in November in hopes of an end to the aggressive rate hikes and positivity about overall macroeconomic trends.

