  1. Home
  2. Islamic banking in Kashmir: High Court seeks govt response to PIL

Islamic banking in Kashmir: High Court seeks govt response to PIL

News Network
April 1, 2021

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has granted three more weeks to government authorities to respond to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the introduction of Islamic banking in the Union Territory (UT).

A division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sindhu Sharma Chief while hearing the PIL filed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) granted three more weeks to the Union Finance Ministry, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the UT government to respond to the contents of the PIL.

Advocate Zaffar Shah representing the J&K Bank informed the court that already a response has been filed by the bank with respect to the litigation.

Currently, there are no guidelines for Islamic banking, which is based on the principles of not charging interest.

The PIL filed in 2018 is seeking directions upon the union finance ministry for issuing necessary notification for the introduction of Sharia compliant windows (Islamic banking) as recommended by Deepak Mohanty Committee as well as in the light of a report of the inter-departmental group of the RBI.

The NGO, in its petition, submits that “majority of the citizens in Jammu and Kashmir are Muslims by faith and thus have a constitutional right to enjoy all avenues of development provided the same do not contravene the article of their faith”.

It has also sought direction to J&K Bank to take immediate steps for opening of Shariah compliant windows to accomplish the object of mass-level participation in Shariah banking.

“The J&K Bank Limited be directed to place the entire details of non-performing accounts (NPAs) before this court and the steps taken for recovery of the outstanding amount as the same is public money which cannot be allowed to be misappropriated either by the account holders or by the management of the said bank,” the plea reads.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 1,2021

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has granted three more weeks to government authorities to respond to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the introduction of Islamic banking in the Union Territory (UT).

A division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sindhu Sharma Chief while hearing the PIL filed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) granted three more weeks to the Union Finance Ministry, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the UT government to respond to the contents of the PIL.

Advocate Zaffar Shah representing the J&K Bank informed the court that already a response has been filed by the bank with respect to the litigation.

Currently, there are no guidelines for Islamic banking, which is based on the principles of not charging interest.

The PIL filed in 2018 is seeking directions upon the union finance ministry for issuing necessary notification for the introduction of Sharia compliant windows (Islamic banking) as recommended by Deepak Mohanty Committee as well as in the light of a report of the inter-departmental group of the RBI.

The NGO, in its petition, submits that “majority of the citizens in Jammu and Kashmir are Muslims by faith and thus have a constitutional right to enjoy all avenues of development provided the same do not contravene the article of their faith”.

It has also sought direction to J&K Bank to take immediate steps for opening of Shariah compliant windows to accomplish the object of mass-level participation in Shariah banking.

“The J&K Bank Limited be directed to place the entire details of non-performing accounts (NPAs) before this court and the steps taken for recovery of the outstanding amount as the same is public money which cannot be allowed to be misappropriated either by the account holders or by the management of the said bank,” the plea reads.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 21,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 21: Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwara was urged by the stakeholders in the tourism sector in the region to create a tourist-friendly atmosphere in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada and promote tourism-related activities.

Police do not allow tourists to visit beaches after dusk. The minister responded by declaring that tourism-friendly policing will get priority. Entrepreneur Vathika Pai urged the minister to set up a single-window clearance system for tourism activities, particularly for permitting homestays.

“Getting permission to run a homestay from the Police department and the gram panchayat was an uphill struggle,” she said. Tourism secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey promised that a simple application for obtaining clearance from the Police and the Panchayat will be made available online.

Former vice president of Infosys Naren Koduvattat said building a sea wall was killing beaches in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

It is high time, the beaches are saved from such activities. The participants also demanded a common place for berthing floating restaurants. Dredging needs to be taken up to facilitate the movement of floating restaurants in Tannirbavi, Gurupura area, which are known for its scenic beauty.

Yogeeshwara favoured a separate tourism development model for coastal districts and sought specific plans from entrepreneurs. When Dinesh Holla from Team Mangalore urged to organise a kite festival in Mangaluru to attract international tourists, the minister immediately gave the nod. He said the government is committed to supporting such initiatives.

The stakeholders demanded branding of coastal tourism, resumption of passenger cruise to Lakshadweep, better utilisation of coastline for tourism, cycle tracks, heritage museum, beach resorts, tourist village, houseboats and yacht club. When participants raised the issue of exorbitant tax on tourist vehicles from outside state entering Karnataka, he said the issue will be resolved with the standardisation of tax slab.

Earlier, the minister handed a cheque of Rs 50 lakh each to DK DC and Udupi Tourism department assistant director to promote Kambala. Yogeeshwara and former minister Krishna Palemar, who had launched the Journalists’ Welfare Fund in Mangaluru, announced a personal contribution of Rs 5 lakh each to the fund.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 23,2021

With the Covid-19 surging across India again, anyone above 45 years will now be able to get the Covid-19 vaccine from April 1, Union minster Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, he said even people without comorbidity and above the age of 45 years, can get vaccinated.

He requested people entitled to get themselves registered to take the Covid-19 shot.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.