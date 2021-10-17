  1. Home
  2. Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing; people pray shoulder-to-shoulder

Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing; people pray shoulder-to-shoulder

News Network
October 17, 2021

makkah.jpg

Makkah, Oct 17: The Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia operated at full capacity Sunday, with worshippers praying shoulder-to-shoulder for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Workers removed floor markings that guide people to social distance in and around the Grand Mosque, which is built around the Ka’aba, the black cubic structure towards which Muslims around the world pray.

"This is in line with the decision to ease precautionary measures and to allow pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque at full capacity," reported the official Saudi Press Agency.

Pictures and footage on Sunday morning showed people praying side by side, making straight rows of worshippers that are formations revered in performing Muslim prayers, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold last year.

While social distancing measures were lifted, the authorities said visitors must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus and must continue to wear masks on mosque grounds.

Also, the Ka’aba remained cordoned off and out of reach.

Saudi Arabia announced in August it will begin accepting vaccinated foreigners wanting to make the umrah pilgrimage.

The umrah can be undertaken at any time and usually draws millions from around the globe, as does the annual hajj, which abled-bodied Muslims who have the means must perform at least once in their lifetime.

In July, only around 60,000 inoculated residents were allowed to take part in a vastly scaled-down form of the annual hajj.

The Covid-19 pandemic hugely disrupted both Muslim pilgrimages, which are usually key revenue earners for the kingdom that rake in a combined $12 billion annually.

Hosting the pilgrimages is a matter of prestige for Saudi rulers, for whom the custodianship of Islam's holiest sites is their most powerful source of political legitimacy.

The once-reclusive kingdom began issuing tourist visas permitting foreign visitors to undertake more than just the pilgrimages for the first time in 2019 as part of an ambitious push to revamp its global image and diversify income.

Between September 2019 and March 2020, it issued 400,000 of them -- only for the pandemic to crush that momentum as borders were closed.

But the kingdom is slowly opening up and has started welcoming vaccinated foreign tourists since August 1.

Saudi Arabia also announced that fully-inoculated sports fans will from Sunday be allowed to attend events at all stadiums and other sports facilities, reported SPA.

It has also been said that masks in most open spaces are no longer mandatory.

Saudi Arabia has registered over 547,000 coronavirus cases and 8,760 deaths.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 7,2021

umranmalikIPL.jpg

Abu Dhabi: Mighty impressed with pace sensation Umran Malik, who sent down the IPL's fastest delivery against his franchise, India captain Virat Kohli said the Jammu and Kashmir youngster's growth needs to be monitored to ensure his potential is maximised.

The 21-year-old from Jammu has got everyone excited with his raw pace and clocked 152.95 kph during the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Wednesday. Kohli was paying attention and was quite excited by what he saw.

"This tournament throws up talent every year, good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks. It is important to understand the progress of individuals from here on," Kohli said in the post-match presentation after his team lost the game by four runs.

"The pool of fast bowlers being strong is always a good sign for Indian cricket and whenever you see talent like this, you are going to have your eyes on them and make sure you maximise their potential which is already being seen at the IPL level," he added.

Umran's IPL debut was against Kolkata Knight Riders and he clocked 151.03 kmph, which was at that time the fastest delivery by an Indian this season. His 152.95 kmph zinger last night made him the fastest of the IPL, surpassing Lockie Ferguson (152.75 kmph).

SRH skipper Kane Williamson counted him as one of the positives of a largely disappointing season for his team.

"Umran certainly is special. We've seen him in the nets for a couple of seasons. Special opportunity for him and it's not surprising to see him come and do well. (He has) Been a really valuable addition to the side," said Williamson.

"I try and keep it really simple with him but he's got a lot of mates in the team and they share the message and he takes the game on," he added.

The youngster has risen through the ranks despite humble beginnings. His father owns a small fruit shop in Jammu's Gujjar Nagar area.

On his T20 debut, he picked up 3/24 against Railways which included the wicket of former India player Karn Sharma, who was beaten for sheer pace.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 9,2021

Farmer leaders on Saturday, October 9, demanded that Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his son be arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, and said the incident was a “pre-planned conspiracy”.

Ajay Mishra should also be removed from the government as he started this conspiracy and is also protecting the culprits in the case, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Yogendra Yadav alleged during a press conference here.

He also said that the SKM on October 15, which is Dusshera, will burn the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to protest against the violence.

In the incident on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, eight people were killed, including four farmers.

The incident was part of a pre-planned conspiracy and the attackers tried to terrorise farmers, farmer leader Darshan Pal said at the press conference of the SKM, an umbrella body of farm unions, spearheading the stir against three agri laws.

He also claimed that the government has adopted a violent approach against protesting farmers. But “we won't take the path of violence”, Ugrahan asserted.

Four of the eight people who died in the violence on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Farmers claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

“We demand Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish be arrested,” Ugrahan said.

The SKM also said that on October 18 it will call 'rail roko' to protest the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 5,2021

Lucknow, Oct 5: Adding a new twist to Sunday's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in which nine persons, including four farmers, were killed, a video surfaced on social media platforms showing an SUV running over a crowd of what looked like farmers on a dusty village road.

Several people were seen lying on the road after the SUV, which was followed by several other vehicles, sped on. The police were yet to confirm the authenticity of the video, which went viral on social networking sites. 

While the farmers alleged that the SUV, which ran over the protesting farmers, was being driven by union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish, the latter had denied the allegations.

According to a report, however, one of the injured farmers has said that Ashish Mishra was driving the SUV.

The police remained evasive on whether Ashish, against whom a case of murder was lodged on Monday, would be arrested.

A senior police officer in Lucknow refused to comment.

The opposition leaders, however, continued to make attempts though unsuccessfully to reach Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the victims.

While Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remained in police custody after being arrested late on Sunday night while trying to go to the spot, Congress ruled Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel was prevented from stepping out of the Lucknow Airport. Baghel sat on a dharna inside the Airport premises in protest against the police action.

Priyanka also slammed the UP government for keeping her in detention even 28 hours after arresting her. ''I am under arrest but the accused is moving freely,'' she tweeted.

Nine persons, including four farmers and a local journalist, were killed at Tikonia in the district after hundreds of farmers tried to waive a black flag and block the visit of Ajay Mishra and UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to attend a function on Monday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.