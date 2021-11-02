Gurgaon admin bans namaz at 8 sanctioned sites, warns to ban at more places if locals complain

  1. Home
News Network
November 3, 2021

New Delhi, Nov 3: The Gurgaon administration has withdrawn permission for Muslims to offer namaz at eight of 37 previously designated prayer sites.

The administration said permission had been cancelled after "objections" from residents and warned that if similar "objections" were raised at other prayer sites, "permission will not be given there too".

"Consent from the administration is necessary for namaz in any public and open place," Gurgaon authorities said, adding, "If local people have objections at other places also, permission will not be given to offer namaz there too."

Four of the eight sites are Bengali Basti (Sector 49), Block V of DLF Phase 3, Surat Nagar Phase 1 and an area near the DLF Square Tower on Jacaranda Marg.

The others are on the outskirts of the Kherki Majra and Daulatabad villages, near the Ramgarh village in Sector 68, and an area between Rampur village and Nakhrola Road.

Namaz can be offered, the administration said, at mosques or Eidgah (or open-air prayer sites), or at a private or designated site, of which there are now only 29.

The administration did say, however, that a committee constituted by Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg would hold discussions on identifying places to offer namaz.

The committee consists of a Sub Divisional Magistrate, an Assistant Commissioner of Police and members of both religious organisations and civil society groups, and will work towards resolving the issue and ensuring local residents do not face any problem in offering prayers.

The committee will also ensure namaz is not offered on roads or public place, and that consent is taken from locals at the time of designating a spot for offering prayers.

The administration has also called upon religious communities to maintain law and order; extensive security arrangements have been made by the police in this regard, it said.

On several occasions over the past few weeks, residents of some Gurgaon neighborhoods and members of right-wing groups have protested against Friday namaz at public grounds.

"Locals staged a protest against Friday namaz at a ground in Sector 47 for the fourth consecutive week by performing puja. Efforts are ongoing for a solution, including finding an alternate place for namaz," ACP Aman Yadav had said.

"Earlier also two rounds (of talks) were held under the chairmanship of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (Badshahpur). We are making efforts to find a solution and resolve the issue amicably," he added.

Sector 47 residents had claimed the ground in question had only been offered for one day.

"The residents have shown us the list which was issued three years ago. We have to verify the list from our end also. If the ground had given to Muslim community for a single day, then the administration will take necessary action," ACP Yadav said.

News Network
November 1,2021

Commercial cooking gas price on November 1 was increased by Rs 266 with immediate effect. With the latest price hike, the price of a 19 kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder will now cost Rs 2000.50 in Delhi. However, the price of domestic cylinders remains the same.

The cylinders were earlier priced at Rs 1,734 each in the national capital, news agency ANI reported. In Mumbai, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder is now Rs 1,950. In Kolkata, it is of Rs 2,073.50, while in Chennai now a 19 kg cylinder will be available for Rs 2,133.

LPG rates for domestic cylinders were last hiked by Rs 15 each on October 6, taking the total increase in rates since July to Rs 90 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Currently, cooking gas costs Rs 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai, and Rs 926 in Kolkata. This is the rate that domestic households who are entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates, poor households that got free connections under the Ujjwala scheme and industrial users pay.

In a related development, the Centre on October 27 said it plans to allow retail sale of small LPG cylinders as well as offer financial services through fair price shops as part of its measures to enhance the financial viability of these outlets.

These issues were discussed in a virtual meeting with state governments chaired by Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey. Representatives from the ministries of electronics and IT; finance; and petroleum and natural gas also attended the meeting.

News Network
October 28,2021

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party 'is not going anywhere for many decades and the problem with Rahul Gandhi is that he thinks that the BJP will be overthrown by people'.

Kishor said this in Goa on Wednesday and a clip of his Q and A session has been shared on social media.

The statement comes at a time when the Trinamool is spreading itself outside Bengal, and is also proof that the talks of Kishor's entry into the Congress have ended.

He said that the BJP will be at the centre of Indian politics for years, it wins or loses, much like the Congress in the first 40 years after Independence.

"BJP is going to be the centre of Indian polity, whether they win, whether they lose, like it was for the first 40 years for Congress. BJP is going nowhere. Once you secure 30 per cent plus votes at the national level you are not going away in a hurry. So do not ever get into this trap that people are getting angry and they will throw away (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi," he said.

"Maybe they will throw away Modi, but BJP is not going anywhere. They are going to be here, they are to fight it out for the next many decades. It is not going in a hurry," Kishor answered when asked.

He added: "Unless you examine, understand and take cognizance of strength, you will never be able to put a counter to defeat him (BJP & Modi's strength)".

He said the problem with Rahul Gandhi is he does not realise this but thinks people will overthrow the BJP.

Earlier, he had said that the Congress party's fortunes in Uttar Pradesh, which goes to the polls next year, would not be revived despite all the "hype" generated around the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and the subsequent arrest of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"People looking for a quick, spontaneous revival of GOP led opposition based on #LakhimpurKheri incident are setting themselves up for a big disappointment. Unfortunately there are no quick fix solutions to the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness of GOP," Kishor, who played an instrumental role in propelling Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress back to power in the West Bengal Assembly polls held in March-April this year, wrote on Twitter.

The remarks have come amid "strong speculation" that Kishor would join the Congress and the party was deliberating on the issues raised by him.

Even as no one in the party is averse to the idea of Kishor joining the Congress, the party leaders have said that he should not be given sweeping powers regarding elections.The Congress is preparing for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh along with a few other states which are going to polls next year.

In the politically crucial north Indian state, the Congress is pitted against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

News Network
November 1,2021

A Houthi ballistic missile attack on a mosque and a religious school killed and injured 29 civilians, including women and children, in the Yemeni province of Marib, the country's information minister said in a statement on Twitter on Monday.

Two ballistic missiles were used in the attack late on Sunday, Marib governor's office said in a statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

Fighting between government forces and Houthis has escalated in recent months. The United Nations says some 10,000 people were displaced in September by fighting in Marib, the internationally recognised government's last northern stronghold. It is calling for a humanitarian corridor for aid.

A coalition of forces led by Riyadh intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital Sanaa in late 2014.

