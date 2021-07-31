  1. Home
Eat more beef than chicken, mutton, fish, says senior BJP Minister

News Network
July 31, 2021

Shillong, July 31: Senior BJP leader and minister in the Meghalaya government Sanbor Shullai encouraged the people of the state to eat more beef than chicken, mutton and fish, dispelling the apprehension that his party was against it.

Shullai, who was sworn in as a cabinet minister last week, said everybody was free to eat whatever they want in a democratic country.

"I encourage the people to eat more beef than chicken, mutton or fish. By encouraging people to eat more beef, the perception that BJP will impose a ban on cow slaughter will be dispelled," he told reporters on Friday.

Shullai, who is the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister, also assured that he would speak to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure that cattle transportation to Meghalaya was not affected by the new cow legislation in the neighbouring state.

On the vexed boundary dispute between Meghalaya and Assam, the three-term legislator said it was high time the state utilise its police force to protect the border and its people.

"If the people of Assam keep on harassing our people in the border area, time has come not only to talk and drink tea... We have to react, we have to act on the spot itself," he said.

He, however, clarified that he was not pro-violence.

"We should have the spirit to protect our people, we have to utilise our force -- the police should go to the front to talk with the Assam Police."

Lauding the Mizoram Police for "standing up to protect" its land and people, the BJP minister criticised the Meghalaya Police who are always "seen at the backfoot" when it comes to protecting border residents.

"We have seen from time to time -- the police are behind and the civilians are at the fore-front. The higher-ups should give orders that police should be in the front to protect the people," he said.

"If enemies come to your house, attack you and your wife and children, you also have to attack in self defense. The same thing should be done at our borders... If your enemy comes to your house to steal or rob your house, you have to protect yourself, whether it is legal or illegal, you have to protect," Shullai asserted.

He said the issue of border dispute has been pending for a long and needs to be resolved at the earliest.

"Many political parties have given commitments in their manifestos that if they come to power they will resolve the issue -- but it's more than 50 years, no party could resolve it. So, we have to do a post-mortem of the problem here," he said.

News Network
July 27,2021

fakealert.jpg

Dubai, July 27: Weeks after hundreds of nurses fell victim to a recruitment scam in the UAE, an Abu Dhabi-based healthcare group has warned about fake job offers targeting gullible aspirants.

VPS Healthcare said it noticed fake employment contracts were being sent out to aspirants in the name of its unit Response Plus Medical Services (RPM).

Located in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the northern emirates, RPM provides medical support for the oil and gas sector, chemical industries, and major construction sites, as well as ambulance services for educational institutions, labour accommodations and shopping malls.

Officials from VPS Healthcare said that an employment contract suggests an advanced stage of the scam by bogus recruitment agencies offering non-existent jobs.

One of the aspirants who received the fake job contract is M.C., a staff nurse at a private hospital in a south Indian state. Looking for better opportunities abroad, he had approached a local ‘agent’, who promised him a job in the UAE. A virtual interview was conducted, and an employment contract offered via WhatsApp.

“During the pandemic, several vacancies have opened up abroad in the healthcare sector. I was trying to get a good job in the GCC. I have three years of experience as a staff nurse in India."

The person who promised M.C. a job in the UAE conducted an online interview, following which an employment contract was sent on WhatsApp.

"As per the contract, I was offered a salary of Dh5,000, plus accommodation. I was not deceived because I tried to verify the offer. But there can be many healthcare workers who fall into the trap without checking the genuineness of the contract and claims made by the agents,” he said.

The group warned nursing aspirants and community members to stay vigilant about fake advertisements circulated by individuals or agencies claiming to be representatives or affiliates of VPS Healthcare or its subsidiaries.

Major Tom Louis, CEO of RPM, said: “There was a massive nurse recruitment scam recently. Taking advantage of the pandemic, these agents are approaching candidates promising job opportunities abroad. Jobseekers must use proper channels and should be careful not to fall into such traps.”

Aspirants have been urged not to fall prey to email correspondences from such fraudsters using free email services like Gmail, Rediff Mail, Yahoo Mail, Hotmail, etc and clarified that it only corresponds with applicants through official email addresses registered on its domain.

Sanjai Kumar, chief human resources officer, VPS Healthcare, said the group does not authorise any third parties to issue job offers on its behalf. It also does not collect any payment or fees of any nature from applicants.

“Please note that we shall not assume any responsibility for jobseekers acting on employment offers not made directly by VPS Healthcare. We follow a formal recruitment process through our HR department and do not solicit any payment from applicants as a pre-employment requirement. VPS Healthcare reserves the right to take legal action, including criminal action, against such fraudulent individuals or entities.”

In the past, the healthcare group has faced issues with fraudsters offering non-existent jobs in the name of LLH, Medeor and Burjeel hospitals, including Burjeel Medical City.

The healthcare group has urged people who come across such fake job offers or have information on scamsters to mail the details to [email protected] or [email protected].

News Network
July 20,2021

israelitanks.jpg

Beirut, July 20: The Israeli military has fired artillery shells into southern Lebanon, shortly after the regime’s aircraft launched a number of missiles at targets near the northwestern Syrian city of Aleppo.

The Israeli army said in a statement that two rockets had been fired from Lebanon at the northern part of the occupied territories early Tuesday morning, setting off warning sirens in the Western Galilee region.

The statement added one of the rockets was intercepted by the so-called Iron Dome missile system, while the second projectile fell in an open area. There were reportedly no injuries or damage.

The Israeli military said it later fired artillery shells at targets in Lebanon. It gave no details about which targets were hit or who was behind the rocket fire.

Back on May 19 and amid Israeli bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip, the Lebanese territory was targeted by Israeli artillery shells after rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards the occupied territories.

Lebanese media outlets said the rockets had been fired from the village of Seddiqine in southern Lebanon.

Avichay Adraee, a spokesman for the Israeli military, said in a post on Twitter at the time that four rockets had been fired from Lebanon, claiming that one was intercepted by Israel’s missile systems, another landed in an open area and two others fell in the sea.

Late on Monday, neighboring Syria’s official SANA news agency said the country’s missile defense systems had confronted Israeli airstrikes near the town of al-Safirah, southeast of Aleppo.

No casualties have been reported so far. An investigation is now underway to determine the extent of damage.

Lebanese al-Mayadeen television news network stated that Israel’s target was a factory and research center on the outskirts of al-Safirah. 

Israel frequently strikes various targets in Syria, especially the positions of the resistance movement Hezbollah.

Tel Aviv mostly keeps quiet about the attacks on Syrian territories which many view as knee-jerk reaction to Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism in country.

The regime has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have been fighting the government of President Bashar al-Assad since militancy erupted in Syria nine years ago.

Syrian government forces have taken back many areas once controlled by the terrorist groups. 

News Network
July 27,2021

Bengaluru, July 27: Former MLA and former president of JD(S) youth wing Madhu Bangarappa will join the Congress during the party's meeting to be held at Gokul Garden in Hubballi on July 30 at 9:00 am.

Bangarappa and his supporters will join the party in the presence of AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, said Congress leader Rajat Ullagaddimath.

JD(S) leaders Kiran Hiremath, Basavaraj Mayakar (Bellad) and other leaders in Hubballi will also join the Congress, a press release stated.

